checkAd

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut as Co-Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 19:30  |  16   |   |   

SUNRISE, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported today the appointment of Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut as the company’s co-chief executive officer.

Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded and has served as the chief executive officer of HotPlay Enterprise Limited and its subsidiaries prior to the completion of the Monaker and HotPlay merger on June 30, 2021. She is an experienced entrepreneur in the video game, digital media, and e-commerce industries. Formerly, she served as the Managing Director of Axion Interactive Inc., an online video gaming and technology company, since 2017 and led its content investment arm. She also co-founded and served as the CEO and Chairperson of the Board at True Axion Interactive, a JV game studio formed with True Corporation, a major Thai telecommunication company. In 2014, Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded HotNow (Thailand) Company Limited, a hyper-local promotion discovery platform and served as its CEO. In 2012, she co-founded Red Anchor Trading Corporation, an incubator for developing applications and predictive algorithms based on crowdsourced data. Red Anchor Trading Corp. was the entity that originated and incubated HotPlay's in-game advertising platform prior to it being spun out as HotPlay Enterprise Limited in 2020. In 2006, Ms. Boonyawattanapisut, along with J. Todd Bonner, co-founded and served as a director of an independent AAA games studio, now called Axion Games Limited, formerly known as Epic Games China Limited, a JV with Epic Games. 

“Nithinan’s passion, deep technical knowledge, and extensive industry connections will help us take NextPlay to the next level. She is a firm believer in our vision, our core values and most importantly, our stakeholders. We’re fortunate to have someone of her caliber join our leadership team,” said co-CEO Bill Kerby. 

“I am extremely excited to be officially heading the execution of NextPlay’s overall digital strategy going forward,” said Ms. Boonyawattanapisut. “I have been working closely and actively with Bill and the team over the past 12 months in helping shape the strategic direction we envision for NextPlay. Thus far, we have managed to line up the necessary strategic pieces, including an executive team of extremely capable industry veterans, who will position NextPlay to become a major player in one of the fastest growing spaces with significant revenue opportunities to be captured.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut as Co-Chief Executive Officer SUNRISE, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board