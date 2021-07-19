checkAd

ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST TELECOMS EXTENDS AGREEMENT TO USE DATA443 ACCESS CONTROL MANAGER PLATFORM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 20:15  |  45   |   |   

Extension Continues Passwordless Fine-Grained Access Controls with Box.net Services

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD - ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the successful contract extension for its Access Control Manager platform (formerly “Resilient Access for Box.net”) with one of the world’s largest cable TV, home internet and telephone providers.

Data443 will continue to provide its industry-leading passwordless and fine-grained access control platform. It will extend functionality across more cloud service providers throughout 2021 – a space in which Data443 holds several patents. Nearly 92% of businesses believe going passwordless is the future of data security1. As a result, passwordless access to services continues to gain strength as the preferred access method for many online service providers. A recent report estimated the global passwordless authentication market size to be USD $456.79 billion by 20302. Investment by private equity, venture capital, and significant global software firms in this space continues to gather strength as security and data breaches continue unabated.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 commented, “The technology and services layer that we acquired last year is very exciting for us. Being data and privacy-centric, we immediately saw the incredible value our Access Control Manager framework brings to the marketplace. And, so do our customers! This major client continues to leverage our solution with Box.Net – one of the world’s leading data storage providers. The combination provides secure, fine-grained, and audit-compliant services that deliver capabilities unmatched by other solutions. We continue to invest in the framework and expect to expand this segment of our business in 2021.”

1 From Passwords to Passwordless. (2020, October). https://www.lastpass.com/-/media/cf6e9da7f3eb4df8b46d525b548ee7fc.pdf.

2 Passwordless Authentication Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020– 2030. (2021, August). https://www.nextmsc.com/report/passwordless-authentication-market.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

Seite 1 von 4
XRP zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST TELECOMS EXTENDS AGREEMENT TO USE DATA443 ACCESS CONTROL MANAGER PLATFORM Extension Continues Passwordless Fine-Grained Access Controls with Box.net Services RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD - ATDS), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21BitClout listen auf AscendEX, verzeichnet weiterhin rasantes Wachstum
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.2121Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Cambashi's Peter Thorne Accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Wie Chinas Vorgehen gegen Kryptos das Bitcoin Mining verändern könnte(1) 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.07.21Bev-Top Media Leader, Ripples, Launches Next-Gen Platform - Ripples 2.0 - at Diageo's 2021 World Class Global Finals
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.07.2110 Gründe, warum Dogecoin vorhersehbar abgestürzt ist
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.07.21DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement with Fortune 500 Company in the Financial Services Industry
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21DATA443 Announces Reverse Stock Split
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen