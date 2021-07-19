checkAd

ELS Reports Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 22:16  |  14   |   |   

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total revenues increased $63.3 million, or 24.9 percent, to $317.4 million compared to $254.1 million for the same period in 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $14.9 million, or $0.08 per Common Share, to $61.1 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, compared to $46.2 million, or $0.25 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total revenues increased $78.9 million, or 14.8 percent, to $613.5 million compared to $534.6 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $13.2 million, or $0.07 per Common Share, to $126.3 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, compared to $113.1 million, or $0.62 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $28.1 million, or $0.14 per Common Share, to $117.6 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, compared to $89.5 million, or $0.47 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $36.3 million, or $0.19 per Common Share, to $238.1 million, or $1.24 per Common Share, compared to $201.8 million, or $1.05 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $27.4 million, or $0.14 per Common Share, to $118.3 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, compared to $90.9 million, or $0.47 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $36.6 million, or $0.19 per Common Share, to $240.9 million, or $1.25 per Common Share, compared to $204.3 million, or $1.06 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $48.1 million to $295.1 million, compared to $247.0 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $63.7 million to $580.4 million, compared to $516.7 million for the same period in 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $27.1 million to $166.5 million, compared to $139.4 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $33.5 million to $336.8 million, compared to $303.3 million for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 14.9 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 15.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 8.5 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Business Updates

Page 1 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provides an update on operations and guidance.

Investment Activity

In June 2021, we completed the acquisition of Pine Haven, a 629-site RV community located in Cape May, New Jersey, for a purchase price of $62.8 million. The acquisition was funded with the line of credit.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 19, 2021, we own or have an interest in 435 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 166,188 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

A live webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

  • our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);
  • our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;
  • our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;
  • our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;
  • our assumptions and guidance concerning 2021 growth rates and Net Income and Normalized FFO per share data;
  • our ability to manage counterparty risk;
  • our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;
  • in the age-qualified properties, home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential home buyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;
  • results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;
  • impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;
  • effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;
  • the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;
  • unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;
  • our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;
  • the effect of interest rates;
  • the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors', data management systems;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;
  • the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and
  • other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our guidance acknowledges the existence of volatile economic conditions, which may impact our current guidance assumptions. Factors impacting 2021 guidance include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (viii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (ix) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (x) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including our 2021 guidance are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers, and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses, and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Guidance Update

We have continued our strong performance in 2021, as marked by these key operational and financial accomplishments:

  • Normalized FFO per common share on a fully diluted basis was $0.61 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 30% higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 28% higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Core Portfolio generated growth of 16% in income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • MH occupancy within our Core Portfolio increased by 68 sites from March 31, 2021.
  • Membership sales and expenses, consisting of membership upgrade sales and expenses, as well as commissions on camping and Trails Collection passes, contributed $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 277%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • All properties continue to be open subject to seasons of operation and state and local guidelines.
  • Core Transient RV base rental income for the 4th of July holiday weekend grew 21% over 2019.

3rd Quarter and 2021 Full Year Guidance (1)

 

 

3rd Quarter

 

Full Year

Core MH rate growth

 

4.2%

 

4.2%

Core RV Annual rate growth

 

4.8%

 

4.1%

Core Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management growth rate(2)

 

8.7% to 9.3%

 

7.4% to 8.4%

Net Income/share

 

$0.33 to $0.39

 

$1.35 to $1.45

Normalized FFO/share

 

$0.59 to $0.65

 

$2.42 to $2.52

______________________

(1)

Core MH and RV Annual rate growth estimates for 2021 represent management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Third quarter and full year 2021 guidance ranges represent a range of possible outcomes and the midpoint reflects management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual growth rates and per share amounts could vary materially from growth rates and per share amounts presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, is incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this release for additional factors impacting our 2021 guidance assumptions.

(2) Third quarter 2021 includes a projected increase of approximately $3.5 million in Core RV transient base rental income compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Investor Information

Equity Research Coverage (1)

Bank of America Securities

Berenberg Bank

BMO Capital Markets

Jeffrey Spector/ Joshua Dennerlein

Keegan Carl

John Kim

 

 

 

Citi Research

Colliers Securities

Evercore ISI

Michael Bilerman/ Nick Joseph

David Toti

Steve Sakwa/ Samir Khanal

 

 

 

Green Street Advisors

RBC Capital Markets

Robert W. Baird & Company

John Pawlowski

Brad Heffern

Wes Golladay

 

 

 

UBS

Wells Fargo Securities

 

Michael Goldsmith

Todd Stender

 

______________________

1.

Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding our performance made by these analysts or agencies do not represent our opinions, forecasts or predictions. We do not, by reference to these firms, imply our endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Financial Highlights

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sept 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Operating Information

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

317.4

 

$

296.0

 

$

271.9

 

$

285.0

 

$

254.1

 

Net income

$

64.1

 

$

69.0

 

$

68.4

 

$

53.5

 

$

48.9

 

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

61.1

 

$

65.2

 

$

64.6

 

$

50.6

 

$

46.2

 

Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$

144.6

 

$

147.9

 

$

133.1

 

$

129.7

 

$

116.2

 

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2)

$

117.6

 

$

120.6

 

$

108.9

 

$

95.8

 

$

89.5

 

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2)

$

118.3

 

$

122.6

 

$

108.9

 

$

105.5

 

$

90.9

 

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2)

$

99.0

 

$

111.0

 

$

91.1

 

$

90.0

 

$

75.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period

 

192,847

 

 

192,779

 

 

192,710

 

 

192,704

 

 

192,636

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

 

192,701

 

 

192,685

 

 

192,578

 

 

192,537

 

 

192,542

 

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$

0.33

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.25

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.61

 

$

0.63

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.47

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.61

 

$

0.64

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.47

 

Dividends per Common Share

$

0.3625

 

$

0.3625

 

$

0.3425

 

$

0.3425

 

$

0.3425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,824

 

$

4,786

 

$

4,419

 

$

4,260

 

$

4,268

 

Total liabilities

$

3,522

 

$

3,481

 

$

3,114

 

$

2,961

 

$

2,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt (4)

$

3,010

 

$

3,012

 

$

2,695

 

$

2,529

 

$

2,522

 

Total market capitalization (5)

$

17,340

 

$

15,280

 

$

14,905

 

$

14,342

 

$

14,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt / total market capitalization

 

17.4

%

 

19.7

%

 

18.1

%

 

17.6

%

 

17.3

%

Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6)

 

5.4

 

 

5.7

 

 

5.2

 

 

5.0

 

 

5.0

 

Interest coverage (7)

 

5.4

 

 

5.2

 

 

5.1

 

 

4.9

 

 

4.9

 

Fixed charges(8)

 

5.3

 

 

5.1

 

 

5.0

 

 

4.9

 

 

4.9

 

______________________

1.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre.

2.

See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

3.

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

4.

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $30.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

5.

See page 15 for the calculation of market capitalization as of June 30, 2021.

6.

Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.

7.

Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.

8.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Investment in real estate:

 

 

 

Land

$

1,877,023

 

 

$

1,676,636

 

Land improvements

 

3,702,696

 

 

 

3,543,479

 

Buildings and other depreciable property

 

1,027,716

 

 

 

940,311

 

 

 

6,607,435

 

 

 

6,160,426

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(2,014,797

)

 

 

(1,924,585

)

Net investment in real estate

 

4,592,638

 

 

 

4,235,841

 

Cash and restricted cash

 

44,753

 

 

 

24,060

 

Notes receivable, net

 

38,072

 

 

 

35,844

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

20,496

 

 

 

19,726

 

Deferred commission expense

 

45,288

 

 

 

42,472

 

Other assets, net

 

82,760

 

 

 

61,026

 

Total Assets

$

4,824,007

 

 

$

4,418,969

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

2,621,130

 

 

$

2,444,930

 

Term loan, net

 

297,261

 

 

 

 

Unsecured line of credit

 

62,000

 

 

 

222,000

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

164,331

 

 

 

129,666

 

Deferred membership revenue

 

167,631

 

 

 

150,692

 

Accrued interest payable

 

8,753

 

 

 

8,336

 

Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits

 

130,903

 

 

 

92,587

 

Distributions payable

 

70,007

 

 

 

66,003

 

Total Liabilities

 

3,522,016

 

 

 

3,114,214

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; none issued and outstanding.

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 183,754,301 and 182,230,631 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

1,827

 

 

 

1,813

 

Paid-in capital

 

1,424,350

 

 

 

1,411,397

 

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

 

(185,930

)

 

 

(179,523

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

239

 

 

 

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

1,240,486

 

 

 

1,233,687

 

Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

 

61,505

 

 

 

71,068

 

Total Equity

 

1,301,991

 

 

 

1,304,755

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

4,824,007

 

 

$

4,418,969

 

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

255,698

 

$

217,963

 

$

504,720

 

$

457,309

 

Annual membership subscriptions

 

14,267

 

 

12,961

 

 

27,921

 

 

26,034

 

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

 

9,207

 

 

5,048

 

 

19,221

 

 

9,891

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

(6,454

)

 

(2,666

)

 

(13,881

)

 

(5,208

)

Other income

 

14,185

 

 

9,680

 

 

24,706

 

 

20,739

 

Gross revenues from home sales

 

24,427

 

 

8,866

 

 

39,647

 

 

20,175

 

Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net

 

3,129

 

 

(575

)

 

5,466

 

 

363

 

Interest income

 

1,742

 

 

1,791

 

 

3,509

 

 

3,598

 

Income from other investments, net

 

1,222

 

 

1,022

 

 

2,158

 

 

1,665

 

Total revenues

 

317,423

 

 

254,090

 

 

613,467

 

 

534,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

 

102,663

 

 

85,265

 

 

191,536

 

 

168,899

 

Real estate taxes

 

17,896

 

 

16,668

 

 

35,746

 

 

33,509

 

Sales and marketing, gross

 

6,298

 

 

4,276

 

 

12,474

 

 

8,254

 

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

(1,438

)

 

(481

)

 

(2,937

)

 

(697

)

Property management

 

16,560

 

 

14,813

 

 

31,940

 

 

29,817

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

48,316

 

 

38,332

 

 

93,714

 

 

77,356

 

Cost of home sales

 

23,856

 

 

8,850

 

 

38,724

 

 

20,761

 

Home selling expenses

 

1,346

 

 

1,081

 

 

2,652

 

 

2,294

 

General and administrative

 

10,228

 

 

10,609

 

 

20,740

 

 

21,464

 

Other expenses

 

800

 

 

639

 

 

1,498

 

 

1,227

 

Early debt retirement

 

755

 

 

 

 

2,784

 

 

1,054

 

Interest and related amortization

 

27,131

 

 

26,249

 

 

53,406

 

 

52,322

 

Total expenses

 

254,411

 

 

206,301

 

 

482,277

 

 

416,260

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

63,012

 

 

47,789

 

 

131,131

 

 

118,306

 

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

1,068

 

 

1,064

 

 

1,936

 

 

1,271

 

Consolidated net income

 

64,080

 

 

48,853

 

 

133,067

 

 

119,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

 

(3,021

)

 

(2,658

)

 

(6,768

)

 

(6,507

)

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

61,051

 

$

46,187

 

$

126,291

 

$

113,062

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT’s operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 17 - 19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended

 

June 30, 2021

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - 2021 Core (1)

$

161.3

 

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - Non-Core (1)

 

5.2

 

Property management and general and administrative

 

(26.8

)

Other income and expenses

 

5.7

 

Interest and related amortization

 

(27.1

)

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

118.3

 

Early debt retirement

 

(0.7

)

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

117.6

 

 

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.61

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.61

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

118.3

 

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

 

(19.3

)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)

$

99.0

 

 

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted

 

192.7

 

______________________

1.

See page 10 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. See page 11 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management.

2.

See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$

61,051

 

$

46,187

 

$

126,291

 

$

113,062

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

 

3,021

 

 

2,658

 

 

6,768

 

 

6,507

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

6,454

 

 

2,666

 

 

13,881

 

 

5,208

 

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

(1,438

)

 

(481

)

 

(2,937

)

 

(697

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

48,316

 

 

38,332

 

 

93,714

 

 

77,356

 

Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures

 

184

 

 

184

 

 

367

 

 

361

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

 

117,588

 

 

89,546

 

 

238,143

 

 

201,797

 

Early debt retirement

 

755

 

 

 

 

2,784

 

 

1,054

 

COVID-19 expenses

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

 

1,446

 

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

 

118,343

 

 

90,953

 

 

240,927

 

 

204,297

 

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

 

(19,308

)

 

(15,330

)

 

(30,892

)

 

(26,796

)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$

99,035

 

$

75,623

 

$

210,035

 

$

177,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available per Common Share - Basic

$

0.33

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.69

 

$

0.62

 

Net income available per Common Share - Fully Diluted (1)

$

0.33

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.69

 

$

0.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

$

0.61

 

$

0.47

 

$

1.24

 

$

1.05

 

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.61

 

$

0.47

 

$

1.24

 

$

1.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

$

0.61

 

$

0.47

 

$

1.25

 

$

1.06

 

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$

0.61

 

$

0.47

 

$

1.25

 

$

1.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic

 

182,337

 

 

181,833

 

 

182,142

 

 

181,781

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic

 

192,490

 

 

192,315

 

 

192,454

 

 

192,267

 

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

 

192,701

 

 

192,542

 

 

192,668

 

 

192,538

 

______________________

1.

Net income per fully diluted Common Share is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

MH base rental income (2) (3)

$

150.1

 

$

142.6

 

$

299.1

 

$

284.0

 

Rental home income (3)

 

4.3

 

 

4.1

 

 

8.6

 

 

8.1

 

RV and marina base rental income (3) (4)

 

89.0

 

 

60.1

 

 

172.6

 

 

141.2

 

Annual membership subscriptions

 

14.3

 

 

13.0

 

 

27.9

 

 

26.0

 

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

 

9.2

 

 

5.0

 

 

19.2

 

 

9.9

 

Utility and other income (3)

 

28.2

 

 

22.2

 

 

53.0

 

 

47.5

 

Property operating revenues

 

295.1

 

 

247.0

 

 

580.4

 

 

516.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (3)

 

121.0

 

 

102.1

 

 

228.5

 

 

202.5

 

Rental home operating and maintenance

 

1.3

 

 

1.3

 

 

2.6

 

 

2.6

 

Sales and marketing, gross

 

6.3

 

 

4.2

 

 

12.5

 

 

8.3

 

Property operating expenses

 

128.6

 

 

107.6

 

 

243.6

 

 

213.4

 

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1)

$

166.5

 

$

139.4

 

$

336.8

 

$

303.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:

 

 

 

 

Total sites

 

73,182

 

 

72,362

 

 

73,088

 

 

72,307

 

Occupied sites

 

69,405

 

 

68,613

 

 

69,354

 

 

68,554

 

Occupancy %

 

94.8

%

 

94.8

%

 

94.9

%

 

94.8

%

Monthly base rent per site

$

721

 

$

693

 

$

719

 

$

690

 

 

 

 

 

 

RV and marina base rental income:

 

 

 

 

Annual

$

58.8

 

$

47.1

 

$

113.3

 

$

94.4

 

Seasonal

 

7.4

 

 

5.2

 

 

22.8

 

 

27.8

 

Transient

 

22.8

 

 

7.8

 

 

36.5

 

 

19.0

 

Total RV and marina base rental income

$

89.0

 

$

60.1

 

$

172.6

 

$

141.2

 

______________________

1.

Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net.

2.

See the manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table.

3.

MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table.

4.

See RV and marina base rental income detail included below within this table.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change (2)

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change (2)

MH base rental income (3)

$

149.2

 

$

142.5

 

4.7

%

$

297.3

 

$

283.9

 

4.7

%

Rental home income

 

4.3

 

 

4.1

 

4.6

%

 

8.6

 

 

8.1

 

6.1

%

RV and marina base rental income (4)

 

79.4

 

 

60.1

 

32.0

%

 

156.3

 

 

141.2

 

10.7

%

Annual membership subscriptions

 

14.3

 

 

13.0

 

10.1

%

 

27.9

 

 

26.0

 

7.2

%

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

 

9.2

 

 

5.0

 

82.4

%

 

19.2

 

 

9.9

 

94.3

%

Utility and other income

 

27.3

 

 

22.3

 

22.9

%

 

51.5

 

 

47.6

 

8.2

%

Property operating revenues

 

283.7

 

 

247.0

 

14.9

%

 

560.8

 

 

516.7

 

8.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (5)

 

114.8

 

 

101.9

 

12.7

%

 

217.5

 

 

202.3

 

7.5

%

Rental home operating and maintenance

 

1.3

 

 

1.2

 

3.4

%

 

2.5

 

 

2.6

 

(2.8

)%

Sales and marketing, gross

 

6.3

 

 

4.3

 

47.2

%

 

12.5

 

 

8.3

 

51.1

%

Property operating expenses

 

122.4

 

 

107.4

 

13.9

%

 

232.5

 

 

213.2

 

9.1

%

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1)

$

161.3

 

$

139.6

 

15.6

%

$

328.3

 

$

303.5

 

8.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupied sites (6)

 

69,022

 

 

68,679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sites

 

72,429

 

 

72,087

 

 

 

72,334

 

 

72,033

 

 

Occupied sites

 

68,955

 

 

68,599

 

 

 

68,911

 

 

68,543

 

 

Occupancy %

 

95.2

%

 

95.2

%

 

 

95.3

%

 

95.2

%

 

Monthly base rent per site

$

721

 

$

693

 

 

$

719

 

$

690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core RV and marina base rental income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annual (7)

$

50.8

 

$

47.1

 

7.6

%

$

99.9

 

$

94.5

 

5.8

%

Seasonal

 

6.8

 

 

5.2

 

31.1

%

 

21.8

 

 

27.8

 

(21.7

)%

Transient

 

21.8

 

 

7.8

 

180.3

%

 

34.6

 

 

18.9

 

83.0

%

Total RV and marina base rental income

$

79.4

 

$

60.1

 

32.0

%

$

156.3

 

$

141.2

 

10.7

%

______________________

1.

Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrades sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net.

2.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

3.

See Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table.

4.

See Core RV base rental income detail included below within this table.

5.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

6.

Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period. Occupied sites have increased by 153 from 68,869 at December 31, 2020.

7.

Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

MH base rental income

$

0.9

$

1.8

Rental home income

 

 

RV and marina base rental income

 

9.7

 

16.3

Utility and other income

 

0.8

 

1.4

Property operating revenues

 

11.4

 

19.5

 

 

 

Property operating expenses (2)

 

6.2

 

11.0

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1)

$

5.2

$

8.5

______________________

1.

Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net.

2.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Income from Rental Home Operations

(In millions, except occupied rentals, unaudited)

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Manufactured homes:

 

 

 

 

Rental operations revenues (1)

$

12.3

$

11.9

$

24.7

$

23.6

Rental home operations expense

 

1.3

 

1.2

 

2.5

 

2.6

Income from rental home operations

 

11.0

 

10.7

 

22.2

 

21.0

Depreciation on rental homes (2)

 

2.7

 

2.7

 

5.3

 

5.5

Income from rental operations, net of depreciation

$

8.3

$

8.0

$

16.9

$

15.5

 

 

 

 

 

Occupied rentals: (3)

 

 

 

 

New

 

3,303

 

3,291

 

 

Used

 

491

 

632

 

 

Total occupied rental sites

 

3,794

 

3,923

 

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2020

Cost basis in rental homes: (4)

Gross

Net of
Depreciation

Gross

Net of
Depreciation

New

$

230.4

$

188.3

$

235.5

$

202.1

Used

 

17.7

 

9.3

 

17.7

 

10.4

Total rental homes

$

248.1

$

197.6

$

253.2

$

212.5

______________________

1.

For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, approximately $8.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, approximately $16.2 million and $15.6 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. The remainder of the rental operations revenue is included in Rental home income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10.

2.

Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5.

3.

Occupied rentals as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. Included in the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 282 and 283 homes rented through ECHO Financing LLC ("ECHO joint venture"), respectively. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, the rental home investment associated with the ECHO joint venture totaled approximately $11.1 million and $11.4 million, respectively.

4.

Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio. New home cost basis does not include the costs associated with our ECHO joint venture. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, our investment in the ECHO joint venture was approximately $17.7 million and $17.1 million, respectively.

Total Sites and Home Sales

(In thousands, except sites and home sale volumes, unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of June 30, 2021

 

 

Sites (1)

MH sites

73,300

 

RV sites:

 

Annual

32,200

 

Seasonal (2)

10,700

 

Transient

14,700

 

Marina slips

6,800

 

Membership (3)

24,800

 

Joint Ventures (4)

3,600

 

Total (5)

166,200

 

Home Sales - Select Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Total New Home Sales Volume (6)

295

 

 

133

 

 

487

 

 

288

 

New Home Sales Volume - ECHO joint venture

16

 

 

11

 

 

24

 

 

23

 

New Home Sales Gross Revenues (6)

$

23,320

 

 

$

7,552

 

 

$

37,658

 

 

$

16,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Used Home Sales Volume

108

 

 

136

 

 

210

 

 

330

 

Used Home Sales Gross Revenues

$

1,107

 

 

$

1,314

 

 

$

1,989

 

 

$

3,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered Home Resales Volume

212

 

 

111

 

 

372

 

 

287

 

Brokered Home Resale Revenues, net

$

376

 

 

$

178

 

 

$

649

 

 

$

439

 

1.

MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis.

2.

Includes sites reserved but not used by seasonal customers due to travel restrictions.

3.

Sites primarily utilized by approximately 123,400 members. Includes approximately 6,210 sites rented on an annual basis.

4.

Joint ventures have approximately 2,900 annual Sites, 200 seasonal Sites, and 500 transient Sites.

5.

Total does not foot due to rounding.

6.

Total new home sales volume includes home sales from our ECHO joint venture. New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with the ECHO joint venture.

Memberships - Select Data

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

2017

 

2018

 

2019

 

2020

 

Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2021

 

Member Count (1)

 

106,456

 

 

111,094

 

 

115,680

 

 

116,169

 

 

123,422

 

 

Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination

 

31,618

 

 

37,528

 

 

41,484

 

 

44,129

 

 

27,639

 

 

TTC Sales

 

14,128

 

 

17,194

 

 

19,267

 

 

20,587

 

 

13,456

 

 

RV Dealer TTC Activations

 

17,490

 

 

20,334

 

 

22,217

 

 

23,542

 

 

14,183

 

 

Number of annuals (2)

 

5,843

 

 

5,888

 

 

5,938

 

 

5,986

 

 

6,210

 

 

Number of upgrade sales (3)

 

2,514

 

 

2,500

 

 

2,919

 

 

3,373

 

 

2,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annual membership subscriptions

 

$

45,798

 

 

$

47,778

 

 

$

51,015

 

 

$

53,085

 

 

$

27,921

 

 

RV base rental income from annuals

 

$

16,841

 

 

$

18,363

 

 

$

19,634

 

 

$

20,761

 

 

$

11,069

 

 

RV base rental income from seasonals/transients

 

$

18,231

 

 

$

19,840

 

 

$

20,181

 

 

$

18,126

 

 

$

10,809

 

 

Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

 

$

14,130

 

 

$

15,191

 

 

$

19,111

 

 

$

21,739

 

 

$

19,221

 

 

Utility and other income

 

$

2,254

 

 

$

2,410

 

 

$

2,422

 

 

$

2,426

 

 

$

1,000

 

 

______________________

1.

Members have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days.

2.

Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions.

3.

Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

Market Capitalization

(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

Capital Structure as of June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common
Shares/Units

 

% of Total
Common
Shares/Units

 

Total

 

% of Total

 

% of Total
Market
Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured Debt

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,648

 

 

88.0

%

 

 

Unsecured Debt

 

 

 

 

 

362

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

Total Debt (1)

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,010

 

 

100.0

%

 

17.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares

 

183,754,301

 

 

95.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

OP Units

 

9,092,478

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common Shares and OP Units

 

192,846,779

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock price at June 30, 2021

 

$

74.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,330

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

Total Equity

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,330

 

 

100.0

%

 

82.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Market Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

$

17,340

 

 

 

 

100.0

%

______________________

1.

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $30.1 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule

Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year

 

Secured
Debt

 

Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate

 

Unsecured
Debt (1)

 

Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate

 

Total Debt

 

% of Total
Debt

 

Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate

2021

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

 

 

%

 

%

2022

 

 

79,608

 

 

4.27

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

79,608

 

 

2.70

%

 

4.27

%

2023

 

 

97,884

 

 

4.98

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

97,884

 

 

3.32

%

 

4.98

%

2024

 

 

10,332

 

 

5.49

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

10,332

 

 

.35

%

 

5.49

%

2025

 

 

97,143

 

 

3.45

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

97,143

 

 

3.30

%

 

3.45

%

2026

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

300,000

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

300,000

 

 

10.18

%

 

1.79

%

2027

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

%

2028

 

 

214,644

 

 

4.19

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

214,644

 

 

7.28

%

 

4.19

%

2029

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

%

2030

 

 

275,385

 

 

2.69

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

275,385

 

 

9.34

%

 

2.69

%

Thereafter

 

 

1,872,959

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

1,872,959

 

 

63.53

%

 

3.63

%

Total

 

$

2,647,955

 

 

3.65

%

 

$

300,000

 

 

1.79

%

 

$

2,947,955

 

 

100.0

%

 

3.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unsecured Line of Credit (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,000

 

 

 

 

 

62,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note Premiums

 

 

501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt

 

 

2,648,456

 

 

 

 

 

362,000

 

 

 

 

 

3,010,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred Financing Costs

 

 

(27,326

)

 

 

 

 

(2,739

)

 

 

 

 

(30,065

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Debt, net

 

$

2,621,130

 

 

 

 

$

359,261

 

 

 

 

$

2,980,391

 

 

 

 

3.38

% (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Years to Maturity

 

 

12.4

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

 

 

11.5

 

 

 

 

 

______________________

1.

Reflects outstanding balance on our existing line of credit as of June 30, 2021.

2.

Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated membership upgrade contract term. Although the NAREIT definition of FFO does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of FFO.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING DEFERRALS AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

 

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(amounts in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income available for Common Stockholders

 

$

61,051

 

 

$

46,187

 

 

$

126,291

 

 

$

113,062

 

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units

 

 

3,021

 

 

 

2,658

 

 

 

6,768

 

 

 

6,507

 

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

(1,068

)

 

 

(1,064

)

 

 

(1,936

)

 

 

(1,271

)

Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

63,012

 

 

 

47,789

 

 

 

131,131

 

 

 

118,306

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

 

6,454

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

13,881

 

 

 

5,208

 

Gross revenues from home sales

 

 

(24,427

)

 

 

(8,866

)

 

 

(39,647

)

 

 

(20,175

)

Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net

 

 

(3,129

)

 

 

575

 

 

 

(5,466

)

 

 

(363

)

Interest income

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

(1,791

)

 

 

(3,509

)

 

 

(3,598

)

Income from other investments, net

 

 

(1,222

)

 

 

(1,022

)

 

 

(2,158

)

 

 

(1,665

)

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

 

(1,438

)

 

 

(481

)

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(697

)

Property management

 

 

16,560

 

 

 

14,813

 

 

 

31,940

 

 

 

29,817

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

48,316

 

 

 

38,332

 

 

 

93,714

 

 

 

77,356

 

Cost of home sales

 

 

23,856

 

 

 

8,850

 

 

 

38,724

 

 

 

20,761

 

Home selling expenses

 

 

1,346

 

 

 

1,081

 

 

 

2,652

 

 

 

2,294

 

General and administrative

 

 

10,228

 

 

 

10,609

 

 

 

20,740

 

 

 

21,464

 

Other expenses

 

 

800

 

 

 

639

 

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

1,227

 

Early debt retirement

 

 

755

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,784

 

 

 

1,054

 

Interest and related amortization

 

 

27,131

 

 

 

26,249

 

 

 

53,406

 

 

 

52,322

 

Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management

 

 

166,500

 

 

 

139,443

 

 

 

336,812

 

 

 

303,311

 

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, and membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

 

(5,016

)

 

 

(2,185

)

 

 

(10,944

)

 

 

(4,511

)

Property management

 

 

(16,560

)

 

 

(14,813

)

 

 

(31,940

)

 

 

(29,817

)

Income from property operations

 

$

144,924

 

 

$

122,445

 

 

$

293,928

 

 

$

268,983

 

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated customer life. Although the NAREIT definition of EBITDAre does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of EBITDAre.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

 

 

Quarters Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(amounts in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Consolidated net income

 

$

64,080

 

 

$

48,853

 

 

$

133,067

 

 

$

119,577

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

(1,791

)

 

 

(3,509

)

 

 

(3,598

)

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

 

 

6,454

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

13,881

 

 

 

5,208

 

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

 

 

(1,438

)

 

 

(481

)

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(697

)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

 

48,316

 

 

 

38,332

 

 

 

93,714

 

 

 

77,356

 

Other depreciation and amortization

 

 

740

 

 

 

639

 

 

 

1,444

 

 

 

1,227

 

Interest and related amortization

 

 

27,131

 

 

 

26,249

 

 

 

53,406

 

 

 

52,322

 

Loss on sale of real estate, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

273

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

519

 

 

 

542

 

EBITDAre

 

 

143,814

 

 

 

114,746

 

 

 

289,644

 

 

 

251,937

 

Early debt retirement

 

 

755

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,784

 

 

 

1,054

 

COVID-19 expenses

 

 

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,446

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

 

$

144,569

 

 

$

116,153

 

 

$

292,428

 

 

$

254,437

 

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2020 and 2021. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2020 and 2021. This includes, but is not limited to, one MH community, seven RV communities and one marina acquired during 2020 and two RV communities and eleven marinas acquired during 2021.

INCOME FROM RENTAL OPERATIONS, NET OF DEPRECIATION. We use Income from rental operations, net of depreciation as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating results of our home rental program. Income from rental operations, net of depreciation, represents income from rental operations less depreciation expense on rental homes. We believe this measure is meaningful for investors as it provides a complete picture of the home rental program operating results, including the impact of depreciation, which affects our home rental program investment decisions.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ELS Reports Second Quarter Results Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste