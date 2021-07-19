checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it will release its first quarter results for the 2022 fiscal year on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Houlihan Lokey will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day to review the results.

On the call, Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer, and Lindsey Alley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fiscal 2022 first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Access to the live conference call will be available via telephone or audio webcast.

To Participate via Telephone

Participants are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior in order to register.

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

1-855-327-6837

International Dial-In Number:

1-631-891-4304

To Participate via Webcast

Access to the conference call will also be available via audio webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.hl.com.

Conference Call Playback

A telephonic audio replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. (ET) on August 3, 2021 through August 10, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and entering the replay pin number.

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

1-844-512-2921

International Dial-In Number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number:

10015775

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.hl.com.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv. For more information, please visit www.hl.com.

