Rapid7 Acquires Threat Intelligence Leader IntSights and Provides Strong Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd., a leader in contextualized external threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation. Under the terms of the agreement, Rapid7 will pay approximately $335 million in cash and stock to acquire IntSights, subject to adjustments.



With digital transformation, the attack surface has increased exponentially making it an imperative for security teams to have early, contextualized threat detection across their internal and external environments. Yet most security teams are under-resourced and overburdened, inundated with a deluge of data from their own environment and struggling to identify what needs immediate action.

With the acquisition of IntSights, Rapid7 will combine its community-infused threat intelligence and deep understanding of customer environments with IntSights’ external threat intelligence capabilities. This combination is intended to provide customers with a unified view into threats, attack surface monitoring, relevant insights, and proactive threat mitigation for organizations of any size or level of security maturity. This acquisition also enhances Rapid7’s industry-leading cloud-native extended detection and response (XDR) offering, InsightIDR , by enabling high-quality, high-fidelity alerts to ensure efficient security operations, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response times.

IntSights enables organizations to gain the full benefits of a threat intelligence program, no matter the scope or sophistication, while also significantly reducing the workload on security teams. Unlike many other threat intelligence tools in the market today, IntSights is able to drive the productivity and outcomes that today’s security operations teams need by providing continuous coverage for external threats, from identification to mitigation to remediation.