Gaia Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, August 2, 2021, at 4 30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 2, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398
International dial-in number: 1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 2686835

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 16, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2686835

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:
Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com





