FB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported net income of $43.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared to $0.70 per diluted common share in the same quarter last year and $1.10 in the previous quarter. Excluding non-operating activity, adjusted net income was $42.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to $0.74 per diluted common share in the same quarter last year and $1.12 in the previous quarter. The Company's return on average assets for the second quarter was 1.46% (1.43% adjusted) and return on tangible common equity was 16.1% (15.8% adjusted). The Company recorded growth in loans held for investment ("HFI") of $151.6 million in the second quarter, or 8.63% annualized. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, the Company recorded HFI loan growth of $239.9 million, or 13.9% annualized. The Company recorded total reversals of loan loss provisions amounting to $13.8 million, bringing the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to 2.01% of HFI loans, or 2.03% adjusted, to remove PPP loans.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $96.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, compared to $23.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for non-operating items, EPS was $2.00 and $0.92 for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company’s book value per common share at quarter-end was $28.96 and the tangible book value ("TBV") per common share was $23.43, representing a 16.4% annualized increase in TBV from the previous quarter-end.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, “The team delivered an outstanding quarter of loan growth and also lowered deposit costs by 10 bps during the quarter. These efforts contributed to net interest income growth of 4.83% quarter over quarter, or 19.4% annualized. We also added value for our shareholders by increasing our tangible book value per share at an annualized rate of 15.8%, during the first half of the year.”

Performance Summary

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Annualized

 

 

(dollars in thousands, expect per share data)

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

2Q21 / 1Q21

% Change

 

2Q21 / 2Q20

% Change

Balance Sheet Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

$

1,409,175

 

 

$

1,229,845

 

 

$

751,767

 

 

58.5

%

 

87.4

%

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

 

697,407

 

 

834,779

 

 

435,479

 

 

(66.0

)%

 

60.1

%

Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value

 

124,122

 

 

174,983

 

 

 

 

(116.6

)%

 

100.0

%

Loans held for investment (HFI)

 

7,198,954

 

 

7,047,342

 

 

4,827,023

 

 

8.63

%

 

49.1

%

Adjusted loans held for investment*

 

7,141,548

 

 

6,901,645

 

 

4,512,345

 

 

13.9

%

 

58.3

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

144,663

 

 

157,954

 

 

113,129

 

 

(33.8

)%

 

27.9

%

Total assets

 

11,918,367

 

 

11,935,826

 

 

7,255,536

 

 

(0.59

)%

 

64.3

%

Customer deposits

 

10,163,056

 

 

10,219,173

 

 

5,937,373

 

 

(2.20

)%

 

71.2

%

Brokered and internet time deposits

 

40,900

 

 

37,713

 

 

15,428

 

 

33.9

%

 

165.1

%

Total deposits

 

10,203,956

 

 

10,256,886

 

 

5,952,801

 

 

(2.07

)%

 

71.4

%

Borrowings

 

183,962

 

 

180,179

 

 

328,662

 

 

8.42

%

 

(44.0

)%

Total common shareholders' equity

 

1,371,721

 

 

1,329,103

 

 

805,216

 

 

12.9

%

 

70.4

%

Book value per share

 

$

28.96

 

 

$

28.08

 

 

$

25.08

 

 

12.6

%

 

15.5

%

Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

 

11.5

%

 

11.1

%

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share*

 

$

23.43

 

 

$

22.51

 

 

$

19.07

 

 

16.4

%

 

22.9

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

 

9.52

%

 

9.13

%

 

8.67

%

 

 

 

 

* Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated July 20, 2021, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

 
 

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Results of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

86,563

 

 

$

82,576

 

 

$

55,337

 

NIM

 

3.18

%

 

3.19

%

 

3.50

%

Provisions for credit losses

 

$

(13,839

)

 

$

(13,854

)

 

$

25,921

 

Net charge-off ratio

 

0.02

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.00

%

Noninterest income

 

$

49,300

 

 

$

66,730

 

 

$

81,491

 

Mortgage banking income

 

$

35,499

 

 

$

55,332

 

 

$

72,168

 

Total revenue

 

$

135,863

 

 

$

149,306

 

 

$

136,828

 

Noninterest expense

 

$

92,960

 

 

$

94,698

 

 

$

80,579

 

Merger and offering expenses

 

$

605

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,586

 

Efficiency ratio

 

68.4

%

 

63.4

%

 

58.9

%

Core efficiency ratio*

 

68.9

%

 

63.0

%

 

57.5

%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings*

 

$

41,357

 

 

$

55,461

 

 

$

57,835

 

Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution*

 

$

542

 

 

$

16,348

 

 

$

33,616

 

Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation(1)

 

$

43,294

 

 

$

52,874

 

 

$

22,873

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

0.70

 

Effective tax rate

 

23.7

%

 

22.8

%

 

24.6

%

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted

 

47,993,773

 

 

47,969,106

 

 

32,506,417

 

Actual shares outstanding - period end

 

47,360,950

 

 

47,331,680

 

 

32,101,108

 

Returns on average:

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets ("ROAA")

 

1.46

%

 

1.86

%

 

1.30

%

Equity ("ROAE")

 

13.0

%

 

16.5

%

 

11.6

%

Tangible common equity ("ROATCE")*

 

16.1

%

 

20.6

%

 

15.3

%

* Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated July 20, 2021, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

(1) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in fourth quarter of 2020.

 

Balance Sheet Strength

The Company reported loan balances (HFI) of $7.20 billion, an increase of $151.6 million, or 8.63% annualized, from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, adjusted loans (HFI) were $7.14 billion, representing an increase of $239.9 million, or 13.9% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The contractual yield on loans decreased to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2021 from 4.39% in the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, during the quarter, on balance sheet liquidity decreased to $2.13 billion, or 18.3% of tangible assets, from $2.26 billion, or 19.3% of tangible assets. During the second quarter of 2021, investment securities increased by $179.3 million from the previous quarter to $1.41 billion, or 11.8% of total assets.

The Company's net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $87.3 million, an increase from $83.4 million in the previous quarter. The Company's net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.18% for the second quarter, compared to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2021. The NIM for the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by a 13 basis point decline in the yield on interest-earning assets and a 16 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities on a linked quarter basis. As of June 30, 2021, $256.3 million in PPP loans had been forgiven, which accounts for 81.4% of originated PPP loans. For the second quarter of 2021, the average yield on PPP loans was 4.74%, inclusive of $1.1 million in loan fees recognized during the quarter.

During the second quarter of 2021, customer deposits decreased by $56.1 million to $10.16 billion. The Company's total cost of deposits declined by 10 basis points to 0.31% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.41% from 0.53% in the previous quarter. Additionally, on July 1, 2021, the Company redeemed $20.0 million of subordinated debt with an effective interest rate of 4.73%.

Commercial Loans Held for Sale (HFS)

As of June 30, 2021, the fair value of commercial loans HFS totaled $124.1 million, a decrease from $175.0 million at March 31, 2021. The decline in fair value resulted primarily from the resolution of five relationships and payment activity on the remaining ten relationships, which resulted in gains from changes in fair value of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $0.9 million experienced in the first quarter of 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Mettee stated, “We continue to lower our commercial loans HFS exposure. These loans continue to perform satisfactorily, and we experienced a positive mark-to-market on the portfolio this quarter. As we have discussed in prior quarters, this portfolio continues to decrease as a result of external refinances and 62% of the commercial HFS loan balances resulting from the Franklin combination have been resolved.”

Mortgage In Line with Expectations

Noninterest income was $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $66.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $81.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking income was $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $55.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $72.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company's total mortgage banking pre-tax direct contribution for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, compared to $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $33.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $1.77 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.89 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.24 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Mettee noted, “The mortgage business performed as we expected in the second quarter, with the decrease from the prior quarter related to lower lock volumes and declining margins.”

Expense Management

Noninterest expenses were $93.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $94.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $80.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Core noninterest expense was $93.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, $94.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $79.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company's core efficiency ratio was 68.9%, compared to 63.0% in the first quarter of 2021 and 57.5% for the second quarter of 2020. The Banking segment was flat with the previous quarter with a core efficiency ratio of 58.6% while the Mortgage segment efficiency ratio increased to 97.9% for the second quarter of 2021 from 70.4% in the previous quarter.

Mettee noted, “We continue to manage our expense structure as we invest in our teams to support our customer centric model, our growth expectations and our risk management framework.”

Credit Strength

The Company recorded total reversals in provisions for credit losses of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, including a reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million. The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with an ACL of $144.7 million as of June 30, 2021, representing 2.01% of loans HFI, or 2.03% when adjusted to exclude PPP loans. This compares to an ACL percentage of 2.24% of loans HFI, or 2.29% when adjusted to exclude PPP loans as of the prior quarter-end.

The Company's net charge-offs to average loans was 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05% in the first quarter of 2021. The Company's nonperforming assets decreased to 0.66% of total assets as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.77% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were 0.83% of loans HFI at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2021. Deferrals resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic decreased to $73.9 million, or 1.03% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2021, compared to the aggregate balance deferred during the crisis of $1.64 billion. Of the $73.9 million in remaining deferrals, $25.1 million, or 0.35% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2021, are receiving a full deferral of principal and interest, while $48.8 million, or 0.68% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2021, are making interest payments and deferring principal payments.

Holmes commented, “Credit quality remains strong, and our local economies continue to prosper, resulting in a release from our ACL in the second quarter. I would expect to see future releases from our ACL in the coming quarters if these trends continue.”

Capital Strength

“We remain in a position of strength with total capital to risk weighted assets of 14.9% and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 9.52%. The Company is well positioned to deploy capital as opportunities arise,” commented Holmes.

Summary

Holmes further commented, “The second quarter of 2021 highlighted our organic growth capability and our team's focus on execution coming out of the pandemic and the combination with Franklin. The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to customers, associates and shareholders and looks forward to the opportunities ahead.”

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FB Financial Corporation will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. CT on July 20, 2021, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=K9kf .... An online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.9 billion in total assets.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Investors are encouraged to review this Earnings Release in conjunction with the Supplemental Financial Information and Earnings Presentation posted on the Company’s website, which can be found at https://investors.firstbankonline.com. This Earnings Release, the Supplemental Financial Information and the Earnings Presentation are also included with a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 19, 2021.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

The Company has included its business segment financial tables as part of this Earnings Release. A detailed discussion of our historical business segments is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020. Further discussion on the revisions to segment reporting made in the first quarter of 2021 is included in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2021, and investors are encouraged to review that discussion in conjunction with this Earnings Release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical in nature may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the projected impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business operations, statements relating to the benefits, costs, and synergies of the merger with Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (“Franklin”) (the “merger”), and FB Financial’s future plans, results, strategies, and expectations. These statements can generally be identified by the use of the words and phrases “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “goal,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target,” “aim,” “predict,” “continue,” “seek,” “projection,” and other variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond FB Financial’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by FB Financial or any other person that such expectations, estimates, and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, FB Financial cautions shareholders and investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, (1) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, interest rate fluctuations, changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, and high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which we operate and/or the US economy generally, (2) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our business and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition, as well as the efficacy, distribution, and public adoption of vaccines, (3) changes in government interest rate policies and its impact on our business, net interest margin, and mortgage operations, (4) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (5) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger or another acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (6) the ability of FB Financial to effectively integrate and manage the larger and more complex operations of the combined company following the merger, (7) FB Financial’s ability to successfully execute its various business strategies, (8) the impact of the recent change in the U.S. presidential administration and Congress and any resulting impact on economic policy, capital markets, federal regulation, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, (9) the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR, (10) the effectiveness of our cyber security controls and procedures to prevent and mitigate attempted intrusions, (11) the Company's dependence on information technology systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions, or breaches of security, and (12) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions. Further information regarding FB Financial and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in FB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in any of FB Financial's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Many of these factors are beyond FB Financial’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and FB Financial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for FB Financial to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the company.

FB Financial qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This Earnings Release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include, without limitation, adjusted earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted and unadjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings, core revenue, core noninterest expense and core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), adjusted mortgage contribution, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets and equity, and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets and equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes certain income and expense items that the Company’s management considers to be non-core/adjusted in nature. The Company also includes an adjusted allowance for credit losses, adjusted loans held for investment, and adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment, which all exclude the impact of PPP loans. The Company refers to these non-GAAP measures as adjusted measures. Also, the Company presents tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangibles.

The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition and the efficiency of its operations as management believes such measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons and provide meaningful indications of its operating performance as they eliminate both gains and charges that management views as non-recurring or not indicative of operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods as well as demonstrate the effects of significant non-core gains and charges in the current and prior periods. The Company’s management also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding the Company’s underlying operating performance and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other intangibles, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, the Company believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare the Company’s results to the results of other companies. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. Investors should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated July 20, 2021, for additional discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
 
 
 

Financial Summary and Key Metrics

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Statement of Income Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

$

96,329

 

 

$

94,785

 

 

$

65,607

 

Total interest expense

 

9,766

 

 

12,209

 

 

10,270

 

Net interest income

 

86,563

 

 

82,576

 

 

55,337

 

Total noninterest income

 

49,300

 

 

66,730

 

 

81,491

 

Total noninterest expense

 

92,960

 

 

94,698

 

 

80,579

 

Earnings before income taxes and provisions for credit losses

 

42,903

 

 

54,608

 

 

56,249

 

Provisions for credit losses

 

(13,839

)

 

(13,854

)

 

25,921

 

Income tax expense

 

13,440

 

 

15,588

 

 

7,455

 

Net income applicable to noncontrolling interest

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation(c)

 

$

43,294

 

 

$

52,874

 

 

$

22,873

 

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)

 

$

87,321

 

 

$

83,368

 

 

$

55,977

 

Adjusted net income*

 

$

42,317

 

 

$

53,505

 

 

$

24,086

 

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings*

 

$

41,357

 

 

$

55,461

 

 

$

57,835

 

Per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

0.70

 

Adjusted diluted net income*

 

0.88

 

 

1.12

 

 

0.74

 

Book value

 

28.96

 

 

28.08

 

 

25.08

 

Tangible book value*

 

23.43

 

 

22.51

 

 

19.07

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted

 

47,993,773

 

 

47,969,106

 

 

32,506,417

 

Period-end number of shares

 

47,360,950

 

 

47,331,680

 

 

32,101,108

 

Selected Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,717,097

 

 

$

1,895,133

 

 

$

717,592

 

Loans held for investment (HFI)

 

7,198,954

 

 

7,047,342

 

 

4,827,023

 

Allowance for credit losses(a)

 

(144,663

)

 

(157,954

)

 

(113,129

)

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

 

697,407

 

 

834,779

 

 

435,479

 

Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value

 

124,122

 

 

174,983

 

 

 

Investment securities, at fair value

 

1,409,175

 

 

1,229,845

 

 

751,767

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

11,986

 

 

11,177

 

 

15,091

 

Total assets

 

11,918,367

 

 

11,935,826

 

 

7,255,536

 

Customer deposits

 

10,163,056

 

 

10,219,173

 

 

5,937,373

 

Brokered and internet time deposits

 

40,900

 

 

37,713

 

 

15,428

 

Total deposits

 

10,203,956

 

 

10,256,886

 

 

5,952,801

 

Borrowings

 

183,962

 

 

180,179

 

 

328,662

 

Total common shareholders' equity

 

1,371,721

 

 

1,329,103

 

 

805,216

 

Selected Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

1.46

%

 

1.86

%

 

1.30

%

Shareholders' equity

 

13.0

%

 

16.5

%

 

11.6

%

Tangible common equity*

 

16.1

%

 

20.6

%

 

15.3

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

 

11.3

%

 

11.3

%

 

11.2

%

Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis)

 

3.18

%

 

3.19

%

 

3.50

%

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

 

68.4

%

 

63.4

%

 

58.9

%

Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)*

 

68.9

%

 

63.0

%

 

57.5

%

Loans HFI to deposit ratio

 

70.6

%

 

68.7

%

 

81.1

%

Total loans to deposit ratio

 

78.6

%

 

78.6

%

 

88.4

%

Yield on interest-earning assets

 

3.53

%

 

3.66

%

 

4.14

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.49

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.94

%

Cost of total deposits

 

0.31

%

 

0.41

%

 

0.65

%

Credit Quality Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI(a)

 

2.01

%

 

2.24

%

 

2.34

%

Adjusted allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI*(a)

 

2.03

%

 

2.29

%

 

2.51

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans HFI

 

0.02

%

 

0.05

%

 

%

Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI

 

0.83

%

 

0.94

%

 

0.72

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.66

%

 

0.77

%

 

0.71

%

Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total common shareholders' equity to assets

 

11.5

%

 

11.1

%

 

11.1

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

 

9.52

%

 

9.13

%

 

8.67

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

 

10.1

%

 

10.1

%

 

9.70

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)(b)

 

12.7

%

 

12.3

%

 

11.9

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)(b)

 

14.9

%

 

14.6

%

 

13.2

%

Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)(b)

 

12.4

%

 

12.0

%

 

11.4

%

(a)

Excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $13.2 million, $14.2 million, and $6.5 million recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(b)

We calculate our risk weighted assets using the standardized method of the Basel III Framework.

(c)

Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in second quarter of 2021.

*

These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to the discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release.

 
 
 
 
 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

For the Periods Ended

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Adjusted earnings

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Income before income taxes

 

$

56,742

 

 

$

68,462

 

 

$

30,328

 

Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses

 

605

 

 

 

 

1,586

 

Less other non-operating items(1)

 

2,151

 

 

(853

)

 

 

Adjusted pre-tax earnings

 

55,196

 

 

69,315

 

 

31,914

 

Income tax expense, adjusted

 

12,879

 

 

15,810

 

 

7,828

 

Adjusted earnings

 

$

42,317

 

 

$

53,505

 

 

$

24,086

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted

 

47,993,773

 

 

47,969,106

 

 

32,506,417

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

0.70

 

Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less other non-operating items

 

0.04

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

Less tax effect

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

0.01

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

0.74

 

(1) 2Q21 includes a $1,364 gain from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin and a $787 gain from lease terminations; 1Q21 includes a $853 loss from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings

 

1H 2021

 

1H 2020

 

2020

Income before income taxes

 

$

125,204

 

 

$

31,153

 

 

$

82,461

 

Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses

 

605

 

 

4,636

 

 

34,879

 

Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments

 

 

 

2,885

 

 

66,136

 

Less other non-operating items(1)

 

1,298

 

 

 

 

(4,400

)

Adjusted pre-tax earnings

 

124,511

 

 

38,674

 

 

187,876

 

Income tax expense, adjusted

 

28,690

 

 

9,292

 

 

45,944

 

Adjusted earnings

 

$

95,821

 

 

$

29,382

 

 

$

141,932

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted

 

47,976,533

 

 

32,109,194

 

 

38,099,744

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

1.67

 

Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses

 

0.01

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.92

 

Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

1.74

 

Less other non-operating items

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

(0.11

)

Less tax effect

 

(0.01

)

 

0.05

 

 

0.71

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

3.73

 

(1) 2021 includes a $511 gain from change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin and a $787 gain from lease terminations; 2020 includes $6,838 FHLB prepayment penalties, $1,505 losses on other real estate owned offset by $715 cash life insurance benefit and $3,228 gain from change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Income before income taxes

 

$

56,742

 

 

$

68,462

 

 

$

30,328

 

Plus provisions for credit losses

 

(13,839

)

 

(13,854

)

 

25,921

 

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

42,903

 

 

54,608

 

 

56,249

 

Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses

 

605

 

 

 

 

1,586

 

Less other non-operating items

 

2,151

 

 

(853

)

 

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

$

41,357

 

 

$

55,461

 

 

$

57,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

For the Periods Ended

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Total noninterest expense

 

$

92,960

 

 

$

94,698

 

 

$

80,579

 

Less merger, conversion and offering expenses

 

605

 

 

 

 

1,586

 

Less gain on lease terminations

 

(787

)

 

$

 

 

 

Core noninterest expense

 

$

93,142

 

 

$

94,698

 

 

$

78,993

 

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)

 

$

87,321

 

 

$

83,368

 

 

$

55,977

 

Total noninterest income

 

49,300

 

 

66,730

 

 

81,491

 

Less gain (loss) on change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale

 

1,364

 

 

(853

)

 

 

Less (loss) gain on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned and other

assets

 

(27

)

 

485

 

 

32

 

Less gain (loss) from securities, net

 

144

 

 

83

 

 

(28

)

Core noninterest income

 

47,819

 

 

67,015

 

 

81,487

 

Core revenue

 

$

135,140

 

 

$

150,383

 

 

$

137,464

 

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(a)

 

68.4

%

 

63.4

%

 

58.9

%

Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

 

68.9

%

 

63.0

%

 

57.5

%

(a) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue

 
 
 
 
 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)

For the Periods Ended

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)

 

 

 

 

 

 

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company re-evaluated its reportable business segments to align all retail mortgage activities with the Mortgage segment. Previously, the Company chose to assign retail mortgage activities within the Banking geographical footprint to the Banking Segment. The results of mortgage retail footprint have been assigned to the Mortgage segment for all periods presented. As such, historical segment efficiency ratios have been recast for consistency with these changes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Core noninterest expense

 

$

93,142

 

 

$

94,698

 

 

$

78,993

 

Less Mortgage segment noninterest expense

 

34,766

 

 

38,963

 

 

38,539

 

Core Banking segment noninterest expense

 

$

58,376

 

 

$

55,735

 

 

40,454

 

Core revenue

 

$

135,140

 

 

$

150,383

 

 

137,464

 

Less Core Mortgage segment total revenue

 

35,509

 

 

55,311

 

 

72,155

 

Core Banking segment total revenue

 

$

99,631

 

 

$

95,072

 

 

$

65,309

 

Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

 

58.6

%

 

58.6

%

 

61.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage segment noninterest expense

 

$

34,766

 

 

$

38,963

 

 

$

38,539

 

Mortgage segment total revenue

 

35,308

 

 

55,311

 

 

72,155

 

Less loss on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned

 

(201

)

 

 

 

 

Core Mortgage segment total revenue

 

$

35,509

 

 

$

55,311

 

 

$

72,155

 

Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

 

97.9

%

 

70.4

%

 

53.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Adjusted Mortgage contribution

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Total Mortgage pre-tax net contribution

 

$

542

 

 

$

16,348

 

 

$

33,616

 

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

42,903

 

 

54,608

 

 

56,249

 

% total Mortgage pre-tax pre-provision net contribution

 

1.26

%

 

29.9

%

 

59.8

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

$

41,357

 

 

$

55,461

 

 

$

57,835

 

% total adjusted Mortgage pre-tax pre-provision net contribution

 

1.31

%

 

29.5

%

 

58.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Tangible assets and equity

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Tangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

11,918,367

 

 

$

11,935,826

 

 

$

7,255,536

 

Less goodwill

 

242,561

 

 

242,561

 

 

175,441

 

Less intangibles, net

 

19,592

 

 

20,986

 

 

17,671

 

Tangible assets

 

$

11,656,214

 

 

$

11,672,279

 

 

$

7,062,424

 

Tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total common shareholders' equity

 

$

1,371,721

 

 

$

1,329,103

 

 

$

805,216

 

Less goodwill

 

242,561

 

 

242,561

 

 

175,441

 

Less intangibles, net

 

19,592

 

 

20,986

 

 

17,671

 

Tangible common equity

 

$

1,109,568

 

 

$

1,065,556

 

 

$

612,104

 

Common shares outstanding

 

47,360,950

 

 

47,331,680

 

 

32,101,108

 

Book value per common share

 

$

28.96

 

 

$

28.08

 

 

$

25.08

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

$

23.43

 

 

$

22.51

 

 

$

19.07

 

Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

 

11.5

%

 

11.1

%

 

11.1

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

9.52

%

 

9.13

%

 

8.67

%

 
 
 
 
 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)

For the Periods Ended

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Return on average tangible common equity

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Total average shareholders' equity

 

$

1,339,938

 

 

$

1,303,493

 

 

$

795,705

 

Less average goodwill

 

242,561

 

 

242,561

 

 

175,150

 

Less average intangibles, net

 

20,253

 

 

21,695

 

 

18,209

 

Average tangible common equity

 

$

1,077,124

 

 

$

1,039,237

 

 

$

602,346

 

Net income

 

$

43,294

 

 

$

52,874

 

 

$

22,873

 

Return on average  equity

 

13.0

%

 

16.5

%

 

11.6

%

Return on average tangible common equity

 

16.1

%

 

20.6

%

 

15.3

%

Adjusted net income

 

$

42,317

 

 

$

53,505

 

 

$

24,086

 

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

 

15.8

%

 

20.9

%

 

16.1

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

$

41,357

 

 

$

55,461

 

 

$

57,835

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity

 

15.4

%

 

21.6

%

 

38.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Adjusted return on average assets and equity

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Net income

 

$

43,294

 

 

$

52,874

 

 

$

22,873

 

Average assets

 

11,900,450

 

 

11,508,783

 

 

7,074,612

 

Average equity

 

1,339,938

 

 

1,303,493

 

 

795,705

 

Return on average assets

 

1.46

%

 

1.86

%

 

1.30

%

Return on average equity

 

13.0

%

 

16.5

%

 

11.6

%

Adjusted net income

 

$

42,317

 

 

$

53,505

 

 

$

24,086

 

Adjusted return on average assets

 

1.43

%

 

1.89

%

 

1.37

%

Adjusted return on average equity

 

12.7

%

 

16.6

%

 

12.2

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings

 

$

41,357

 

 

$

55,461

 

 

$

57,835

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets

 

1.39

%

 

1.95

%

 

3.29

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity

 

12.4

%

 

17.3

%

 

29.2

%

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Allowance for credit losses

 

$

144,663

 

 

$

157,954

 

 

$

113,129

 

Less allowance for credit losses attributed to PPP loans

 

9

 

 

23

 

 

51

 

Adjusted allowance for credit losses

 

$

144,654

 

 

$

157,931

 

 

$

113,078

 

Loans held for investment

 

$

7,198,954

 

 

$

7,047,342

 

 

$

4,827,023

 

Less PPP loans

 

57,406

 

 

145,697

 

 

314,678

 

Adjusted loans held for investment

 

$

7,141,548

 

 

$

6,901,645

 

 

$

4,512,345

 

Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment

 

2.01

%

 

2.24

%

 

2.34

%

Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment

 

2.03

%

 

2.29

%

 

2.51

%

FBK - ER

FB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

