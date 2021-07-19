APA Corporation Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for August 5 at 10 a.m. Central Time

Estimated Average Realized Prices – 2Q21 Oil (bbl) NGL (bbl) Natural Gas (Mcf) United States $65.00 $22.75 $2.70 International $67.00 $38.50 $3.50





Egypt tax barrels: 22-23 MBoe/d Realized loss on commodity derivatives (before tax): $48 million Dry hole costs (before tax): $7-11 million



Second-quarter 2021 production guidance update

APA is providing the following adjustments to its expected production for the second-quarter 2021:

Total Adjusted Production guidance increases to 342 Mboe/d, which reflects an increase in U.S. volumes to 241 Mboe/d from previous guidance of 230 Mboe/d, driven primarily by well performance in the Midland Basin and at Alpine High. Nearly half of this increase is attributable to oil volumes. Partially offsetting higher U.S. volumes, International adjusted production for the second-quarter 2021 is estimated at 101 Mboe/d, compared to 110 Mboe/d in the prior guidance, which is attributable to production sharing contract effects associated with higher realized oil prices in Egypt and extended maintenance downtime in the North Sea, including delays with third-party infrastructure returning online.

Second-quarter 2021 earnings call

APA Corporation will host its second-quarter 2021 results conference call on Thursday, August 5, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market close on Wednesday, August 4. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apacorp.com. The conference call will be webcast from APA's website at investor.apacorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well.