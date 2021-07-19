Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021
CONFIRMATION OF THE PORTFOLIO'S RESILIENCE, MAINTENANCE OF A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INCREASE OF VISITORS NUMBERS, DESPITE THE SANITARY CONTEXT
- Confirmation of a strong balance sheet structure: stable debt ratio at 29.9% on 30 June 2021 (30.0% on 31 December 2020);
- Stable result from core activities per share at €2.18 on 30 June 2021 (€2.18 on 30 June 2020);
- Stable fair value of the investment properties portfolio (-0.6% compared to 31 December 2020);
- Increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of shopping centres from 94.4% on 31 December 2020 to 96.2% on 30 June 2021;
- Better performance in terms of visitors numbers for the portfolio compared to the market;
- Receivables collection of more than 94% during the first half-year of 2021.
