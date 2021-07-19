checkAd

Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 16, 2021

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of July 2021, after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company will also conduct a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


