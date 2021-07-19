checkAd

Intel Elects Andrea Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Intel Corporation today announced that Andrea Goldsmith, dean of engineering and applied science and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University, was elected to Intel’s board of directors, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Goldsmith will serve as an independent director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005717/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 50,98€
Hebel 12,24
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 58,39€
Hebel 12,22
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Andrea Goldsmith, dean of engineering and applied science and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University, was elected to Intel’s board of directors, effective Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Andrea Goldsmith, dean of engineering and applied science and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University, was elected to Intel’s board of directors, effective Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Andrea to Intel’s board of directors,” said Omar Ishrak, chairman of the Intel board. “Andrea is an accomplished academic, engineer, inventor and entrepreneur who is highly acclaimed for her foundational work in wireless communications. Coupled with her advocacy for increased diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Andrea will further strengthen the board.”

Goldsmith, 57, spent more than two decades at Stanford University before she was named dean of engineering and applied science at Princeton in 2020. From 2012 to 2020, Goldsmith served as the Stephen Harris Professor of Engineering and as a professor of electrical engineering at Stanford. From 2010 to 2014, Goldsmith co-founded and served as the chief technology officer at Plume WiFi (formerly Accelera Inc.), a provider of software-defined wireless networking technology. From 2005 to 2009, Goldsmith also co-founded and served as chief technology officer at Quantenna Communications (formerly mySource Communications Inc.), a producer of silicon chipsets designed for high-speed, wireless networking.

Goldsmith’s research focuses on the fundamental performance limits of wireless systems, especially with regard to 5G wireless, the mobile Internet of Things, smart grid design and the applications of communications and signal processing to biology and neuroscience.

Goldsmith has significant public company board experience. She currently serves on the boards of Medtronic and Crown Castle International. Goldsmith has served on the technical advisory boards of several private companies.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Intel’s board of directors at such an exciting time for the company. The bold strategy that Pat Gelsinger has laid out opens up the door to seemingly limitless possibilities for Intel,” said Goldsmith. “I look forward to bringing my knowledge of wireless networking technology to help shape the company’s future.”

With Goldsmith’s addition, there will be 10 board members. Intel’s Board will be comprised of 40% women and 30% of directors who are either racially or ethnically diverse.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intel Elects Andrea Goldsmith to Board of Directors Intel Corporation today announced that Andrea Goldsmith, dean of engineering and applied science and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University, was elected to Intel’s board of directors, effective Sept. 1, 2021. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.07.21Hätte man 2015 nur 5.000 US-Dollar in AMD investiert, hätte man heute so viel(1) 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft INTEL CORP auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
16.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwächer - Doch Rekorde bleiben in Reichweite
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Aktien New York: US-Börsen etwas schwächer - Dow-Rekordhoch bleibt in Reichweite
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ erneut leichter - Jenoptik (JEN) und New Work (NWO) deutlich im Plus
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Aktien New York: US-Börsen weiter stabil auf hohem Niveau
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow nähert sich weiter seinem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21UBS stuft INTEL CORP auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21Intel, Moderna, Xiaomi, Plug Power, BHP Group, Allianz, Jenoptik, Dürr, Morphosys - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
16.07.21'WSJ': Intel erwägt Übernahme von Global Foundries für 30 Milliarden Dollar
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten