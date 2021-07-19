checkAd

Clever Leaves Closes $25 Million Financing from SunStream

–   Financing Strengthens the Company’s Liquidity Position and Provides Greater Flexibility to Pursue Growth Opportunities

–   Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes Generates Over $3 Million of Savings

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announces the closing of a $25.0 million financing from Catalina LP (“SunStream”), an affiliate of SunStream Bancorp Inc., a joint venture initiative sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL), and the repayment of the outstanding principal amount of the secured convertible notes due March 30, 2022 (the “2022 Convertible Notes”).

SunStream’s $25 Million Infusion of Capital

Clever Leaves issued a secured convertible note (the “Convertible Note”) to SunStream with an interest rate of 5.0% per annum (subject to increase in the event of certain events of default) and a three-year maturity. Interest on the Convertible Note is payable on a quarterly basis, either in cash or by increasing the principal amount on the Convertible Note, at the Company’s election.

Subject to certain limitations, SunStream may convert the principal and accrued interest on the Convertible Note into Clever Leaves’ common shares, without par value, at a price of $13.50 per share. Under this conversion feature, up to $12.5 million in aggregate principal on the Convertible Note may be converted within one year of issuance, subject to certain additional limitations.

Each of Clever Leaves and SunStream may elect to convert, subject to certain limitations, and in increments the outstanding principal and accrued interest on the Convertible Note into common shares, at a price per share equal to the greater of an 8.0% discount to the closing price per share on the applicable redemption date or a floor conversion price. Subject to certain additional limitations, no more than $12.5 million in aggregate principal on the Convertible Note may be converted within one year of issuance. Subject to certain limitations, the holder of the note may elect to receive cash repayment of principal and accrued interest on the Convertible Note. The obligations of the Company under the Convertible Note are guaranteed by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Company also agreed to register with the SEC for resale all common shares issued or issuable with respect to the Convertible Note.

