J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 22:05   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $172.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.61 vs. second quarter 2020 net earnings of $121.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.91 billion, compared with $2.15 billion for the second quarter 2020, an increase of 36%. All segments contributed at least double-digit revenue growth vs. the prior year period. Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT) grew revenue 100% and 70% year-over-year, respectively, as both segments were able to source and secure capacity for customers in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° in the capacity constrained freight market during the quarter. Intermodal (JBI) revenue grew 21%, driven by a 6% increase in volume and a 15% increase in revenue per load. Final Mile Services (FMS) revenue increased 52%, as stops increased 59% year-over-year. Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) revenue grew 17% as fleet productivity improved 11% combined with a 5% increase in average revenue producing trucks versus the prior year period. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 31% vs. the comparable quarter 2020.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased to $500 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $281 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform increased 73% to $396 million versus a year ago. JBI and JBT executed approximately $33 million and $71 million, respectively, of their third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity costs through the platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $241.5 million versus $175.2 million for the second quarter 2020. Operating income increased from second quarter 2020 primarily from customer rate and cost recovery efforts, higher volumes, further scaling into our technology investments, higher productivity of our assets and people across our DCS, FMS and ICS segments, and a benefit of $3.2 million related to the net settlement of claims in FMS. These items were partially offset by increases in driver wage and recruiting costs, rail and truck purchase transportation expense, non-driver personnel salary, wages and incentive compensation, higher group medical expense, elevated implementation costs for new, long term DCS contracts, and a lack of network fluidity from both rail and customer activity in JBI.

Net interest expense in the current quarter decreased from second quarter 2020 due to lower interest rates compared to the same period last year. The effective income tax rate in the quarter was 25.0% and in line with the prior year quarter. We now expect our 2021 annual tax rate to be between 23.5% and 24.5%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $1.29 billion; up 21%
  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $134.6 million; up 26%

JBI load volumes increased 6% over the same period in 2020. Eastern network volumes increased 9% and transcontinental volumes increased 3% from second quarter 2020. Demand for intermodal service remains robust, however, significant restrictions across the rail network were implemented throughout the quarter by rail service providers reflecting challenges within their network related to car imbalances and chassis and labor shortages. In addition, customer detention of trailing equipment was at an all-time high during the quarter further pressuring the availability of capacity and our volumes during the quarter. Despite these volume-related challenges, revenue increased 21% year-over-year, reflecting the 6% increase in volumes and a 15% increase in gross revenue per load. Excluding fuel surcharge revenue, revenue per load increased 9% year-over-year.

Operating income increased 26% from the prior year period primarily driven by the increase in volume, complemented with higher rate and cost recovery efforts. These benefits were partially offset by higher rail and third-party dray purchased transportation expense, higher costs to attract and retain drivers, and higher equipment cost. The current period ended with approximately 99,400 units of trailing capacity and 5,820 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $621 million; up 17%
  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $79.0 million; down 5%

DCS revenue increased 17% during the current quarter over the same period in 2020. Productivity, defined as revenue per truck per week, increased approximately 11% vs. 2020. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 7% from a year ago primarily from higher utilization of assets, contracted indexed-based price escalators, and less idled equipment in the quarter. A net additional 832 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year, and a net additional 555 versus the end of the first quarter 2021. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income decreased by 5% from the prior year quarter. Higher revenue and productivity were more than offset by increases in driver wage and recruiting costs, non-driver personnel salary, wages and incentive compensation, higher group medical expense, and elevated costs related to the implementation of new, long term contracts.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $607 million; up 100%
  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $3.1 million; compared to $(13.1) million loss in 2Q’20

ICS revenue increased 100% during the current quarter vs. the second quarter 2020. Segment volumes increased 20% during the quarter with truckload volumes increasing 30% from the prior year period. Revenue per load increased 66%. In addition to changes in customer freight mix, revenue per load was favorably impacted by higher contractual and spot rates in our truckload business as compared to the second quarter 2020. Contractual volumes represented approximately 48% of the total load volume and 35% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 67% and 55%, respectively, in second quarter 2020. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $396 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $229 million in second quarter 2020.

Operating income increased to $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $13.1 million in the second quarter 2020. Benefits from higher gross profit margin dollars and increased scale in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 platform were partially offset by higher personnel and technology costs as compared to the same period 2020. Gross profit margin percent decreased to 10.5% in the current period versus 11.8% in the same period last year primarily as a result of tighter industry capacity dynamics versus the prior year period. ICS carrier base increased 30% vs. second quarter 2020.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $212 million; up 52%
  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $10.7 million; compared to $(5.2) million loss in 2Q’20

FMS revenue increased 52% compared to the same period 2020. Stop count within FMS increased 59% during the current quarter vs. a year ago, primarily from the addition of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. Additionally, the prior year period included temporary suspension of operations at several of our customers’ sites as a result of COVID-19. Productivity, defined as revenue per stop, decreased approximately 5% compared to the prior year period primarily from a shift in the mix of business between asset and asset-light operations.

Operating income increased to $10.7 million compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million in the second quarter 2020. The increase in operating income in the second quarter 2021 was primarily the result of higher volumes compared to the prior year period and a $3.2 million benefit from the net settlement of claims, partially offset by higher personnel expense related to salary, wages and incentive comp.

Truckload (JBT)

  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $184 million; up 70%
  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $14.2 million; up 308%

JBT revenue increased 70% from the same period in 2020. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 66% primarily from a 58% increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue and a 5% increase in load count compared to a year ago. The increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was driven by a 40% increase in revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge revenue and a 13% increase in average length of haul. Load count growth and the length of haul increase were primarily related to the continued expansion of J.B. Hunt 360box which leverages the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to access drop-trailer capacity for customers across our transportation network. Comparable contractual customer rates were up approximately 25% compared to the same period 2020. The current period ended with 8,958 trailers and 1,770 tractors, compared to 7,985 and 1,897 respectively.

Operating income increased to $14.2 million compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter 2020. Benefits from increased load counts and revenue per load were partially offset by increases in purchased transportation expense and higher salary and wage expenses for non-driving personnel related to the continued expansion of 360box and increased usage of non-asset power.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At June 30, 2021, we had approximately $1.3 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to levels at June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2020.

Our net capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2021 approximated $261 million compared to $265 million for the same period 2020. At June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $571 million.

In the second quarter 2021, we purchased approximately 484,000 shares of common stock for approximately $81 million. At June 30, 2021, we had approximately $416 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 approximated 105.2 million.

Conference Call Information:

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT to discuss the quarterly earnings. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-360-0810 (domestic) or 470-495-0976 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 9793029. A replay of the call will be posted on the investor relations section of our website here later this evening.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on the investor relations section of our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended June

2021

 

2020

% Of % Of
Amount Revenue Amount Revenue
 
Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 2,606,981 $ 1,986,130
Fuel surcharge revenues

 

301,389

 

 

159,443

 

Total operating revenues

 

2,908,370

 

100.0

%

 

2,145,573

 

100.0

%

 
Operating expenses
Rents and purchased transportation

 

1,538,232

 

52.9

%

 

1,034,297

 

48.2

%

Salaries, wages and employee benefits

 

665,471

 

22.9

%

 

554,136

 

25.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

139,371

 

4.8

%

 

130,298

 

6.1

%

Fuel and fuel taxes

 

126,841

 

4.4

%

 

75,459

 

3.5

%

Operating supplies and expenses

 

91,019

 

3.1

%

 

79,134

 

3.7

%

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions

 

47,505

 

1.6

%

 

44,599

 

2.1

%

Insurance and claims

 

35,508

 

1.2

%

 

30,899

 

1.4

%

Operating taxes and licenses

 

14,209

 

0.5

%

 

13,567

 

0.6

%

Communication and utilities

 

8,668

 

0.3

%

 

8,001

 

0.4

%

Total operating expenses

 

2,666,824

 

91.7

%

 

1,970,390

 

91.8

%

Operating income

 

241,546

 

8.3

%

 

175,183

 

8.2

%

Net interest expense

 

12,059

 

0.4

%

 

12,818

 

0.6

%

Earnings before income taxes

 

229,487

 

7.9

%

 

162,365

 

7.6

%

Income taxes

 

57,325

 

2.0

%

 

40,667

 

1.9

%

Net earnings $

 

172,162

 

5.9

%

$

 

121,698

 

5.7

%

Average diluted shares outstanding

 

106,816

 

 

106,580

 

Diluted earnings per share $

 

1.61

 

$

 

1.14

 

 
 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

% Of % Of
Amount Revenue Amount Revenue
 
Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $

 

4,995,015

 

$

 

4,031,824

 

Fuel surcharge revenues

 

531,504

 

 

394,574

 

Total operating revenues

 

5,526,519

 

100.0

%

 

4,426,398

 

100.0

%

 
Operating expenses
Rents and purchased transportation

 

2,890,533

 

52.3

%

 

2,170,449

 

49.0

%

Salaries, wages and employee benefits

 

1,285,502

 

23.3

%

 

1,128,386

 

25.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

276,916

 

5.0

%

 

260,393

 

5.9

%

Fuel and fuel taxes

 

239,881

 

4.4

%

 

176,582

 

4.0

%

Operating supplies and expenses

 

172,717

 

3.1

%

 

164,732

 

3.7

%

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions

 

92,396

 

1.7

%

 

89,761

 

2.0

%

Insurance and claims

 

73,538

 

1.3

%

 

63,260

 

1.4

%

Operating taxes and licenses

 

28,024

 

0.5

%

 

26,879

 

0.6

%

Communication and utilities

 

17,814

 

0.3

%

 

16,032

 

0.4

%

Total operating expenses

 

5,077,321

 

91.9

%

 

4,096,474

 

92.5

%

Operating income

 

449,198

 

8.1

%

 

329,924

 

7.5

%

Net interest expense

 

24,084

 

0.4

%

 

24,854

 

0.6

%

Earnings before income taxes

 

425,114

 

7.7

%

 

305,070

 

6.9

%

Income taxes

 

106,346

 

1.9

%

 

78,538

 

1.8

%

Net earnings $

 

318,768

 

5.8

%

$

 

226,532

 

5.1

%

Average diluted shares outstanding

 

106,816

 

 

106,765

 

Diluted earnings per share $

 

2.98

 

$

 

2.12

 

 
 
 
Financial Information By Segment
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June

2021

2020

% Of % Of
Amount Total Amount Total
 
Revenue
 
Intermodal $

 

1,289,400

 

44

%

$

 

1,065,106

 

50

%

Dedicated

 

621,179

 

22

%

 

533,158

 

25

%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

 

607,614

 

21

%

 

304,267

 

14

%

Final Mile Services

 

212,265

 

7

%

 

139,550

 

6

%

Truck

 

183,634

 

6

%

 

108,298

 

5

%

Subtotal

 

2,914,092

 

100

%

 

2,150,379

 

100

%

Intersegment eliminations

 

(5,722

)

(0

%)

 

(4,806

)

(0

%)

Consolidated revenue $

 

2,908,370

 

100

%

$

 

2,145,573

 

100

%

 
 
Operating income
 
Intermodal $

 

134,641

 

56

%

$

 

106,965

 

61

%

Dedicated

 

79,010

 

33

%

 

83,102

 

47

%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

 

3,118

 

1

%

 

(13,072

)

(7

%)

Final Mile Services

 

10,691

 

4

%

 

(5,249

)

(3

%)

Truck

 

14,195

 

6

%

 

3,480

 

2

%

Other (1)

 

(109

)

(0

%)

 

(43

)

(0

%)

Operating income $

 

241,546

 

100

%

$

 

175,183

 

100

%

 
 
Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

% Of % Of
Amount Total Amount Total
Revenue
 
Intermodal $

 

2,466,532

 

45

%

$

 

2,214,825

 

50

%

Dedicated

 

1,201,137

 

22

%

 

1,074,904

 

24

%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

 

1,132,561

 

20

%

 

639,761

 

14

%

Final Mile Services

 

414,148

 

7

%

 

293,179

 

7

%

Truck

 

333,165

 

6

%

 

213,223

 

5

%

Subtotal

 

5,547,543

 

100

%

 

4,435,892

 

100

%

Intersegment eliminations

 

(21,024

)

(0

%)

 

(9,494

)

(0

%)

Consolidated revenue $

 

5,526,519

 

100

%

$

 

4,426,398

 

100

%

 
 
Operating income
 
Intermodal $

 

242,108

 

54

%

$

 

209,240

 

64

%

Dedicated

 

153,349

 

34

%

 

155,992

 

47

%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

 

10,387

 

2

%

 

(31,970

)

(10

%)

Final Mile Services

 

19,189

 

4

%

 

(8,549

)

(3

%)

Truck

 

24,369

 

6

%

 

5,259

 

2

%

Other (1)

 

(204

)

(0

%)

 

(48

)

(0

%)

Operating income $

 

449,198

 

100

%

$

 

329,924

 

100

%

 
(1) Includes corporate support activity
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June

2021

2020

 
Intermodal
 
Loads

499,682

473,486

Average length of haul

1,678

1,676

Revenue per load $

2,580

$

2,249

Average tractors during the period *

5,782

5,420

Tractors (end of period) *

5,823

5,343

Trailing equipment (end of period)

99,377

96,512

Average effective trailing equipment usage

98,210

84,909

 
 
Dedicated
 
Loads

996,650

907,221

Average length of haul

161

160

Revenue per truck per week** $

4,707

$

4,250

Average trucks during the period***

10,224

9,718

Trucks (end of period) ***

10,506

9,674

Trailing equipment (end of period)

27,354

27,497

 
 
Integrated Capacity Solutions
 
Loads

330,127

274,399

Revenue per load $

1,841

$

1,109

Gross profit margin

10.5%

11.8%

Employee count (end of period)

966

1,117

Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)

116,600

89,900

Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $

396.1

$

228.9

 
 
Final Mile Services
 
Stops

1,732,962

1,093,182

Average trucks during the period***

1,488

1,333

 
 
Truck
 
Loads

108,538

103,314

Loaded miles (000)

52,840

44,555

Nonpaid empty mile percentage

19.6%

19.1%

Revenue per tractor per week** $

4,714

$

3,686

Average tractors during the period *

1,772

1,979

 
Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned

752

800

Independent contractor

1,018

1,097

Total tractors

1,770

1,897

 
Trailers (end of period)

8,958

7,985

 
 
* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
 
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

 
Intermodal
 
Loads

977,967

964,776

Average length of haul

1,683

1,677

Revenue per load $

2,522

$

2,296

Average tractors during the period *

5,750

5,453

Tractors (end of period) *

5,823

5,343

Trailing equipment (end of period)

99,377

96,512

Average effective trailing equipment usage

96,406

84,971

 
 
Dedicated
 
Loads

1,938,870

1,786,230

Average length of haul

161

161

Revenue per truck per week** $

4,643

$

4,288

Average trucks during the period***

10,093

9,721

Trucks (end of period) ***

10,506

9,674

Trailing equipment (end of period)

27,354

27,497

 
 
Integrated Capacity Solutions
 
Loads

622,492

570,146

Revenue per load $

1,819

$

1,122

Gross profit margin

11.4%

10.7%

Employee count (end of period)

966

1,117

Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)

116,600

89,900

Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $

755.0

$

463.8

 
 
Final Mile Services
 
Stops

3,408,987

2,317,624

Average trucks during the period***

1,501

1,318

 
 
Truck
 
Loads

211,600

200,792

Loaded miles (000)

98,979

85,119

Nonpaid empty mile percentage

19.0%

18.7%

Revenue per tractor per week** $

4,505

$

3,842

Average tractors during the period*

1,753

1,897

 
Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned

752

800

Independent contractor

1,018

1,097

Total tractors

1,770

1,897

 
Trailers (end of period)

8,958

7,985

 
 
* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

570,918

$

313,302

Accounts Receivable, net

1,293,924

1,124,403

Prepaid expenses and other

344,457

404,412

Total current assets

2,209,299

1,842,117

Property and equipment

6,108,195

5,908,710

Less accumulated depreciation

2,390,467

2,219,816

Net property and equipment

3,717,728

3,688,894

Other assets, net

396,367

397,337

$

6,323,394

$

5,928,348

 
 
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable $

674,856

$

587,510

Claims accruals

282,331

276,056

Accrued payroll

174,718

130,943

Other accrued expenses

96,450

90,294

Total current liabilities

1,228,355

1,084,803

 
Long-term debt

1,303,467

1,305,424

Other long-term liabilities

263,576

245,961

Deferred income taxes

728,968

692,022

Stockholders' equity

2,799,028

2,600,138

$

6,323,394

$

5,928,348

 
Supplemental Data
(unaudited)
 
June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 
Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000)

105,196

105,654

 
Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $

26.61

$

24.61

 
 
Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

 
Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $

668,748

$

639,950

 
Net capital expenditures (000) $

260,711

$

264,614

 

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2021 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $172.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.61 vs. second quarter 2020 net earnings of $121.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share. Total …

DatumTitel
16.07.21J.B. Hunt Publishes Sustainability Report Disclosing ESG Progress in 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Commits $5 Million as Capstone Gift to Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten