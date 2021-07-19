MarketAxess Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Gerosa, MarketAxess Head of Accounting and Finance, to succeed Tony DeLise as CFO
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market
data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Tony DeLise will be transitioning from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2021.
Christopher Gerosa, the Company’s Head of Accounting and Finance, will succeed Mr. DeLise at that time.
Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess commented, “Tony has been a thoughtful leader at every level of our organization by developing a strong, global finance function and embodying our principles of transparency and collaboration. His strategic mindset and high standards of leadership have helped steer our firm through the early days of electronic trading adoption to become the industry leader that we are today. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire company, I want to thank Tony for his unwavering commitment to our company and continued support.”
Mr. Gerosa has served as the Head of Accounting and Finance for MarketAxess since 2015 with global responsibility for accounting, tax, treasury management and financial planning and analysis functions. Prior to joining MarketAxess, Mr. Gerosa was the Chief Financial Officer of Primus Guaranty Ltd. from 2010 to 2014 and Corporate Treasurer from April 2007 to 2014. Mr. Gerosa joined Primus in 2003 and was an integral part of taking Primus public in 2004. Before joining Primus, he worked in the product controller areas of Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Gerosa began his professional career at Arthur Andersen. He served as a U.S. Army National Guard Infantry Officer after receiving his B.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.
“Since joining MarketAxess over six years ago, Chris has added significant value to our global Finance team and has partnered closely with Tony on elevating our already high standards of sound financial accounting,” Rick McVey added. “As we look to fulfill our strategic vision of improving efficiency in global fixed income markets, Chris’ deep industry knowledge, sound leadership abilities and impressive financial acumen will be well served toward achieving our mission. I’d like to congratulate Chris on this well-deserved promotion.”
