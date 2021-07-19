checkAd

DGAP-News STEICO SE: H1 2021: Revenues up by around 30%. EBIT lifts 2.5-fold year-on-year.

STEICO SE: H1 2021: Revenues up by around 30%. EBIT lifts 2.5-fold year-on-year.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Feldkirchen near Munich, 19 July 2021 - Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its half-year report 2021.

Business Development H1 2021

KPI H1 2021 H1 2020
Revenues 186.8 €m 144.2 €m
Total operating revenue (TOR) 185.5 €m 142.3 €m
EBITDA 41.4 €m 23.7 €m
EBITDA-Margin in % TOR 22.3 % 16.6 %
EBIT 31.1 €m 12.2 €m
EBIT-Margin in % TOR 16.8 % 8.6 %
Consolidated net income 21.1 €m 7.5 €m
Equity ratio in %
(30.06.2021 to 31.12.2020) 		53.2 % 53.0 %
 

Climate protection, CO2-saving construction and energy efficiency are defining social issues. Given this background, demand for STEICO's ecological insulation materials and construction products has increased once again. As a result, new records were set for both revenues and earnings in the first half of the year.

