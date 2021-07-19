DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results STEICO SE: H1 2021: Revenues up by around 30%. EBIT lifts 2.5-fold year-on-year. 19.07.2021 / 20:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Feldkirchen near Munich, 19 July 2021 - Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its half-year report 2021.

Business Development H1 2021

KPI H1 2021 H1 2020 Revenues 186.8 €m 144.2 €m Total operating revenue (TOR) 185.5 €m 142.3 €m EBITDA 41.4 €m 23.7 €m EBITDA-Margin in % TOR 22.3 % 16.6 % EBIT 31.1 €m 12.2 €m EBIT-Margin in % TOR 16.8 % 8.6 % Consolidated net income 21.1 €m 7.5 €m Equity ratio in %

(30.06.2021 to 31.12.2020) 53.2 % 53.0 %

Climate protection, CO 2 -saving construction and energy efficiency are defining social issues. Given this background, demand for STEICO's ecological insulation materials and construction products has increased once again. As a result, new records were set for both revenues and earnings in the first half of the year.