ELS Reports Second Quarter Results

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total revenues increased $63.3 million, or 24.9 percent, to $317.4 million compared to $254.1 million for the same period in 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $14.9 million, or $0.08 per Common Share, to $61.1 million, or $0.33 per Common Share, compared to $46.2 million, or $0.25 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total revenues increased $78.9 million, or 14.8 percent, to $613.5 million compared to $534.6 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income available for Common Stockholders increased $13.2 million, or $0.07 per Common Share, to $126.3 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, compared to $113.1 million, or $0.62 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $28.1 million, or $0.14 per Common Share, to $117.6 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, compared to $89.5 million, or $0.47 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $36.3 million, or $0.19 per Common Share, to $238.1 million, or $1.24 per Common Share, compared to $201.8 million, or $1.05 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $27.4 million, or $0.14 per Common Share, to $118.3 million, or $0.61 per Common Share, compared to $90.9 million, or $0.47 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $36.6 million, or $0.19 per Common Share, to $240.9 million, or $1.25 per Common Share, compared to $204.3 million, or $1.06 per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $48.1 million to $295.1 million, compared to $247.0 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $63.7 million to $580.4 million, compared to $516.7 million for the same period in 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $27.1 million to $166.5 million, compared to $139.4 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $33.5 million to $336.8 million, compared to $303.3 million for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 14.9 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 15.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 8.5 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Business Updates

Page 1 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provides an update on operations and guidance.

Investment Activity

In June 2021, we completed the acquisition of Pine Haven, a 629-site RV community located in Cape May, New Jersey, for a purchase price of $62.8 million. The acquisition was funded with the line of credit.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 19, 2021, we own or have an interest in 435 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 166,188 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

A live webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);

our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;

our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;

our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;

our assumptions and guidance concerning 2021 growth rates and Net Income and Normalized FFO per share data;

our ability to manage counterparty risk;

our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;

in the age-qualified properties, home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential home buyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;

results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;

impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;

effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;

the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;

unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;

our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;

the effect of interest rates;

the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors', data management systems;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;

the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and

other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our guidance acknowledges the existence of volatile economic conditions, which may impact our current guidance assumptions. Factors impacting 2021 guidance include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (viii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (ix) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (x) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including our 2021 guidance are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers, and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses, and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Guidance Update

We have continued our strong performance in 2021, as marked by these key operational and financial accomplishments:

Normalized FFO per common share on a fully diluted basis was $0.61 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 30% higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 28% higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Core Portfolio generated growth of 16% in income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

MH occupancy within our Core Portfolio increased by 68 sites from March 31, 2021.

Membership sales and expenses, consisting of membership upgrade sales and expenses, as well as commissions on camping and Trails Collection passes, contributed $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 277%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

All properties continue to be open subject to seasons of operation and state and local guidelines.

Core Transient RV base rental income for the 4th of July holiday weekend grew 21% over 2019.

3rd Quarter and 2021 Full Year Guidance (1) 3rd Quarter Full Year Core MH rate growth 4.2% 4.2% Core RV Annual rate growth 4.8% 4.1% Core Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management growth rate(2) 8.7% to 9.3% 7.4% to 8.4% Net Income/share $0.33 to $0.39 $1.35 to $1.45 Normalized FFO/share $0.59 to $0.65 $2.42 to $2.52

______________________ (1) Core MH and RV Annual rate growth estimates for 2021 represent management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Third quarter and full year 2021 guidance ranges represent a range of possible outcomes and the midpoint reflects management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual growth rates and per share amounts could vary materially from growth rates and per share amounts presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, is incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this release for additional factors impacting our 2021 guidance assumptions. (2) Third quarter 2021 includes a projected increase of approximately $3.5 million in Core RV transient base rental income compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Investor Information Equity Research Coverage (1) Bank of America Securities Berenberg Bank BMO Capital Markets Jeffrey Spector/ Joshua Dennerlein Keegan Carl John Kim Citi Research Colliers Securities Evercore ISI Michael Bilerman/ Nick Joseph David Toti Steve Sakwa/ Samir Khanal Green Street Advisors RBC Capital Markets Robert W. Baird & Company John Pawlowski Brad Heffern Wes Golladay UBS Wells Fargo Securities Michael Goldsmith Todd Stender

______________________ 1. Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding our performance made by these analysts or agencies do not represent our opinions, forecasts or predictions. We do not, by reference to these firms, imply our endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

Financial Highlights (In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Operating Information Total revenues $ 317.4 $ 296.0 $ 271.9 $ 285.0 $ 254.1 Net income $ 64.1 $ 69.0 $ 68.4 $ 53.5 $ 48.9 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 61.1 $ 65.2 $ 64.6 $ 50.6 $ 46.2 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 144.6 $ 147.9 $ 133.1 $ 129.7 $ 116.2 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 117.6 $ 120.6 $ 108.9 $ 95.8 $ 89.5 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 118.3 $ 122.6 $ 108.9 $ 105.5 $ 90.9 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 99.0 $ 111.0 $ 91.1 $ 90.0 $ 75.6 Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 192,847 192,779 192,710 192,704 192,636 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 192,701 192,685 192,578 192,537 192,542 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.47 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.47 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.3625 $ 0.3625 $ 0.3425 $ 0.3425 $ 0.3425 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 4,824 $ 4,786 $ 4,419 $ 4,260 $ 4,268 Total liabilities $ 3,522 $ 3,481 $ 3,114 $ 2,961 $ 2,961 Market Capitalization Total debt (4) $ 3,010 $ 3,012 $ 2,695 $ 2,529 $ 2,522 Total market capitalization (5) $ 17,340 $ 15,280 $ 14,905 $ 14,342 $ 14,558 Ratios Total debt / total market capitalization 17.4 % 19.7 % 18.1 % 17.6 % 17.3 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 5.4 5.7 5.2 5.0 5.0 Interest coverage (7) 5.4 5.2 5.1 4.9 4.9 Fixed charges(8) 5.3 5.1 5.0 4.9 4.9

______________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. 2. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $30.1 million as of June 30, 2021. 5. See page 15 for the calculation of market capitalization as of June 30, 2021. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 1,877,023 $ 1,676,636 Land improvements 3,702,696 3,543,479 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,027,716 940,311 6,607,435 6,160,426 Accumulated depreciation (2,014,797 ) (1,924,585 ) Net investment in real estate 4,592,638 4,235,841 Cash and restricted cash 44,753 24,060 Notes receivable, net 38,072 35,844 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 20,496 19,726 Deferred commission expense 45,288 42,472 Other assets, net 82,760 61,026 Total Assets $ 4,824,007 $ 4,418,969 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,621,130 $ 2,444,930 Term loan, net 297,261 — Unsecured line of credit 62,000 222,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 164,331 129,666 Deferred membership revenue 167,631 150,692 Accrued interest payable 8,753 8,336 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 130,903 92,587 Distributions payable 70,007 66,003 Total Liabilities 3,522,016 3,114,214 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; none issued and outstanding. — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 183,754,301 and 182,230,631 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 1,827 1,813 Paid-in capital 1,424,350 1,411,397 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (185,930 ) (179,523 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 239 — Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,240,486 1,233,687 Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 61,505 71,068 Total Equity 1,301,991 1,304,755 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,824,007 $ 4,418,969

Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental income $ 255,698 $ 217,963 $ 504,720 $ 457,309 Annual membership subscriptions 14,267 12,961 27,921 26,034 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 9,207 5,048 19,221 9,891 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (6,454 ) (2,666 ) (13,881 ) (5,208 ) Other income 14,185 9,680 24,706 20,739 Gross revenues from home sales 24,427 8,866 39,647 20,175 Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net 3,129 (575 ) 5,466 363 Interest income 1,742 1,791 3,509 3,598 Income from other investments, net 1,222 1,022 2,158 1,665 Total revenues 317,423 254,090 613,467 534,566 Expenses: Property operating and maintenance 102,663 85,265 191,536 168,899 Real estate taxes 17,896 16,668 35,746 33,509 Sales and marketing, gross 6,298 4,276 12,474 8,254 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1,438 ) (481 ) (2,937 ) (697 ) Property management 16,560 14,813 31,940 29,817 Depreciation and amortization 48,316 38,332 93,714 77,356 Cost of home sales 23,856 8,850 38,724 20,761 Home selling expenses 1,346 1,081 2,652 2,294 General and administrative 10,228 10,609 20,740 21,464 Other expenses 800 639 1,498 1,227 Early debt retirement 755 — 2,784 1,054 Interest and related amortization 27,131 26,249 53,406 52,322 Total expenses 254,411 206,301 482,277 416,260 Loss on sale of real estate, net — — (59 ) — Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 63,012 47,789 131,131 118,306 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,068 1,064 1,936 1,271 Consolidated net income 64,080 48,853 133,067 119,577 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units (3,021 ) (2,658 ) (6,768 ) (6,507 ) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8 ) (8 ) (8 ) (8 ) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 61,051 $ 46,187 $ 126,291 $ 113,062

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT’s operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 17 - 19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - 2021 Core (1) $ 161.3 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - Non-Core (1) 5.2 Property management and general and administrative (26.8 ) Other income and expenses 5.7 Interest and related amortization (27.1 ) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 118.3 Early debt retirement (0.7 ) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 117.6 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.61 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.61 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 118.3 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (19.3 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 99.0 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 192.7

______________________ 1. See page 10 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. See page 11 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. 2. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 61,051 $ 46,187 $ 126,291 $ 113,062 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,021 2,658 6,768 6,507 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 6,454 2,666 13,881 5,208 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1,438 ) (481 ) (2,937 ) (697 ) Depreciation and amortization 48,316 38,332 93,714 77,356 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 184 184 367 361 Loss on sale of real estate, net — — 59 — FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 117,588 89,546 238,143 201,797 Early debt retirement 755 — 2,784 1,054 COVID-19 expenses — 1,407 — 1,446 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 118,343 90,953 240,927 204,297 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (19,308 ) (15,330 ) (30,892 ) (26,796 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 99,035 $ 75,623 $ 210,035 $ 177,501 Net income available per Common Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 Net income available per Common Share - Fully Diluted (1) $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 1.24 $ 1.05 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 1.24 $ 1.05 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 1.25 $ 1.06 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 1.25 $ 1.06 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 182,337 181,833 182,142 181,781 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 192,490 192,315 192,454 192,267 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 192,701 192,542 192,668 192,538

______________________ 1. Net income per fully diluted Common Share is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 MH base rental income (2) (3) $ 150.1 $ 142.6 $ 299.1 $ 284.0 Rental home income (3) 4.3 4.1 8.6 8.1 RV and marina base rental income (3) (4) 89.0 60.1 172.6 141.2 Annual membership subscriptions 14.3 13.0 27.9 26.0 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 9.2 5.0 19.2 9.9 Utility and other income (3) 28.2 22.2 53.0 47.5 Property operating revenues 295.1 247.0 580.4 516.7 Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (3) 121.0 102.1 228.5 202.5 Rental home operating and maintenance 1.3 1.3 2.6 2.6 Sales and marketing, gross 6.3 4.2 12.5 8.3 Property operating expenses 128.6 107.6 243.6 213.4 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 166.5 $ 139.4 $ 336.8 $ 303.3 Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 73,182 72,362 73,088 72,307 Occupied sites 69,405 68,613 69,354 68,554 Occupancy % 94.8 % 94.8 % 94.9 % 94.8 % Monthly base rent per site $ 721 $ 693 $ 719 $ 690 RV and marina base rental income: Annual $ 58.8 $ 47.1 $ 113.3 $ 94.4 Seasonal 7.4 5.2 22.8 27.8 Transient 22.8 7.8 36.5 19.0 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 89.0 $ 60.1 $ 172.6 $ 141.2

______________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. See the manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table. 3. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 4. See RV and marina base rental income detail included below within this table.

Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change (2) 2021 2020 Change (2) MH base rental income (3) $ 149.2 $ 142.5 4.7 % $ 297.3 $ 283.9 4.7 % Rental home income 4.3 4.1 4.6 % 8.6 8.1 6.1 % RV and marina base rental income (4) 79.4 60.1 32.0 % 156.3 141.2 10.7 % Annual membership subscriptions 14.3 13.0 10.1 % 27.9 26.0 7.2 % Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 9.2 5.0 82.4 % 19.2 9.9 94.3 % Utility and other income 27.3 22.3 22.9 % 51.5 47.6 8.2 % Property operating revenues 283.7 247.0 14.9 % 560.8 516.7 8.5 % Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (5) 114.8 101.9 12.7 % 217.5 202.3 7.5 % Rental home operating and maintenance 1.3 1.2 3.4 % 2.5 2.6 (2.8 )% Sales and marketing, gross 6.3 4.3 47.2 % 12.5 8.3 51.1 % Property operating expenses 122.4 107.4 13.9 % 232.5 213.2 9.1 % Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 161.3 $ 139.6 15.6 % $ 328.3 $ 303.5 8.2 % Occupied sites (6) 69,022 68,679 Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,429 72,087 72,334 72,033 Occupied sites 68,955 68,599 68,911 68,543 Occupancy % 95.2 % 95.2 % 95.3 % 95.2 % Monthly base rent per site $ 721 $ 693 $ 719 $ 690 Core RV and marina base rental income: Annual (7) $ 50.8 $ 47.1 7.6 % $ 99.9 $ 94.5 5.8 % Seasonal 6.8 5.2 31.1 % 21.8 27.8 (21.7 )% Transient 21.8 7.8 180.3 % 34.6 18.9 83.0 % Total RV and marina base rental income $ 79.4 $ 60.1 32.0 % $ 156.3 $ 141.2 10.7 %

______________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrades sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. See Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table. 4. See Core RV base rental income detail included below within this table. 5. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 6. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period. Occupied sites have increased by 153 from 68,869 at December 31, 2020. 7. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 MH base rental income $ 0.9 $ 1.8 Rental home income — — RV and marina base rental income 9.7 16.3 Utility and other income 0.8 1.4 Property operating revenues 11.4 19.5 Property operating expenses (2) 6.2 11.0 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 5.2 $ 8.5

______________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Income from Rental Home Operations (In millions, except occupied rentals, unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Manufactured homes: Rental operations revenues (1) $ 12.3 $ 11.9 $ 24.7 $ 23.6 Rental home operations expense 1.3 1.2 2.5 2.6 Income from rental home operations 11.0 10.7 22.2 21.0 Depreciation on rental homes (2) 2.7 2.7 5.3 5.5 Income from rental operations, net of depreciation $ 8.3 $ 8.0 $ 16.9 $ 15.5 Occupied rentals: (3) New 3,303 3,291 Used 491 632 Total occupied rental sites 3,794 3,923 As of June 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2020 Cost basis in rental homes: (4) Gross Net of

Depreciation Gross Net of

Depreciation New $ 230.4 $ 188.3 $ 235.5 $ 202.1 Used 17.7 9.3 17.7 10.4 Total rental homes $ 248.1 $ 197.6 $ 253.2 $ 212.5

______________________ 1. For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, approximately $8.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, approximately $16.2 million and $15.6 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. The remainder of the rental operations revenue is included in Rental home income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. 2. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5. 3. Occupied rentals as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. Included in the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 282 and 283 homes rented through ECHO Financing LLC ("ECHO joint venture"), respectively. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, the rental home investment associated with the ECHO joint venture totaled approximately $11.1 million and $11.4 million, respectively. 4. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio. New home cost basis does not include the costs associated with our ECHO joint venture. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, our investment in the ECHO joint venture was approximately $17.7 million and $17.1 million, respectively.

Total Sites and Home Sales (In thousands, except sites and home sale volumes, unaudited) Summary of Total Sites as of June 30, 2021 Sites (1) MH sites 73,300 RV sites: Annual 32,200 Seasonal (2) 10,700 Transient 14,700 Marina slips 6,800 Membership (3) 24,800 Joint Ventures (4) 3,600 Total (5) 166,200

Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total New Home Sales Volume (6) 295 133 487 288 New Home Sales Volume - ECHO joint venture 16 11 24 23 New Home Sales Gross Revenues (6) $ 23,320 $ 7,552 $ 37,658 $ 16,934 Total Used Home Sales Volume 108 136 210 330 Used Home Sales Gross Revenues $ 1,107 $ 1,314 $ 1,989 $ 3,241 Brokered Home Resales Volume 212 111 372 287 Brokered Home Resale Revenues, net $ 376 $ 178 $ 649 $ 439

1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Includes sites reserved but not used by seasonal customers due to travel restrictions. 3. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 123,400 members. Includes approximately 6,210 sites rented on an annual basis. 4. Joint ventures have approximately 2,900 annual Sites, 200 seasonal Sites, and 500 transient Sites. 5. Total does not foot due to rounding. 6. Total new home sales volume includes home sales from our ECHO joint venture. New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with the ECHO joint venture.

Memberships - Select Data (Unaudited) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Member Count (1) 106,456 111,094 115,680 116,169 123,422 Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination 31,618 37,528 41,484 44,129 27,639 TTC Sales 14,128 17,194 19,267 20,587 13,456 RV Dealer TTC Activations 17,490 20,334 22,217 23,542 14,183 Number of annuals (2) 5,843 5,888 5,938 5,986 6,210 Number of upgrade sales (3) 2,514 2,500 2,919 3,373 2,616 (In thousands, unaudited) Annual membership subscriptions $ 45,798 $ 47,778 $ 51,015 $ 53,085 $ 27,921 RV base rental income from annuals $ 16,841 $ 18,363 $ 19,634 $ 20,761 $ 11,069 RV base rental income from seasonals/transients $ 18,231 $ 19,840 $ 20,181 $ 18,126 $ 10,809 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 14,130 $ 15,191 $ 19,111 $ 21,739 $ 19,221 Utility and other income $ 2,254 $ 2,410 $ 2,422 $ 2,426 $ 1,000

______________________ 1. Members have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 2. Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions. 3. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

Market Capitalization (In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited) Capital Structure as of June 30, 2021 Total Common

Shares/Units % of Total

Common

Shares/Units Total % of Total % of Total

Market

Capitalization Secured Debt $ 2,648 88.0 % Unsecured Debt 362 12.0 % Total Debt (1) $ 3,010 100.0 % 17.4 % Common Shares 183,754,301 95.3 % OP Units 9,092,478 4.7 % Total Common Shares and OP Units 192,846,779 100.0 % Common Stock price at June 30, 2021 $ 74.31 Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units $ 14,330 100.0 % Total Equity $ 14,330 100.0 % 82.6 % Total Market Capitalization $ 17,340 100.0 %

______________________ 1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $30.1 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2021 (In thousands, unaudited) Year Secured

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate Unsecured

Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate Total Debt % of Total

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate 2021 $ — — % $ — — % $ — — % — % 2022 79,608 4.27 % — — % 79,608 2.70 % 4.27 % 2023 97,884 4.98 % — — % 97,884 3.32 % 4.98 % 2024 10,332 5.49 % — — % 10,332 .35 % 5.49 % 2025 97,143 3.45 % — — % 97,143 3.30 % 3.45 % 2026 — — % 300,000 1.79 % 300,000 10.18 % 1.79 % 2027 — — % — — % — — % — % 2028 214,644 4.19 % — — % 214,644 7.28 % 4.19 % 2029 — — % — — % — — % — % 2030 275,385 2.69 % — — % 275,385 9.34 % 2.69 % Thereafter 1,872,959 3.63 % — — % 1,872,959 63.53 % 3.63 % Total $ 2,647,955 3.65 % $ 300,000 1.79 % $ 2,947,955 100.0 % 3.46 % Unsecured Line of Credit (1) — 62,000 62,000 Note Premiums 501 — 501 Total Debt 2,648,456 362,000 3,010,456 Deferred Financing Costs (27,326 ) (2,739 ) (30,065 ) Total Debt, net $ 2,621,130 $ 359,261 $ 2,980,391 3.38 % (2) Average Years to Maturity 12.4 4.7 11.5

______________________ 1. Reflects outstanding balance on our existing line of credit as of June 30, 2021. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated membership upgrade contract term. Although the NAREIT definition of FFO does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of FFO.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING DEFERRALS AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 61,051 $ 46,187 $ 126,291 $ 113,062 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8 8 8 8 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,021 2,658 6,768 6,507 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (1,068 ) (1,064 ) (1,936 ) (1,271 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 63,012 47,789 131,131 118,306 Loss on sale of real estate, net — — 59 — Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 6,454 2,666 13,881 5,208 Gross revenues from home sales (24,427 ) (8,866 ) (39,647 ) (20,175 ) Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net (3,129 ) 575 (5,466 ) (363 ) Interest income (1,742 ) (1,791 ) (3,509 ) (3,598 ) Income from other investments, net (1,222 ) (1,022 ) (2,158 ) (1,665 ) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1,438 ) (481 ) (2,937 ) (697 ) Property management 16,560 14,813 31,940 29,817 Depreciation and amortization 48,316 38,332 93,714 77,356 Cost of home sales 23,856 8,850 38,724 20,761 Home selling expenses 1,346 1,081 2,652 2,294 General and administrative 10,228 10,609 20,740 21,464 Other expenses 800 639 1,498 1,227 Early debt retirement 755 — 2,784 1,054 Interest and related amortization 27,131 26,249 53,406 52,322 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management 166,500 139,443 336,812 303,311 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, and membership sales commissions, deferred, net (5,016 ) (2,185 ) (10,944 ) (4,511 ) Property management (16,560 ) (14,813 ) (31,940 ) (29,817 ) Income from property operations $ 144,924 $ 122,445 $ 293,928 $ 268,983

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated customer life. Although the NAREIT definition of EBITDAre does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of EBITDAre.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated net income $ 64,080 $ 48,853 $ 133,067 $ 119,577 Interest income (1,742 ) (1,791 ) (3,509 ) (3,598 ) Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 6,454 2,666 13,881 5,208 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1,438 ) (481 ) (2,937 ) (697 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 48,316 38,332 93,714 77,356 Other depreciation and amortization 740 639 1,444 1,227 Interest and related amortization 27,131 26,249 53,406 52,322 Loss on sale of real estate, net — — 59 — Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 273 279 519 542 EBITDAre 143,814 114,746 289,644 251,937 Early debt retirement 755 — 2,784 1,054 COVID-19 expenses — 1,407 — 1,446 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 144,569 $ 116,153 $ 292,428 $ 254,437

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2020 and 2021. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2020 and 2021. This includes, but is not limited to, one MH community, seven RV communities and one marina acquired during 2020 and two RV communities and eleven marinas acquired during 2021.

INCOME FROM RENTAL OPERATIONS, NET OF DEPRECIATION. We use Income from rental operations, net of depreciation as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating results of our home rental program. Income from rental operations, net of depreciation, represents income from rental operations less depreciation expense on rental homes. We believe this measure is meaningful for investors as it provides a complete picture of the home rental program operating results, including the impact of depreciation, which affects our home rental program investment decisions.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005753/en/