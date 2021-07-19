checkAd

The Honest Company Announces New Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Beauty

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean and conscious lifestyle movement, today announced a new sustainable packaging initiative for Honest Beauty featuring 100 percent recyclable cartons using 100 percent tree-free paper made from upcycled sugarcane by-product. As part of the beauty relaunch, Honest is also launching the Daily Defense Collection, a new line of skincare products designed to defend skin against environmental aggressors.

The Honest Company debuts new Daily Defense Collection as part of company’s new sustainable packaging initiative for Honest Beauty. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this effort, over 100 SKUs were updated to leverage post-consumer recycled materials as part of The Honest Company’s clean, conscious, culture brand initiative. Honest Beauty products will now feature tree-free packaging across the line with updates to the primary packaging to utilize more environmentally-friendly materials including, glass droppers, aluminum tubes, tin compacts, PCR materials and mono-material components whenever possible for easier recycling.

“From day one, we’ve placed the utmost importance on product efficacy, formula integrity and ingredient quality – packaging is the next step in our journey of continuous improvement,” said Jessica Alba, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, The Honest Company. “As pioneers in clean beauty, I am energized that we are able to raise the standard for the industry at large, and demonstrate what is possible to achieve at scale while we continue to deliver on our mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously.”

In addition to the refreshed look and feel, Honest’s new skincare line, the Daily Defense Collection, helps defend against environmental aggressors and combat the effects of pollutants. These four new products launched with the line are formulated with Sea Concentrate which is rich in zinc and iron to provide essential minerals to the skin.

Daily Defense Collectionfour minutes to protect your skin

  • Step One – Skin Sweep Exfoliating Powder Cleanser: Made with Honest Sea Concentrate and Kaolin Clay to help gently wash and exfoliate away debris, impurities and buildup. ($21.99)
  • Step Two – Pollution Solution Purifying Toner: A gentle daily toner that wipes away impurities and reduces sebum while providing essential minerals to the skin. Formulated with Zinc PCA to help reduce surface oil and a Microalgae Extract to help combat aging stressors. ($17.99)
  • Step Three – Save Face Shielding Setting Spray: A weightless shield that sets, helps extend wear, and improves the look of makeup. Formulated with an Extremolyte, it also helps defend against environmental stressors like UV and blue light. ($21.99)
  • Step Four – Self Defense Mineral Sunscreen Fluid SPF 43: Designed consciously to be reef-friendly, this universal broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen helps protect against environmental elements like UVA, UVB and blue light, and help defend against pollution that contributes to early skin-aging. Formulated with an Extremolyte to help defend against environmental aggressors. ($29.99)

“We strive to create formulas with thoughtfully selected ingredients to help protect our natural resources and the ecosystems that rely on those resources,” said Don Frey, Chief Innovation Officer, The Honest Company. “Our sustainability mission starts with the practices that we implement within our own lab and in our formulas. It’s not enough to ask you to practice sustainability without doing it ourselves first. That’s why we’ve ensured that all of our beauty products have formulas and packages that are designed with the environment in mind.”

