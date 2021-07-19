Pool Corporation Announces Officer Updates and Welcomes New Corporate Controller

COVINGTON, La., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that Melanie Housey Hart will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as previously announced, effective August 9, 2021. As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Hart will remain the Company’s principal accounting officer and will also take on the role of Treasurer. The Company's current Chief Financial Officer, Mark W. Joslin, will continue to serve as Senior Vice President until his retirement on October 1, 2021.



The Company also announced today that Walker Saik was hired to be the new Corporate Controller. Mr. Saik has spent the last thirteen years in the Assurance Practice at Ernst and Young in New Orleans, most recently as Managing Director. His experience encompasses a broad range of large and medium-sized public and private clients in various industry sectors. He is a CPA and also active in a number of local charitable and community groups.