checkAd

Holcim Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 19:45  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:
(Paris:HOLN)

Holcim has made available to the public and filed with the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) the Report on Payments to Governments 2020.

The report is available on the Group’s website at www.holcim.com/regulated-information.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Holcim Ltd!
Long
Basispreis 47,54€
Hebel 14,23
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 58,02€
Hebel 9,33
Ask 0,70
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

Holcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holcim Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020 Regulatory News: (Paris:HOLN) Holcim has made available to the public and filed with the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) the Report on Payments to Governments 2020. The report is available on the Group’s website at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrHolcim Ltd: Report on Payments to Governments For the year ended December 31, 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11:15 UhrEQS-News: Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.07.21BERENBERG stuft Holcim auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.07.21DGAP-News: Holcim mit neuer Gruppenidentität (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21EQS-News: Holcim unveils new Group identity
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21EQS-News: Holcim mit neuer Gruppenidentität
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21JEFFERIES stuft Holcim auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
06.07.21EQS-News: Bolt-on acquisition to support growth in the German market
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten