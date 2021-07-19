checkAd

Century Aluminum Announces Power Contract Extension for its Grundartangi, Iceland smelter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Norðurál Grundartangi ehf, has successfully reached an agreement with Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company in Iceland, to extend its existing 161 MW power contract by three years through 2026. The extension will increase the contract to 182 MW over time to provide the necessary flexibility to support the most recent capacity creep requirements and future growth opportunities for value-added products at the plant.

Jesse Gary, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to reach this agreement with Landsvirkjun. I would like to personally thank Hörður Arnarson, Chief Executive Officer of Landsvirkjun, and his team for their hard work on reaching this agreement and for Landsvirkjun’s continued partnership towards supporting the long-term future of this key Icelandic industry. This extension will address Grundartangi’s increasing power needs due to the recent capacity creep as well as provide flexibility to pursue future growth at this world-class smelter.”

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company management on the quarterly conference call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may." Our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of such new power contract for Grundartangi; Grundartangi’s future operations and growth opportunities for value-added products ; global and local financial and economic conditions; future aluminum pricing and the costs of our major raw materials; the impact that these factors may have on the future financial and operating performance of Century and its subsidiaries, including Grundartangi.

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact
Peter Trpkovski
(Investors and media)
312-696-3132

Source: Century Aluminum Company





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Aluminum Announces Power Contract Extension for its Grundartangi, Iceland smelter CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Norðurál Grundartangi ehf, has successfully reached an agreement with Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board