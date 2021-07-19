checkAd

Lowell Herb Co. Continues Its Tradition of Giving Consumers More of What They Want

INTRODUCING:
THE FARMER’S EIGHTH, FOUR FULL GRAMS OF PREMIUM FLOWER
IN ALL OUR JARRED FLOWER

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning this month, Lowell Herb Co. will increase the amount of flower within its traditionally marked 3.5 gram (1/8 ounce) packages to now offer four grams in all jarred flower products, distinguishing the new offering as a Farmer’s Eighth. Inspired by the baker’s dozen philosophy and evolving consumer trends, the extra half gram of flower in all eighth packages will come at no extra cost to our customers.

Lowell Herb Co. is part of the award-winning portfolio of brands for Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing and distribution.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, we constantly ask ourselves how, as a company, we can give back to our customers that have been incredibly loyal to Lowell throughout the years and adapt to their current needs,” reflected Mark Ainsworth, Chief Executive Officer for Lowell Farms Inc. “The launch of the Farmer’s Eighth is exciting to us because not only are we able to set a new industry standard but we can do so while giving our customers more of what they want.”

The Farmer’s Eighth ($33) is available in the following strains, all of which were grown at Lowell Farms cultivation in the Salinas Valley:

  • Bruce Banner (Sativa)
  • Mothers Milk (Sativa)
  • Original Gorilla (Hybrid)
  • Monkey Bar (Indica)
  • OG Blueberry Crème (Indica)
  • Cherry Glaze (Indica)

The Farmer’s Eighth is currently available for delivery via Lowell Direct and at fine Lowell retailers across California.

ABOUT LOWELL HERB CO.
Lowell Herb Co. is one of the fastest-growing, most talked about cannabis brands in North America. Its signature product, Lowell Smokes, has elevated the perception of cannabis consumption. Lowell Herb Co is part of the extensive Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) portfolio of award-winning brands. Lowell Farms, a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company, grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant and prides itself on using sustainable materials, from seed to sale. For more information, visit www.lowellfarms.com and follow on Instagram @lowellfarms.

