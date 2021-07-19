Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Net Sales

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that for the three months ended June 30, 2021, net sales rose to $207.6 million, a significant increase in relation to the second quarter of 2020, but more importantly up 24.9% from the second quarter of 2019. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated second quarter net sales increased 22.7% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Of note, the average dollar/euro exchange rate for the current second quarter is 1.20 compared to 1.10 and 1.12 in the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Inter Parfums plans to issue results for the 2021 second quarter on or about August 9, 2021.

Net Sales: