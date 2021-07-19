checkAd

F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “F45”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering. The Company sold 18,750,000 shares of its common stock and the selling stockholder named in the prospectus sold 1,562,500 shares of common stock, at a price of $16.00 per share. The Company and the selling stockholder have granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,046,875 shares of common stock. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 15, 2021 under the symbol “FXLV.” F45 received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $279.0 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as joint leading book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

Wertpapier


