Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the second quarter 2021 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3195668/02A472513A997E5D8FD21829FE8ADA5E
To participate in the live teleconference for second quarter 2021 financial results:
Domestic Live: 1-877-823-8690
International Live: 1-825-312-2236
Conference ID: 3865846
Password: Summit
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 12, 2021:
Domestic Replay: 1-800-585-8367
International Replay: 1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 3865846
About Summit Materials, Inc.
Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005659/en/
