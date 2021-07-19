checkAd

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 28, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145867

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13721779

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,240 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.3 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio was 99.1% leased to 259 tenants operating 367 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

