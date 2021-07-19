MarketAxess Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Gerosa, MarketAxess Head of Accounting and Finance, to succeed Tony DeLise as CFO

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Tony DeLise will be transitioning from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2021. Christopher Gerosa, the Company’s Head of Accounting and Finance, will succeed Mr. DeLise at that time.



Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess commented, “Tony has been a thoughtful leader at every level of our organization by developing a strong, global finance function and embodying our principles of transparency and collaboration. His strategic mindset and high standards of leadership have helped steer our firm through the early days of electronic trading adoption to become the industry leader that we are today. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire company, I want to thank Tony for his unwavering commitment to our company and continued support.”