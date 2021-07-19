fuboTV Names Alison Sternberg Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

In her new role, Sternberg will manage all investor relations, leading interactions with the investment community including shareholders, agencies, analysts and more. Sternberg will work closely with fuboTV’s executive team to develop and lead communications around the company’s investor strategy, initiatives, ventures and performance as it continues to disrupt the paid TV space.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has appointed Alison Sternberg to the newly-created role of senior vice president, investor relations. Sternberg joins fuboTV effective immediately and reports to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO.

Sternberg comes to fuboTV with 25 years of experience in investor relations and financial services. She has led investor relations for direct to consumer companies including SmileDirectClub (2019-2021) and TrueCar, Inc. (2013-2019). Previously, Sternberg held senior roles at Modular Wind Energy (2012-2013), Goldman Sachs (2010-2011, 1996-2005), executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles (2008-2011) and Ares Management (2005-2008).

“Developing an integrated investor relations strategy and working directly with the investment community is a critical function for a newly public company like fuboTV,” said Gandler. “I’m thrilled Alison is joining the team to guide our investor communications and serve as an important liaison between fuboTV and Wall Street.”

“I am so happy to join fuboTV at this pivotal time as the company continues to drive growth through product innovation and the delivery of a differentiated customer experience,” said Sternberg. “I look forward to interacting with the investment community and communicating our exciting story.”

fuboTV listed on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020. The company was recently added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution in June.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of predictive free-to-play gaming in Q3 2021.