ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Second Quarter of 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Total loans grew $144.7 million during the quarter, while loans, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan activity, grew $517.3 million, or 28% annualized, during the quarter
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 for the second quarter, an increase of 23% over the second quarter of 2020
  • Deposits grew from $9.34 billion to $10.96 billion year-over-year, or 17%, and grew $381 million, or 14% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis
  • Book value per share increased to $19.80, a 17% increase year-over-year
  • Liquidity reached new record levels, with approximately $3.0 billion on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank
  • We transferred the listing of our common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the quarter

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “Strong loan growth and a continued robust loan pipeline are evidence that we are well positioned to meet the financial needs of our customers and prospects as they return to a more normal operating environment.”

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “Our credit quality and low expense structure has weathered the pandemic and we remain optimistic about the future.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)                                      
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)                                
                                           
        Period Ending June 30, 2021   Period Ending March 31, 2021   % Change From Period Ending March 31, 2021 to Period Ending June 30, 2021   Period Ending June 30, 2020   % Change From Period Ending June 30, 2020 to Period Ending June 30, 2021  
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                                      
Net Income   $ 50,027     $ 51,455     (3) %   $ 40,448     24 %  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 49,996     $ 51,455     (3) %   $ 40,417     24 %  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.92     $ 0.95     (3) %   $ 0.75     23 %  
Return on Average Assets     1.56 %     1.72 %           1.55 %        
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     18.98 %     19.83 %           18.40 %        
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,460,230       54,381,991             54,194,506          
                                           
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS                                      
Net Income   $ 101,482                   $ 75,226     35 %  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 101,451                   $ 75,195     35 %  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 1.86                   $ 1.39     34 %  
Return on Average Assets     1.63 %                   1.54 %        
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     19.73 %                   17.31 %        
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,421,327                     54,180,960          
                                           
                                           
BALANCE SHEET                                      
Total Assets   $ 13,207,319     $ 12,647,374     4 %   $ 11,012,195     20 %  
Loans     8,649,694       8,504,980     2 %     8,315,375     4 %  
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits     3,296,429       3,044,611     8 %     2,678,893     23 %  
Total Deposits     10,958,236       10,577,610     4 %     9,342,918     17 %  
Stockholders' Equity     1,073,284       1,030,485     4 %     914,588     17 %  
                                           

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $50.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $40.4 million for the same quarter in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.92 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.75, for the second quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.56% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 18.98% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.55% and 18.40%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $94.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 3.06% compared to 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.32% in the second quarter of 2020. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $8.0 million during the second quarter of 2021 contributed 37 basis points of the loan yield, compared to $9.1 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the first quarter of 2021, or 43 basis points of the loan yield.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2021 were $8.64 billion, an increase of $132.4 million, or 6% annualized, with average loans of $8.51 billion for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $311.3 million, or 4%, with average loans of $8.33 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Origination of round-two PPP loans during the second quarter of 2021 totaled $28.0 million while forgiveness of round-one PPP loans during the second quarter of 2021 totaled $400.6 million.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 were $10.73 billion, an increase of $554.8 million, or 22% annualized, with average total deposits of $10.18 billion for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $1.86 billion, or 21%, with average total deposits of $8.87 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.15% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.16% for the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 0.26% for the second quarter of 2020.   Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% and 0.20% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for the quarters ending June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were calculated under the CECL methodology and as a percentage of total loans were 1.21%, 1.12% and 1.04%, respectively. Other quarter-end periods presented for the allowance for loan losses were not restated for CECL adoption and were calculated under the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, for all periods discussed, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans under the CECL methodology at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 was 1.30% and 1.26%, respectively, compared to 1.26% at June 30, 2020, under the incurred loss model. We recorded a $9.7 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The $2.2 million linked-quarter increase in provision for credit losses is primarily due to loan growth and qualitative factors reflecting economic uncertainty related to the termination of the PPP.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $2.6 million, or 37%, to $9.6 million from $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue increased $592,000, or 28%, to $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. Margin pricing on mortgage loans was increased in the third quarter of 2020, increasing the per-loan revenue by approximately 18%. Net credit card revenue increased $514,000, or 37%, to $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2020. The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 36% and the aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 47% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Cash surrender value of life insurance increased $219,000, or 15%, to $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2020. Other income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $536,000, or 222%, to $777,000 from $241,000 in the second quarter of 2020. We wrote down the value of our interest rate cap by $252,000 during the second quarter of 2020 through other income. Merchant service revenue increased from $134,000 during the second quarter of 2020 to $289,000, or 15%, during the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $2.5 million, or 9%, to $31.3 million from $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, and increased $2.4 million, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 7%, to $16.9 million from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, and increased $1.3 million, or 9%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary expense alone only increased by $326,000 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Higher loan origination cost deferrals during the second quarter of 2020 related to origination of round-one PPP loans decreased salary and benefits expenses below what they would have otherwise been during that quarter. The number of FTE employees increased by 35 to 527 at June 30, 2021 compared to 492 at June 30, 2020, and increased by 36 from the end of the first quarter of 2021. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $410,000, or 17%, to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, and increased $190,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $324,000, or 9%, to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased $530,000 on a linked-quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $830,000 to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, from $595,000 in the second quarter of 2020, and decreased $157,000, or 10%, on a linked quarter basis. Lower asset growth during the second quarter of 2020 resulted in us adjusting our accrual for assessments in that quarter. Expenses associated with other real estate owned decreased $763,000 to $540,000 in the second quarter of 2021, from $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, and increased $383,000 on a linked quarter basis. The second quarter 2020 amount included write-downs in value of two foreclosed properties in our Birmingham region. The linked-quarter increase was due to the write-down of one property in our Nashville region during the second quarter of 2021. Other operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased $581,000, or 15%, to $4.6 million from $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, and decreased $79,000 on a linked-quarter basis. We increased our reserve for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments by $500,000 in the second quarter of 2021 with a charge to other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio was 30.03% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 31.92% during the second quarter of 2020 and compared to 28.68% during the first quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense increased $2.6 million, or 24%, to $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate was 20.97% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 20.95% for the second quarter of 2020. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 of $724,000 and $136,000, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.  We also include total loans excluding PPP loans. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release.  Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

      At June 30, 2021     At March 31, 2021     At December 31, 2020   At September 30, 2020   At June 30, 2020  
                             
                                           
                                           
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 19.80     $ 19.03     $ 18.41     $ 17.61     $ 16.98    
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP     1,073,284       1,030,485       992,852       949,589       914,588    
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     13,773       13,841       13,908       13,976       14,043    
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP   $ 1,059,511     $ 1,016,644     $ 978,944     $ 935,613     $ 900,545    
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP   $ 19.55     $ 18.78     $ 18.15     $ 17.35     $ 16.72    
                                             
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP     8.13 %     8.15 %     8.32 %     8.33 %     8.31 %  
Total assets - GAAP   $ 13,207,319     $ 12,647,374     $ 11,932,654     $ 11,394,874     $ 11,012,195    
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     13,773       13,841       13,908       13,976       14,043    
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP   $ 13,193,546     $ 12,633,533     $ 11,918,746     $ 11,380,898     $ 10,998,152    
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP     8.03 %     8.05 %     8.21 %     8.22 %     8.19 %  
                                             
Total loans - GAAP   $ 8,649,694     $ 8,504,980                            
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted to exclude PPP loans     595,017       967,641                            
Loans, excluding PPP loans - non-GAAP   $ 8,054,677     $ 7,537,339                            

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2021, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
dmange@servisfirstbank.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)                                          
(In thousands except share and per share data)                                          
    2nd Quarter 2021   1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                                          
Interest income   $ 102,719     $ 100,396     $ 101,065     $ 96,110     $ 95,080    
Interest expense     8,051       8,031       8,984       11,028       11,846    
Net interest income     94,668       92,365       92,081       85,082       83,234    
Provision for credit losses     9,652       7,451       6,283       12,284       10,283    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     85,016       84,914       85,798       72,798       72,951    
Non-interest income     9,598       8,463       8,237       8,172       7,033    
Non-interest expense     31,309       28,914       28,202       26,573       28,816    
Income before income tax     63,305       64,463       65,833       54,397       51,168    
Provision for income tax     13,278       13,008       14,852       11,035       10,720    
Net income     50,027       51,455       50,981       43,362       40,448    
Preferred stock dividends     31       -       32       -       31    
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 49,996     $ 51,455     $ 50,949     $ 43,362     $ 40,417    
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.92     $ 0.95     $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75    
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.92     $ 0.95     $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75    
Average diluted shares outstanding     54,460,230       54,381,991       54,273,944       54,232,965       54,194,506    
                                           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                                          
Total assets   $ 13,207,319     $ 12,647,374     $ 11,932,654     $ 11,394,874     $ 11,012,195    
Loans     8,649,694       8,504,980       8,465,688       8,508,544       8,315,375    
Debt securities     1,013,783       962,129       886,938       913,299       856,378    
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits     3,296,429       3,044,611       2,788,772       2,762,814       2,678,893    
Total deposits     10,958,236       10,577,610       9,975,724       9,673,783       9,342,918    
Borrowings     64,696       64,691       64,748       64,719       64,715    
Stockholders' equity   $ 1,073,284     $ 1,030,485     $ 992,852     $ 949,589     $ 914,588    
                                           
Shares outstanding     54,201,204       54,137,650       53,943,751       53,915,245       53,874,276    
Book value per share   $ 19.80     $ 19.03     $ 18.41     $ 17.61     $ 16.98    
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 19.55     $ 18.78     $ 18.15     $ 17.35     $ 16.72    
                                           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                                          
Net interest margin     3.06 %     3.20 %     3.27 %     3.14 %     3.32 %  
Return on average assets     1.56 %     1.72 %     1.74 %     1.54 %     1.55 %  
Return on average common stockholders' equity     18.98 %     19.83 %     20.78 %     18.43 %     18.40 %  
Efficiency ratio     30.03 %     28.68 %     28.11 %     28.50 %     31.92 %  
Non-interest expense to average earning assets     1.01 %     1.00 %     1.00 %     0.98 %     1.15 %  
                                           
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                                          
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.60 %     10.73 %     10.50 %     11.24 %     11.26 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.60 %     10.73 %     10.50 %     11.25 %     11.27 %  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.36 %     12.48 %     12.20 %     13.10 %     13.27 %  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.10 %     8.25 %     8.23 %     8.22 %     8.46 %  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)     8.03 %     8.05 %     8.22 %     8.22 %     8.19 %  
                                           
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures.  
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)                    
(Dollars in thousands)                    
        June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   % Change  
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 72,599     $ 102,282     (29 ) %  
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions     3,100,677       1,444,293     115   %  
Federal funds sold     7,500       2,352     219   %  
  Cash and cash equivalents     3,180,776       1,548,927     105   %  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     1,013,533       856,128     18   %  
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at June 30, 2021 and 2020)     250       250     -      
Mortgage loans held for sale     6,147       14,491     (58 ) %  
Loans     8,649,694       8,315,375     4   %  
Less allowance for credit losses     (104,670 )     (91,507 )   14   %  
  Loans, net     8,545,024       8,223,868     4   %  
Premises and equipment, net     67,738       55,588     22   %  
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets     13,773       14,043     (2 ) %  
Other assets     380,078       298,900     27   %  
  Total assets   $ 13,207,319     $ 11,012,195     20   %  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
  Non-interest-bearing   $ 3,296,429     $ 2,678,893     23   %  
  Interest-bearing     7,661,807       6,664,025     15   %  
    Total deposits     10,958,236       9,342,918     17   %  
Federal funds purchased     1,059,474       635,606     67   %  
Other borrowings     64,696       64,715     -   %  
Other liabilities     51,629       54,368     (5 ) %  
  Total liabilities     12,134,035       10,097,607     20   %  
Stockholders' equity:                    
  Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at                    
    June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020     -       -          
  Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,201,204 shares                    
    issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and 53,874,276 shares issued and outstanding                    
    at June 30, 2020     54       54     -   %  
  Additional paid-in capital     225,127       222,437     1   %  
  Retained earnings     828,048       672,984     23   %  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income     19,555       18,611     5   %  
    Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.     1,072,784       914,086     17   %  
  Noncontrolling interest     500       502     -   %  
    Total stockholders' equity     1,073,284       914,588     17   %  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,207,319     $ 11,012,195     20   %  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                    
(In thousands except per share data)                          
        Three Months Ended June, 30   Six Months Ended June, 30  
        2021   2020   2021   2020  
Interest income:                          
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 95,451   $ 89,383   $ 189,254   $ 178,768  
  Taxable securities     6,315     5,092     12,122     10,246  
  Nontaxable securities     86     211     193     444  
  Federal funds sold     4     34     7     311  
  Other interest and dividends     863     360     1,539     2,078  
  Total interest income     102,719     95,080     203,115     191,847  
Interest expense:                          
  Deposits     6,836     10,756     13,717     27,501  
  Borrowed funds     1,215     1,090     2,365     3,472  
  Total interest expense     8,051     11,846     16,082     30,973  
  Net interest income     94,668     83,234     187,033     160,874  
Provision for credit losses     9,652     10,283     17,103     23,867  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     85,016     72,951     169,930     137,007  
Non-interest income:                          
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,907     1,823     3,815     3,739  
  Mortgage banking     2,699     2,107     5,446     3,178  
  Credit card income     1,912     1,398     3,104     3,163  
  Securities gains     620     -     620     -  
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,683     1,464     3,341     2,917  
  Other operating income     777     241     1,735     710  
  Total non-interest income     9,598     7,033     18,061     13,707  
Non-interest expense:                          
  Salaries and employee benefits     16,887     15,792     32,430     31,450  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,844     2,434     5,498     4,834  
  Third party processing and other services     3,946     3,622     7,362     7,079  
  Professional services     1,107     1,091     2,030     2,039  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments     1,425     595     3,007     1,927  
  Other real estate owned expense     540     1,303     697     1,904  
  Other operating expense     4,560     3,979     9,199     7,503  
  Total non-interest expense     31,309     28,816     60,223     56,736  
  Income before income tax     63,305     51,168     127,768     93,978  
Provision for income tax     13,278     10,720     26,286     18,752  
  Net income     50,027     40,448     101,482     75,226  
  Dividends on preferred stock     31     31   $ 31   $ 31  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 49,996   $ 40,417   $ 101,451   $ 75,195  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.92   $ 0.75   $ 1.87   $ 1.40  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.92   $ 0.75   $ 1.86   $ 1.39  


LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)                              
(In thousands)                              
                                 
      2nd Quarter 2021   1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 3,105,243   $ 3,323,093   $ 3,295,900   $ 3,466,189   $ 3,498,627
Real estate - construction     782,305     666,592     593,614     530,919     544,586
Real estate - mortgage:                              
  Owner-occupied commercial     1,726,888     1,698,695     1,693,428     1,725,222     1,634,495
  1-4 family mortgage     707,546     685,840     711,692     671,841     665,883
  Other mortgage     2,262,231     2,068,560     2,106,184     2,056,549     1,911,384
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage     4,696,665     4,453,095     4,511,304     4,453,612     4,211,762
Consumer     65,481     62,200     64,870     57,834     60,400
Total loans   $ 8,649,694   $ 8,504,980   $ 8,465,688   $ 8,508,554   $ 8,315,375


SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                                  
(Dollars in thousands)                                    
          2nd Quarter 2021   1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020  
Allowance for credit losses:                                          
Beginning balance   $ 94,906       $ 87,942     $ 92,440       $ 91,507     $ 85,414    
  Impact of Adoption of ASC 326     -         -       (2,000 )       -       -    
Loans charged off:                                          
  Commercial financial and agricultural     150         477       8,792         11,146       1,358    
  Real estate - construction     -         -       202         -       376    
  Real estate - mortgage     59         12       -         200       2,520    
  Consumer     54         87       38         44       62    
    Total charge offs     263         576       9,032         11,390       4,316    
Recoveries:                                          
  Commercial financial and agricultural     298         26       94         12       84    
  Real estate - construction     2         50       30         -       1    
  Real estate - mortgage     62         2       114         12       13    
  Consumer     13         11       13         15       28    
    Total recoveries     375         89       251         39       126    
  Net charge-offs     (112 )       487       8,781         11,351       4,190    
  Provision for credit losses     9,652         7,451       6,283         12,284       10,283    
  Ending balance   $ 104,670       $ 94,906     $ 87,942       $ 92,440     $ 91,507    
                                                 
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.21   %     1.12 %     1.04   %     -       -    
  Allowance for credit losses to total average                                          
    loans     1.21   %     1.11 %     1.04   %     -       -    
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     -         -       -         1.09 %     1.10 %  
  Allowance for loan losses to total average                                          
    loans     -         -       -         1.11 %     1.10 %  
  Net (recoveries) charge-offs to total average loans (0.01 ) %     0.02 %     0.41   %     0.54 %     0.20 %  
  Provision for credit losses to total average                                          
    loans     0.45   %     0.35 %     0.30   %     -       -    
  Provision for loan losses to total average                                          
    loans     -         -       -         0.58 %     0.50 %  
  Nonperforming assets:                                          
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 12,301       $ 13,088     $ 13,973       $ 21,675     $ 16,881    
    Loans 90+ days past due and accruing     4,888         4,804       4,981         4,898       5,133    
    Other real estate owned and                                          
    repossessed assets     2,039         2,067       6,497         6,976       6,537    
  Total   $ 19,228       $ 19,959     $ 25,451       $ 33,549     $ 28,551    
                                                 
  Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.20   %     0.21 %     0.22   %     0.31 %     0.26 %  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.15   %     0.16 %     0.21   %     0.29 %     0.26 %  
  Nonperforming assets to earning assets     0.15   %     0.16 %     0.22   %     0.30 %     0.26 %  
  Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 850.91   %     725.14 %     629.37   %     -       -    
  Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   -         -       -         426.48 %     542.07 %  
                                                 
  Restructured accruing loans   $ 441       $ 794     $ 818       $ 1,800     $ 975    
                                                 
  Restructured accruing loans to total loans     0.01   %     0.01 %     0.01   %     0.02 %     0.01 %  
                                                 
  TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)                            
  (In thousands)                                  
          2nd Quarter 2021   1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020  
  Beginning balance:   $ 3,542     $ 1,433     $ 2,738     $ 1,568     $ 2,367    
    Additions     -       2,146       -       1,182       -    
    Net (paydowns) / advances     (624 )     (37 )     (619 )     (12 )     (12 )  
    Charge-offs     -       -       (535 )     -       (412 )  
    Transfer to OREO     -       -       (151 )     -       (375 )  
  Ending balance   $ 2,918     $ 3,542     $ 1,433     $ 2,738     $ 1,568    


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                    
(In thousands except per share data)                    
        2nd Quarter 2021   1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020  
Interest income:                                
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 95,451   $ 93,803   $ 94,332   $ 89,564   $ 89,383  
  Taxable securities     6,315     5,807     6,018     5,858     5,092  
  Nontaxable securities     86     107     129     166     211  
  Federal funds sold     4     3     5     16     34  
  Other interest and dividends     863     676     581     506     360  
  Total interest income     102,719     100,396     101,065     96,110     95,080  
Interest expense:                                
  Deposits     6,836     6,881     7,853     9,876     10,756  
  Borrowed funds     1,215     1,150     1,131     1,152     1,090  
  Total interest expense     8,051     8,031     8,984     11,028     11,846  
  Net interest income     94,668     92,365     92,081     85,082     83,234  
Provision for credit losses     9,652     7,451     6,283     12,284     10,283  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     85,016     84,914     85,798     72,798     72,951  
Non-interest income:                                
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,907     1,908     1,971     1,818     1,823  
  Mortgage banking     2,699     2,747     3,050     2,519     2,107  
  Credit card income     1,912     1,192     913     1,840     1,398  
  Securities gains     620     -     -     -     -  
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,683     1,658     1,660     1,733     1,464  
  Other operating income     777     958     643     262     241  
  Total non-interest income     9,598     8,463     8,237     8,172     7,033  
Non-interest expense:                                
  Salaries and employee benefits     16,887     15,543     14,970     14,994     15,792  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,844     2,654     2,680     2,556     2,434  
  Third party processing and other services     3,946     3,416     3,418     3,281     3,622  
  Professional services     1,107     923     1,248     955     1,091  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments     1,425     1,582     1,366     1,061     595  
  Other real estate owned expense     540     157     140     119     1,303  
  Other operating expense     4,560     4,639     4,380     3,607     3,979  
  Total non-interest expense     31,309     28,914     28,202     26,573     28,816  
  Income before income tax     63,305     64,463     65,833     54,397     51,168  
Provision for income tax     13,278     13,008     14,852     11,035     10,720  
  Net income     50,027     51,455     50,981     43,362     40,448  
  Dividends on preferred stock     31     -     32     -     31  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 49,996   $ 51,455   $ 50,949   $ 43,362   $ 40,417  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.92   $ 0.95   $ 0.94   $ 0.80   $ 0.75  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.92   $ 0.95   $ 0.94   $ 0.80   $ 0.75  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)  
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                                                                       
            2nd Quarter 2021   1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020  
            Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate  
Assets:                                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                                              
  Loans, net of unearned income (1)                                                              
    Taxable   $ 8,618,139   4.43 %   $ 8,484,914   4.47 %   $ 8,435,237   4.43 %   $ 8,335,087   4.26 %   $ 8,301,775   4.31 %  
    Tax-exempt (2)     26,854   4.05       27,592   4.17       29,393   4.16       30,068   4.14       31,929   4.12    
      Total loans, net of                                                              
        unearned income     8,644,993   4.43       8,512,506   4.47       8,464,630   4.43       8,365,155   4.26       8,333,704   4.31    
  Mortgage loans held for sale     11,470   1.92       13,601   1.94       19,459   1.37       20,053   1.41       13,278   2.09    
  Debt securities:                                                              
    Taxable     936,863   2.70       878,118   2.65       862,333   2.79       820,526   2.86       761,575   2.67    
    Tax-exempt (2)     16,872   2.47       21,084   2.43       25,542   2.52       31,880   2.51       38,201   2.62    
      Total securities (3)     953,735   2.69       899,202   2.64       887,875   2.78       852,406   2.84       799,776   2.67    
  Federal funds sold     8,224   0.20       11,935   0.10       16,306   0.12       41,884   0.15       83,274   0.16    
  Interest-bearing balances with banks     2,790,524   0.12       2,262,233   0.12       1,837,249   0.13       1,500,563   0.13       849,549   0.17    
  Total interest-earning assets   $ 12,408,946   3.32 %   $ 11,699,477   3.48 %   $ 11,225,519   3.58 %   $ 10,780,061   3.55 %   $ 10,079,581   3.80 %  
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                              
  Cash and due from banks     85,478           71,166           91,258           75,065           76,212        
  Net premises and equipment     61,240           57,198           56,315           56,799           57,446        
  Allowance for credit losses, accrued                                                              
    interest and other assets     320,729           320,407           308,746           281,196           248,702        
      Total assets   $ 12,876,393         $ 12,148,248         $ 11,681,838         $ 11,193,121         $ 10,461,941        
                                                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                              
  Interest-bearing deposits:                                                              
  Checking   $ 1,350,098   0.19 %   $ 1,294,614   0.19 %   $ 1,197,908   0.23 %   $ 1,077,595   0.31 %   $ 992,848   0.35 %  
  Savings     104,283   0.18       93,375   0.18       86,259   0.18       82,671   0.36       72,139   0.42    
  Money market     5,321,338   0.26       5,057,828   0.27       4,933,285   0.31       4,739,566   0.44       4,285,907   0.52    
  Time deposits     801,928   1.33       808,561   1.44       810,675   1.59       841,378   1.78       877,448   1.95    
    Total interest-bearing deposits     7,577,647   0.36       7,254,378   0.38       7,028,127   0.44       6,741,210   0.58       6,228,342   0.69    
  Federal funds purchased     970,708   0.22       849,772   0.22       752,765   0.22       682,971   0.22       572,990   0.22    
  Other borrowings     64,694   4.28       64,689   4.33       64,701   4.41       64,717   4.78       64,711   4.85    
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 8,613,049   0.37 %   $ 8,168,839   0.40 %   $ 7,845,593   0.46 %   $ 7,488,898   0.59 %   $ 6,866,043   0.69 %  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                              
  Non-interest-bearing                                                              
    demand deposits     3,154,605           2,923,041           2,812,254           2,728,513           2,646,030        
  Other liabilities     52,027           39,442           48,642           39,537           69,061        
  Stockholders' equity     1,038,012           996,741           956,847           917,626           862,500        
  Accumulated other comprehensive                                                              
    income     18,700           20,185           18,502           18,547           18,307        
      Total liabilities and                                                              
        stockholders' equity   $ 12,876,393         $ 12,148,248         $ 11,681,838         $ 11,193,121         $ 10,461,941        
Net interest spread         2.95 %         3.08 %         3.12 %         2.96 %         3.11 %  
Net interest margin         3.06 %         3.20 %         3.27 %         3.14 %         3.32 %  
                                                                       
(1 ) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.  
(2 ) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.  
(3 ) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.  




