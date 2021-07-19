AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

“We are pleased with our results for the third fiscal quarter. Our Management Team and Associates’ central focus is on delivering a consistent level of high quality service to our customers in this challenging economic environment,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, “AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for Convenience and Food Service Distributors who want to align with our growing platform and customer centric management philosophy.”

AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $6.48 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.7 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $426.6 million and operating income of $6.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.7 million and operating income of $0.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

“Ongoing supply chain disruptions at consumer packaged goods companies have impacted product availability across all markets including the convenience distribution industry in which our Company operates. Additionally, the United States is experiencing an acute workforce shortage which has created a hyper-competitive wage environment which has impacted the Company’s operations. Our customer base continues to grow geographically and AMCON is deploying the capital and human resources necessary to support our customers’ growth in a collaborative fashion,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer further noted, “We are actively searching for facilities in, and adjacent to, the geographic markets we serve.”

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, “AMCON is pleased with the progress of our strategic investment in Team Sledd, LLC. In addition, AMCON ended the quarter with $71.4 million of shareholders’ equity and we continue to diligently focus on maintaining high levels of liquidity in our business to support operations and our growth initiatives.”

AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout the pandemic, our management team has worked diligently to offer a continuous and safe shopping experience for customers. Our long term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty (20) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 June September 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 699,895 $ 661,195 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.9 million at June 2021 and September 2020 36,526,770 34,278,429 Inventories, net 95,640,441 98,971,773 Prepaid and other current assets 5,769,066 2,091,645 Total current assets 138,636,172 136,003,042 Property and equipment, net 16,425,171 17,497,274 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,148,745 18,936,126 Note receivable 3,500,000 3,500,000 Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 500,000 500,000 Equity method investment 7,784,753 6,744,095 Other assets 349,139 383,786 Total assets $ 188,780,930 $ 188,001,273 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,788,839 $ 22,108,299 Accrued expenses 11,169,530 8,306,160 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 3,839,072 4,761,020 Income taxes payable 495,860 567,408 Current operating lease liabilities 5,503,940 5,607,098 Current maturities of long-term debt 555,832 516,850 Total current liabilities 46,353,073 41,866,835 Credit facility 51,491,984 61,971,682 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,585,882 1,806,575 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,000,823 14,028,606 Long-term debt, less current maturities 5,196,596 2,608,794 Other long-term liabilities 757,387 927,241 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 551,369 shares outstanding at June 2021 and 537,715 shares outstanding at September 2020 8,834 8,697 Additional paid-in capital 24,943,292 24,282,058 Retained earnings 77,310,346 71,362,334 Treasury stock at cost (30,867,287 ) (30,861,549 ) Total shareholders’ equity 71,395,185 64,791,540 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 188,780,930 $ 188,001,273

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 For the three months ended June For the nine months ended June 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales (including excise taxes of $104.9 million and $103.6 million, and $297.4 million and $285.1 million, respectively) $ 438,313,030 $ 396,854,324 $ 1,221,571,294 $ 1,094,841,943 Cost of sales 412,771,324 375,202,044 1,149,594,823 1,031,651,499 Gross profit 25,541,706 21,652,280 71,976,471 63,190,444 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,501,117 18,377,641 58,123,100 55,843,266 Depreciation 741,180 801,683 2,295,390 2,318,045 21,242,297 19,179,324 60,418,490 58,161,311 Operating income 4,299,409 2,472,956 11,557,981 5,029,133 Other expense (income): Interest expense 329,929 461,581 1,016,902 1,321,267 Other (income), net (43,437 ) (42,525 ) (169,525 ) (79,222 ) 286,492 419,056 847,377 1,242,045 Income from operations before income taxes 4,012,917 2,053,900 10,710,604 3,787,088 Income tax expense 1,076,000 586,000 2,916,000 1,168,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax 754,293 111,666 1,403,124 111,666 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,691,210 $ 1,579,566 $ 9,197,728 $ 2,730,754 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 6.69 $ 2.79 $ 16.71 $ 4.84 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 6.48 $ 2.77 $ 16.37 $ 4.79 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 551,369 565,483 550,276 564,578 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 569,481 569,902 561,940 569,873 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 5.54 $ 0.82

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders’ Equity for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2020 Balance, April 1, 2020 869,367 $ 8,692 (303,841 ) $ (28,863,654 ) $ 24,224,145 $ 67,184,900 $ 62,554,083 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share — — — — — (107,091 ) (107,091 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 500 5 — — 26,728 — 26,733 Repurchase of common stock — — (1,148 ) (68,725 ) — — (68,725 ) Net income — — — — — 1,579,566 1,579,566 Balance, June 30, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (304,989 ) $ (28,932,379 ) $ 24,250,873 $ 68,657,375 $ 63,984,566 THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2021 Balance, April 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,917,765 $ 73,724,722 $ 67,784,034 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share — — — — — (105,586 ) (105,586 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards — — — — 25,527 — 25,527 Repurchase of common stock — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — 3,691,210 3,691,210 Balance, June 30, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,943,292 $ 77,310,346 $ 71,395,185

Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2020 Balance, October 1, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (303,425 ) $ (28,831,855 ) $ 23,165,639 $ 66,414,397 $ 60,756,742 Dividends on common stock, $0.82 per share — — — — — (487,776 ) (487,776 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,828 136 — — 1,085,234 — 1,085,370 Repurchase of common stock — — (1,564 ) (100,524 ) — — (100,524 ) Net income — — — — — 2,730,754 2,730,754 Balance, June 30, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (304,989 ) $ (28,932,379 ) $ 24,250,873 $ 68,657,375 $ 63,984,566 NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2021 Balance, October 1, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (332,152 ) $ (30,861,549 ) $ 24,282,058 $ 71,362,334 $ 64,791,540 Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share — — — — — (3,249,716 ) (3,249,716 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,722 137 — — 661,234 — 661,371 Repurchase of common stock — — (68 ) (5,738 ) — — (5,738 ) Net income — — — — — 9,197,728 9,197,728 Balance, June 30, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,943,292 $ 77,310,346 $ 71,395,185

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 June June 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 9,197,728 $ 2,730,754 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in)

operating activities: Depreciation 2,295,390 2,318,045 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax (1,403,124 ) (111,666 ) (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (8,057 ) 17,042 Equity-based compensation 1,819,272 765,704 Deferred income taxes (220,693 ) (2,862 ) Provision for losses on doubtful accounts 86,000 349,000 Inventory allowance 238,148 182,218 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,334,341 ) (9,309,422 ) Inventories 3,093,184 20,152,080 Prepaid and other current assets (3,677,421 ) (373,414 ) Equity method investment distributions 828,466 — Other assets 34,647 (126,364 ) Accounts payable 2,680,540 2,040,386 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 804,983 (1,424,472 ) Other long-term liabilities (169,854 ) 125,744 Income taxes payable and receivable (537,548 ) 794,027 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 12,727,320 18,126,800 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (1,254,958 ) (2,901,134 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 39,728 16,600 Investment in equity method investee — (6,500,000 ) Issuance of note receivable — (3,500,000 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (1,215,230 ) (12,884,534 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,217,375,073 1,083,878,207 Repayments under revolving credit facility (1,227,854,771 ) (1,087,870,919 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 3,000,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (373,216 ) (397,936 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 25,750 Repurchase of common stock (5,738 ) (100,524 ) Dividends on common stock (3,249,716 ) (487,776 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards (365,022 ) (30,208 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (11,473,390 ) (4,983,406 ) Net change in cash 38,700 258,860 Cash, beginning of period 661,195 337,704 Cash, end of period $ 699,895 $ 596,564 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,031,457 $ 1,387,381 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 3,667,036 376,835 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ — $ 100,424 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 949,812 990,653

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005750/en/