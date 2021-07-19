Emerald Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 before the market open on Friday, July 30, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13720801. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 6, 2021.