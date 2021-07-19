ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST TELECOMS EXTENDS AGREEMENT TO USE DATA443 ACCESS CONTROL MANAGER PLATFORM

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK: ATDS D - ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the successful contract extension for its Access Control Manager platform (formerly “Resilient Access for Box.net”) with one of the world’s largest cable TV, home internet and telephone providers.

Data443 will continue to provide its industry-leading passwordless and fine-grained access control platform. It will extend functionality across more cloud service providers throughout 2021 – a space in which Data443 holds several patents. Nearly 92% of businesses believe going passwordless is the future of data security1. As a result, passwordless access to services continues to gain strength as the preferred access method for many online service providers. A recent report estimated the global passwordless authentication market size to be USD $456.79 billion by 20302. Investment by private equity, venture capital, and significant global software firms in this space continues to gather strength as security and data breaches continue unabated.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 commented, “The technology and services layer that we acquired last year is very exciting for us. Being data and privacy-centric, we immediately saw the incredible value our Access Control Manager framework brings to the marketplace. And, so do our customers! This major client continues to leverage our solution with Box.Net – one of the world’s leading data storage providers. The combination provides secure, fine-grained, and audit-compliant services that deliver capabilities unmatched by other solutions. We continue to invest in the framework and expect to expand this segment of our business in 2021.”

