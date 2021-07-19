DGAP-News STEICO SE: H1 2021: Revenues up by around 30%. EBIT lifts 2.5-fold year-on-year.
DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
STEICO SE: H1 2021: Revenues up by around 30%. EBIT lifts 2.5-fold year-on-year.
Feldkirchen near Munich, 19 July 2021 - Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its half-year report 2021.
Business Development H1 2021
|KPI
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|Revenues
|186.8 €m
|144.2 €m
|Total operating revenue (TOR)
|185.5 €m
|142.3 €m
|EBITDA
|41.4 €m
|23.7 €m
|EBITDA-Margin in % TOR
|22.3 %
|16.6 %
|EBIT
|31.1 €m
|12.2 €m
|EBIT-Margin in % TOR
|16.8 %
|8.6 %
|Consolidated net income
|21.1 €m
|7.5 €m
|
Equity ratio in %
(30.06.2021 to 31.12.2020)
|53.2 %
|53.0 %
Climate protection, CO2-saving construction and energy efficiency are defining social issues. Given this background, demand for STEICO's ecological insulation materials and construction products has increased once again. As a result, new records were set for both revenues and earnings in the first half of the year.
