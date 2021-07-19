Century Aluminum Announces Power Contract Extension for its Grundartangi, Iceland smelter

Jesse Gary, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to reach this agreement with Landsvirkjun. I would like to personally thank Hörður Arnarson, Chief Executive Officer of Landsvirkjun, and his team for their hard work on reaching this agreement and for Landsvirkjun’s continued partnership towards supporting the long-term future of this key Icelandic industry. This extension will address Grundartangi’s increasing power needs due to the recent capacity creep as well as provide flexibility to pursue future growth at this world-class smelter.”

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Norðurál Grundartangi ehf, has successfully reached an agreement with Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company in Iceland, to extend its existing 161 MW power contract by three years through 2026. The extension will increase the contract to 182 MW over time to provide the necessary flexibility to support the most recent capacity creep requirements and future growth opportunities for value-added products at the plant.

