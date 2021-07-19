checkAd

Rapid7 Acquires Threat Intelligence Leader IntSights and Provides Strong Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

IntSights delivers best-in-class, cloud-native external threat detection to further extend Rapid7’s industry-leading security operations platform, providing customers with end-to-end external and internal threat detection, automation and remediation

New combined capabilities will enhance Rapid7’s best-in-class, cloud-native, extended detection and response (XDR) offering by enabling greater signal-to-noise ratio, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd., a leader in contextualized external threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation. Under the terms of the agreement, Rapid7 will pay approximately $335 million in cash and stock to acquire IntSights, subject to adjustments.

With digital transformation, the attack surface has increased exponentially making it an imperative for security teams to have early, contextualized threat detection across their internal and external environments. Yet most security teams are under-resourced and overburdened, inundated with a deluge of data from their own environment and struggling to identify what needs immediate action.

With the acquisition of IntSights, Rapid7 will combine its community-infused threat intelligence and deep understanding of customer environments with IntSights’ external threat intelligence capabilities. This combination is intended to provide customers with a unified view into threats, attack surface monitoring, relevant insights, and proactive threat mitigation for organizations of any size or level of security maturity. This acquisition also enhances Rapid7’s industry-leading cloud-native extended detection and response (XDR) offering, InsightIDR, by enabling high-quality, high-fidelity alerts to ensure efficient security operations, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response times.

IntSights enables organizations to gain the full benefits of a threat intelligence program, no matter the scope or sophistication, while also significantly reducing the workload on security teams. Unlike many other threat intelligence tools in the market today, IntSights is able to drive the productivity and outcomes that today’s security operations teams need by providing continuous coverage for external threats, from identification to mitigation to remediation.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Acquires Threat Intelligence Leader IntSights and Provides Strong Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results IntSights delivers best-in-class, cloud-native external threat detection to further extend Rapid7’s industry-leading security operations platform, providing customers with end-to-end external and internal threat detection, automation and remediation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board