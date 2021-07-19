checkAd

Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 22:02  |  20   |   |   

Southfield, Michigan, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has earned an award based on rankings released by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

For the fifth time, we’ve been recognized as one of the best workplaces for millennials. Credit Acceptance was named #82 on the 2021 List of 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials based on the answers of millennial-aged employees who responded to the Trust Index survey last year. The 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE

This is the fifth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)
  • 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award
  • 2021 Nevada Top Workplaces (last two years in a row)
  • Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT (seven-time winner)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About The Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work and Fortune Southfield, Michigan, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has earned an award based on rankings released by Great Place to Work and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board