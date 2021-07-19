NextPlay Technologies Appoints Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut as Co-Chief Executive Officer

SUNRISE, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported today the appointment of Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut as the company’s co-chief executive officer.



Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded and has served as the chief executive officer of HotPlay Enterprise Limited and its subsidiaries prior to the completion of the Monaker and HotPlay merger on June 30, 2021. She is an experienced entrepreneur in the video game, digital media, and e-commerce industries. Formerly, she served as the Managing Director of Axion Interactive Inc., an online video gaming and technology company, since 2017 and led its content investment arm. She also co-founded and served as the CEO and Chairperson of the Board at True Axion Interactive, a JV game studio formed with True Corporation, a major Thai telecommunication company. In 2014, Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded HotNow (Thailand) Company Limited, a hyper-local promotion discovery platform and served as its CEO. In 2012, she co-founded Red Anchor Trading Corporation, an incubator for developing applications and predictive algorithms based on crowdsourced data. Red Anchor Trading Corp. was the entity that originated and incubated HotPlay's in-game advertising platform prior to it being spun out as HotPlay Enterprise Limited in 2020. In 2006, Ms. Boonyawattanapisut, along with J. Todd Bonner, co-founded and served as a director of an independent AAA games studio, now called Axion Games Limited, formerly known as Epic Games China Limited, a JV with Epic Games.

“Nithinan’s passion, deep technical knowledge, and extensive industry connections will help us take NextPlay to the next level. She is a firm believer in our vision, our core values and most importantly, our stakeholders. We’re fortunate to have someone of her caliber join our leadership team,” said co-CEO Bill Kerby.

“I am extremely excited to be officially heading the execution of NextPlay’s overall digital strategy going forward,” said Ms. Boonyawattanapisut. “I have been working closely and actively with Bill and the team over the past 12 months in helping shape the strategic direction we envision for NextPlay. Thus far, we have managed to line up the necessary strategic pieces, including an executive team of extremely capable industry veterans, who will position NextPlay to become a major player in one of the fastest growing spaces with significant revenue opportunities to be captured.”