checkAd

Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 19:50  |  39   |   |   

CONFIRMATION OF THE PORTFOLIO'S RESILIENCE, MAINTENANCE OF A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INCREASE OF VISITORS NUMBERS, DESPITE THE SANITARY CONTEXT

  • Confirmation of a strong balance sheet structure: stable debt ratio at 29.9% on 30 June 2021 (30.0% on 31 December 2020);
  • Stable result from core activities per share at €2.18 on 30 June 2021 (€2.18 on 30 June 2020);
  • Stable fair value of the investment properties portfolio (-0.6% compared to 31 December 2020);
  • Increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of shopping centres from 94.4% on 31 December 2020 to 96.2% on 30 June 2021;
  • Better performance in terms of visitors numbers for the portfolio compared to the market;
  • Receivables collection of more than 94% during the first half-year of 2021.


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021 CONFIRMATION OF THE PORTFOLIO'S RESILIENCE, MAINTENANCE OF A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INCREASE OF VISITORS NUMBERS, DESPITE THE SANITARY CONTEXT Confirmation of a strong balance sheet structure: stable debt ratio at 29.9% on 30 June 2021 (30.0% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board