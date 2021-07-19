checkAd

First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on July 19, 2021, a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record July 30, 2021.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Barbara Thompson
First Citizens BancShares
(919) 716-2716

