Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 27 at 11:00 AM EDT.