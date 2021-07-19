checkAd

Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 22:10  |  18   |   |   

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 876-9174 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference code EFCQ221. International callers should dial (785) 424-1669 and reference the same code. The conference call also will be webcast live and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, August 6, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, August 13, 2021 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (888) 562-0859. International callers should dial (402) 220-7342. A replay of the conference call also will be archived on the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com.

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company will post an investor presentation to accompany the conference call on its website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations" after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

About Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.



Ellington Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Ellington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten