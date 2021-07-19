FB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $96.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, compared to $23.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for non-operating items, EPS was $2.00 and $0.92 for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company’s book value per common share at quarter-end was $28.96 and the tangible book value ("TBV") per common share was $23.43, representing a 16.4% annualized increase in TBV from the previous quarter-end.

FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported net income of $43.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared to $0.70 per diluted common share in the same quarter last year and $1.10 in the previous quarter. Excluding non-operating activity, adjusted net income was $42.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to $0.74 per diluted common share in the same quarter last year and $1.12 in the previous quarter. The Company's return on average assets for the second quarter was 1.46% (1.43% adjusted) and return on tangible common equity was 16.1% (15.8% adjusted). The Company recorded growth in loans held for investment ("HFI") of $151.6 million in the second quarter, or 8.63% annualized. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, the Company recorded HFI loan growth of $239.9 million, or 13.9% annualized. The Company recorded total reversals of loan loss provisions amounting to $13.8 million, bringing the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to 2.01% of HFI loans, or 2.03% adjusted, to remove PPP loans.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, “The team delivered an outstanding quarter of loan growth and also lowered deposit costs by 10 bps during the quarter. These efforts contributed to net interest income growth of 4.83% quarter over quarter, or 19.4% annualized. We also added value for our shareholders by increasing our tangible book value per share at an annualized rate of 15.8%, during the first half of the year.”

Performance Summary

2021 2020 Annualized (dollars in thousands, expect per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter 2Q21 / 1Q21 % Change 2Q21 / 2Q20 % Change Balance Sheet Highlights Investment securities $ 1,409,175 $ 1,229,845 $ 751,767 58.5 % 87.4 % Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 697,407 834,779 435,479 (66.0 )% 60.1 % Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 124,122 174,983 — (116.6 )% 100.0 % Loans held for investment (HFI) 7,198,954 7,047,342 4,827,023 8.63 % 49.1 % Adjusted loans held for investment* 7,141,548 6,901,645 4,512,345 13.9 % 58.3 % Allowance for credit losses 144,663 157,954 113,129 (33.8 )% 27.9 % Total assets 11,918,367 11,935,826 7,255,536 (0.59 )% 64.3 % Customer deposits 10,163,056 10,219,173 5,937,373 (2.20 )% 71.2 % Brokered and internet time deposits 40,900 37,713 15,428 33.9 % 165.1 % Total deposits 10,203,956 10,256,886 5,952,801 (2.07 )% 71.4 % Borrowings 183,962 180,179 328,662 8.42 % (44.0 )% Total common shareholders' equity 1,371,721 1,329,103 805,216 12.9 % 70.4 % Book value per share $ 28.96 $ 28.08 $ 25.08 12.6 % 15.5 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.5 % 11.1 % 11.1 % Tangible book value per common share* $ 23.43 $ 22.51 $ 19.07 16.4 % 22.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.52 % 9.13 % 8.67 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated July 20, 2021, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Results of operations Net interest income $ 86,563 $ 82,576 $ 55,337 NIM 3.18 % 3.19 % 3.50 % Provisions for credit losses $ (13,839 ) $ (13,854 ) $ 25,921 Net charge-off ratio 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.00 % Noninterest income $ 49,300 $ 66,730 $ 81,491 Mortgage banking income $ 35,499 $ 55,332 $ 72,168 Total revenue $ 135,863 $ 149,306 $ 136,828 Noninterest expense $ 92,960 $ 94,698 $ 80,579 Merger and offering expenses $ 605 $ — $ 1,586 Efficiency ratio 68.4 % 63.4 % 58.9 % Core efficiency ratio* 68.9 % 63.0 % 57.5 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 41,357 $ 55,461 $ 57,835 Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution* $ 542 $ 16,348 $ 33,616 Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation(1) $ 43,294 $ 52,874 $ 22,873 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.90 $ 1.10 $ 0.70 Effective tax rate 23.7 % 22.8 % 24.6 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,993,773 47,969,106 32,506,417 Actual shares outstanding - period end 47,360,950 47,331,680 32,101,108 Returns on average: As reported Assets ("ROAA") 1.46 % 1.86 % 1.30 % Equity ("ROAE") 13.0 % 16.5 % 11.6 % Tangible common equity ("ROATCE")* 16.1 % 20.6 % 15.3 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated July 20, 2021, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure. (1) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Strength

The Company reported loan balances (HFI) of $7.20 billion, an increase of $151.6 million, or 8.63% annualized, from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, adjusted loans (HFI) were $7.14 billion, representing an increase of $239.9 million, or 13.9% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The contractual yield on loans decreased to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2021 from 4.39% in the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, during the quarter, on balance sheet liquidity decreased to $2.13 billion, or 18.3% of tangible assets, from $2.26 billion, or 19.3% of tangible assets. During the second quarter of 2021, investment securities increased by $179.3 million from the previous quarter to $1.41 billion, or 11.8% of total assets.

The Company's net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $87.3 million, an increase from $83.4 million in the previous quarter. The Company's net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.18% for the second quarter, compared to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2021. The NIM for the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by a 13 basis point decline in the yield on interest-earning assets and a 16 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities on a linked quarter basis. As of June 30, 2021, $256.3 million in PPP loans had been forgiven, which accounts for 81.4% of originated PPP loans. For the second quarter of 2021, the average yield on PPP loans was 4.74%, inclusive of $1.1 million in loan fees recognized during the quarter.

During the second quarter of 2021, customer deposits decreased by $56.1 million to $10.16 billion. The Company's total cost of deposits declined by 10 basis points to 0.31% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.41% from 0.53% in the previous quarter. Additionally, on July 1, 2021, the Company redeemed $20.0 million of subordinated debt with an effective interest rate of 4.73%.

Commercial Loans Held for Sale (HFS)

As of June 30, 2021, the fair value of commercial loans HFS totaled $124.1 million, a decrease from $175.0 million at March 31, 2021. The decline in fair value resulted primarily from the resolution of five relationships and payment activity on the remaining ten relationships, which resulted in gains from changes in fair value of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $0.9 million experienced in the first quarter of 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Mettee stated, “We continue to lower our commercial loans HFS exposure. These loans continue to perform satisfactorily, and we experienced a positive mark-to-market on the portfolio this quarter. As we have discussed in prior quarters, this portfolio continues to decrease as a result of external refinances and 62% of the commercial HFS loan balances resulting from the Franklin combination have been resolved.”

Mortgage In Line with Expectations

Noninterest income was $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $66.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $81.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking income was $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $55.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $72.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company's total mortgage banking pre-tax direct contribution for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, compared to $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $33.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $1.77 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.89 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.24 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Mettee noted, “The mortgage business performed as we expected in the second quarter, with the decrease from the prior quarter related to lower lock volumes and declining margins.”

Expense Management

Noninterest expenses were $93.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $94.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $80.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Core noninterest expense was $93.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, $94.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $79.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company's core efficiency ratio was 68.9%, compared to 63.0% in the first quarter of 2021 and 57.5% for the second quarter of 2020. The Banking segment was flat with the previous quarter with a core efficiency ratio of 58.6% while the Mortgage segment efficiency ratio increased to 97.9% for the second quarter of 2021 from 70.4% in the previous quarter.

Mettee noted, “We continue to manage our expense structure as we invest in our teams to support our customer centric model, our growth expectations and our risk management framework.”

Credit Strength

The Company recorded total reversals in provisions for credit losses of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, including a reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million. The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with an ACL of $144.7 million as of June 30, 2021, representing 2.01% of loans HFI, or 2.03% when adjusted to exclude PPP loans. This compares to an ACL percentage of 2.24% of loans HFI, or 2.29% when adjusted to exclude PPP loans as of the prior quarter-end.

The Company's net charge-offs to average loans was 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05% in the first quarter of 2021. The Company's nonperforming assets decreased to 0.66% of total assets as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.77% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were 0.83% of loans HFI at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2021. Deferrals resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic decreased to $73.9 million, or 1.03% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2021, compared to the aggregate balance deferred during the crisis of $1.64 billion. Of the $73.9 million in remaining deferrals, $25.1 million, or 0.35% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2021, are receiving a full deferral of principal and interest, while $48.8 million, or 0.68% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2021, are making interest payments and deferring principal payments.

Holmes commented, “Credit quality remains strong, and our local economies continue to prosper, resulting in a release from our ACL in the second quarter. I would expect to see future releases from our ACL in the coming quarters if these trends continue.”

Capital Strength

“We remain in a position of strength with total capital to risk weighted assets of 14.9% and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 9.52%. The Company is well positioned to deploy capital as opportunities arise,” commented Holmes.

Summary

Holmes further commented, “The second quarter of 2021 highlighted our organic growth capability and our team's focus on execution coming out of the pandemic and the combination with Franklin. The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to customers, associates and shareholders and looks forward to the opportunities ahead.”

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

The Company has included its business segment financial tables as part of this Earnings Release. A detailed discussion of our historical business segments is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020. Further discussion on the revisions to segment reporting made in the first quarter of 2021 is included in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2021, and investors are encouraged to review that discussion in conjunction with this Earnings Release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical in nature may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the projected impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business operations, statements relating to the benefits, costs, and synergies of the merger with Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (“Franklin”) (the “merger”), and FB Financial’s future plans, results, strategies, and expectations. These statements can generally be identified by the use of the words and phrases “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “goal,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target,” “aim,” “predict,” “continue,” “seek,” “projection,” and other variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond FB Financial’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by FB Financial or any other person that such expectations, estimates, and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, FB Financial cautions shareholders and investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, (1) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, interest rate fluctuations, changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, and high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which we operate and/or the US economy generally, (2) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our business and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition, as well as the efficacy, distribution, and public adoption of vaccines, (3) changes in government interest rate policies and its impact on our business, net interest margin, and mortgage operations, (4) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (5) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger or another acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (6) the ability of FB Financial to effectively integrate and manage the larger and more complex operations of the combined company following the merger, (7) FB Financial’s ability to successfully execute its various business strategies, (8) the impact of the recent change in the U.S. presidential administration and Congress and any resulting impact on economic policy, capital markets, federal regulation, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, (9) the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR, (10) the effectiveness of our cyber security controls and procedures to prevent and mitigate attempted intrusions, (11) the Company's dependence on information technology systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions, or breaches of security, and (12) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions. Further information regarding FB Financial and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in FB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in any of FB Financial's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Many of these factors are beyond FB Financial’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and FB Financial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for FB Financial to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the company.

FB Financial qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This Earnings Release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include, without limitation, adjusted earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted and unadjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings, core revenue, core noninterest expense and core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), adjusted mortgage contribution, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets and equity, and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets and equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes certain income and expense items that the Company’s management considers to be non-core/adjusted in nature. The Company also includes an adjusted allowance for credit losses, adjusted loans held for investment, and adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment, which all exclude the impact of PPP loans. The Company refers to these non-GAAP measures as adjusted measures. Also, the Company presents tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangibles.

The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition and the efficiency of its operations as management believes such measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons and provide meaningful indications of its operating performance as they eliminate both gains and charges that management views as non-recurring or not indicative of operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods as well as demonstrate the effects of significant non-core gains and charges in the current and prior periods. The Company’s management also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding the Company’s underlying operating performance and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other intangibles, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, the Company believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare the Company’s results to the results of other companies. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. Investors should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated July 20, 2021, for additional discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2021 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Statement of Income Data Total interest income $ 96,329 $ 94,785 $ 65,607 Total interest expense 9,766 12,209 10,270 Net interest income 86,563 82,576 55,337 Total noninterest income 49,300 66,730 81,491 Total noninterest expense 92,960 94,698 80,579 Earnings before income taxes and provisions for credit losses 42,903 54,608 56,249 Provisions for credit losses (13,839 ) (13,854 ) 25,921 Income tax expense 13,440 15,588 7,455 Net income applicable to noncontrolling interest 8 — — Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation(c) $ 43,294 $ 52,874 $ 22,873 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 87,321 $ 83,368 $ 55,977 Adjusted net income* $ 42,317 $ 53,505 $ 24,086 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 41,357 $ 55,461 $ 57,835 Per Common Share Diluted net income $ 0.90 $ 1.10 $ 0.70 Adjusted diluted net income* 0.88 1.12 0.74 Book value 28.96 28.08 25.08 Tangible book value* 23.43 22.51 19.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,993,773 47,969,106 32,506,417 Period-end number of shares 47,360,950 47,331,680 32,101,108 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,717,097 $ 1,895,133 $ 717,592 Loans held for investment (HFI) 7,198,954 7,047,342 4,827,023 Allowance for credit losses(a) (144,663 ) (157,954 ) (113,129 ) Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 697,407 834,779 435,479 Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 124,122 174,983 — Investment securities, at fair value 1,409,175 1,229,845 751,767 Other real estate owned, net 11,986 11,177 15,091 Total assets 11,918,367 11,935,826 7,255,536 Customer deposits 10,163,056 10,219,173 5,937,373 Brokered and internet time deposits 40,900 37,713 15,428 Total deposits 10,203,956 10,256,886 5,952,801 Borrowings 183,962 180,179 328,662 Total common shareholders' equity 1,371,721 1,329,103 805,216 Selected Ratios Return on average: Assets 1.46 % 1.86 % 1.30 % Shareholders' equity 13.0 % 16.5 % 11.6 % Tangible common equity* 16.1 % 20.6 % 15.3 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.2 % Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis) 3.18 % 3.19 % 3.50 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.4 % 63.4 % 58.9 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)* 68.9 % 63.0 % 57.5 % Loans HFI to deposit ratio 70.6 % 68.7 % 81.1 % Total loans to deposit ratio 78.6 % 78.6 % 88.4 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.53 % 3.66 % 4.14 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.65 % 0.94 % Cost of total deposits 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.65 % Credit Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI(a) 2.01 % 2.24 % 2.34 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI*(a) 2.03 % 2.29 % 2.51 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans HFI 0.02 % 0.05 % — % Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI 0.83 % 0.94 % 0.72 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.71 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated) Total common shareholders' equity to assets 11.5 % 11.1 % 11.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.52 % 9.13 % 8.67 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.70 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)(b) 12.7 % 12.3 % 11.9 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)(b) 14.9 % 14.6 % 13.2 % Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)(b) 12.4 % 12.0 % 11.4 %

(a) Excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $13.2 million, $14.2 million, and $6.5 million recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (b) We calculate our risk weighted assets using the standardized method of the Basel III Framework. (c) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in second quarter of 2021. * These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to the discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2021 2020 Adjusted earnings Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Income before income taxes $ 56,742 $ 68,462 $ 30,328 Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses 605 — 1,586 Less other non-operating items(1) 2,151 (853 ) — Adjusted pre-tax earnings 55,196 69,315 31,914 Income tax expense, adjusted 12,879 15,810 7,828 Adjusted earnings $ 42,317 $ 53,505 $ 24,086 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,993,773 47,969,106 32,506,417 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.90 $ 1.10 $ 0.70 Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses 0.01 — 0.05 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments — — — Less other non-operating items 0.04 (0.02 ) — Less tax effect (0.01 ) — 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 1.12 $ 0.74 (1) 2Q21 includes a $1,364 gain from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin and a $787 gain from lease terminations; 1Q21 includes a $853 loss from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin. Adjusted earnings 1H 2021 1H 2020 2020 Income before income taxes $ 125,204 $ 31,153 $ 82,461 Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses 605 4,636 34,879 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments — 2,885 66,136 Less other non-operating items(1) 1,298 — (4,400 ) Adjusted pre-tax earnings 124,511 38,674 187,876 Income tax expense, adjusted 28,690 9,292 45,944 Adjusted earnings $ 95,821 $ 29,382 $ 141,932 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,976,533 32,109,194 38,099,744 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 0.74 $ 1.67 Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses 0.01 0.14 0.92 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments — 0.09 1.74 Less other non-operating items 0.02 — (0.11 ) Less tax effect (0.01 ) 0.05 0.71 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.00 $ 0.92 $ 3.73 (1) 2021 includes a $511 gain from change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin and a $787 gain from lease terminations; 2020 includes $6,838 FHLB prepayment penalties, $1,505 losses on other real estate owned offset by $715 cash life insurance benefit and $3,228 gain from change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin. 2021 2020 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Income before income taxes $ 56,742 $ 68,462 $ 30,328 Plus provisions for credit losses (13,839 ) (13,854 ) 25,921 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 42,903 54,608 56,249 Plus merger, conversion and offering expenses 605 — 1,586 Less other non-operating items 2,151 (853 ) — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 41,357 $ 55,461 $ 57,835 Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2021 2020 Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Total noninterest expense $ 92,960 $ 94,698 $ 80,579 Less merger, conversion and offering expenses 605 — 1,586 Less gain on lease terminations (787 ) $ — — Core noninterest expense $ 93,142 $ 94,698 $ 78,993 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 87,321 $ 83,368 $ 55,977 Total noninterest income 49,300 66,730 81,491 Less gain (loss) on change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale 1,364 (853 ) — Less (loss) gain on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned and other assets (27 ) 485 32 Less gain (loss) from securities, net 144 83 (28 ) Core noninterest income 47,819 67,015 81,487 Core revenue $ 135,140 $ 150,383 $ 137,464 Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(a) 68.4 % 63.4 % 58.9 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 68.9 % 63.0 % 57.5 % (a) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company re-evaluated its reportable business segments to align all retail mortgage activities with the Mortgage segment. Previously, the Company chose to assign retail mortgage activities within the Banking geographical footprint to the Banking Segment. The results of mortgage retail footprint have been assigned to the Mortgage segment for all periods presented. As such, historical segment efficiency ratios have been recast for consistency with these changes. 2021 2020 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Core noninterest expense $ 93,142 $ 94,698 $ 78,993 Less Mortgage segment noninterest expense 34,766 38,963 38,539 Core Banking segment noninterest expense $ 58,376 $ 55,735 40,454 Core revenue $ 135,140 $ 150,383 137,464 Less Core Mortgage segment total revenue 35,509 55,311 72,155 Core Banking segment total revenue $ 99,631 $ 95,072 $ 65,309 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 58.6 % 58.6 % 61.9 % Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 34,766 $ 38,963 $ 38,539 Mortgage segment total revenue 35,308 55,311 72,155 Less loss on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned (201 ) — — Core Mortgage segment total revenue $ 35,509 $ 55,311 $ 72,155 Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 97.9 % 70.4 % 53.4 % 2021 2020 Adjusted Mortgage contribution Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Total Mortgage pre-tax net contribution $ 542 $ 16,348 $ 33,616 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 42,903 54,608 56,249 % total Mortgage pre-tax pre-provision net contribution 1.26 % 29.9 % 59.8 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 41,357 $ 55,461 $ 57,835 % total adjusted Mortgage pre-tax pre-provision net contribution 1.31 % 29.5 % 58.1 % 2021 2020 Tangible assets and equity Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Tangible assets Total assets $ 11,918,367 $ 11,935,826 $ 7,255,536 Less goodwill 242,561 242,561 175,441 Less intangibles, net 19,592 20,986 17,671 Tangible assets $ 11,656,214 $ 11,672,279 $ 7,062,424 Tangible common equity Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,371,721 $ 1,329,103 $ 805,216 Less goodwill 242,561 242,561 175,441 Less intangibles, net 19,592 20,986 17,671 Tangible common equity $ 1,109,568 $ 1,065,556 $ 612,104 Common shares outstanding 47,360,950 47,331,680 32,101,108 Book value per common share $ 28.96 $ 28.08 $ 25.08 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.43 $ 22.51 $ 19.07 Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.5 % 11.1 % 11.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.52 % 9.13 % 8.67 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2021 2020 Return on average tangible common equity Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Total average shareholders' equity $ 1,339,938 $ 1,303,493 $ 795,705 Less average goodwill 242,561 242,561 175,150 Less average intangibles, net 20,253 21,695 18,209 Average tangible common equity $ 1,077,124 $ 1,039,237 $ 602,346 Net income $ 43,294 $ 52,874 $ 22,873 Return on average equity 13.0 % 16.5 % 11.6 % Return on average tangible common equity 16.1 % 20.6 % 15.3 % Adjusted net income $ 42,317 $ 53,505 $ 24,086 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 15.8 % 20.9 % 16.1 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 41,357 $ 55,461 $ 57,835 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity 15.4 % 21.6 % 38.6 % 2021 2020 Adjusted return on average assets and equity Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Net income $ 43,294 $ 52,874 $ 22,873 Average assets 11,900,450 11,508,783 7,074,612 Average equity 1,339,938 1,303,493 795,705 Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.86 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 13.0 % 16.5 % 11.6 % Adjusted net income $ 42,317 $ 53,505 $ 24,086 Adjusted return on average assets 1.43 % 1.89 % 1.37 % Adjusted return on average equity 12.7 % 16.6 % 12.2 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 41,357 $ 55,461 $ 57,835 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 1.39 % 1.95 % 3.29 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity 12.4 % 17.3 % 29.2 %

2021 2020 Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Allowance for credit losses $ 144,663 $ 157,954 $ 113,129 Less allowance for credit losses attributed to PPP loans 9 23 51 Adjusted allowance for credit losses $ 144,654 $ 157,931 $ 113,078 Loans held for investment $ 7,198,954 $ 7,047,342 $ 4,827,023 Less PPP loans 57,406 145,697 314,678 Adjusted loans held for investment $ 7,141,548 $ 6,901,645 $ 4,512,345 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.01 % 2.24 % 2.34 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.03 % 2.29 % 2.51 %

