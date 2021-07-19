checkAd

Talkspace Appoints Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer

Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace") (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 26, 2021. Jennifer joins Talkspace from Eli Lilly, where she held a variety of senior roles in finance, strategy and investor relations. Mark Hirschhorn, current Chief Financial Officer for Talkspace, will continue to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jennifer brings more than 15 years of experience overseeing financial and operational optimization, financial planning and analysis, corporate strategy, business integration and investor relations within a world-class pharmaceutical company. She served as Chief Financial Officer for a number of Eli Lilly divisions including U.S. Bio-Medicines, Elanco North America, as well as the firm’s operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition to serving in senior finance roles, during her tenure at Eli Lilly, Jennifer also held leadership positions within the firm’s Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions departments.

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to Talkspace. We believe her extensive operational and financial expertise will be a valuable asset as we look to expand our coverage across a wide variety of mental health conditions,” said Oren Frank, Talkspace Co-Founder and CEO. “Jennifer’s strategic vision and her ability to lead high-performing teams will guide Talkspace through the next phase of the company’s growth.”

“I am thrilled to have Jennifer on our team, and I look forward to working with her. Her deep knowledge of both healthcare and finance will set Talkspace up for continued success as a leader in behavioral health,” added Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace President, Chief Operating Officer and current Chief Financial Officer.

“Talkspace has built a cutting-edge technology-enabled behavioral health platform, and I am excited to help the company fulfill the vast and growing demand for behavioral health services,” commented Ms. Fulk.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of May 2021, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives are covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit: https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.

Wertpapier


