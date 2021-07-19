bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021

Düsseldorf, 19 July 2021. Based on the business development in the first half of 2021 and against the backdrop of the following influencing factors, the gross betting and gaming revenue and earnings of the bet-at-home.com AG Group are currently expected to be as follows in the financial year 2021 compared to the range forecast in February 2021:

Gross betting and gaming revenue: 100 million EUR to 110 million EUR (previous: 106 million EUR to 118 million EUR)

EBITDA: 8 million EUR to 10 million EUR (previous: 18 million EUR to 22 million EUR)



The first factor influencing revenue and earnings is the implementation of the conditions of the nationwide sports betting license obtained in November 2020 in the core market of Germany, which the bet-at-home.com AG Group implemented in February 2021 by means of its own Germany platform for German customers. To date, however, not all existing German customers have gone through the required process of re-registering and verifying player accounts on the new platform, meaning that player activity has not yet been able to match previous financial years. As a result, wagering on the European Football Championship from June to July 2021 also fell short of expectations in Germany. Although the migration has resulted in considerable long-term legal certainty in the core market of Germany, the upcoming implementation of cross-product monthly betting limits for the online sports betting and online gaming segments is likely to lead to further revenue losses in Germany in the coming months. In addition, the online gaming segment in Germany has so far developed below expectations, despite compliance with all necessary regulatory requirements.