Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Voluntary Delisting of Trust Preferred Securities From NYSE

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced by The Hillman Companies, Inc. (“Hillman” or the “Company”) on July 13, 2021, in anticipation of the merger contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 24, 2021, by and among Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (“Landcadia”), Helios Sun Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), HMAN Group Holdings Inc. (“Hillman Holdco”) and CCMP Sellers’ Representative, LLC, solely in its capacity as representative of the stockholders of Hillman Holdco (the “Merger”), Hillman delivered a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 11.6% Junior Subordianted Debentures due 2027 (the “Debentures”) on August 12, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) and the Hillman Group Capital Trust delivered a notice of redemption for all of its issued and outstanding shares of Trust Preferred Securities at a redemption price in cash of $25 per Trust Preferred Security, plus an amount equal to the accrued and unpaid distributions thereon to the Redemption Date.   The total amount payable upon redemption will be $25.09666667 per Trust Preferred Security and will be payable August 12, 2021 to holders of record as of August 12, 2021. Hillman is redeeming the Debentures and the Trust Preferred Securities in connection with the consummation of the Merger and such securities will cease to be outstanding as of August 12, 2021. The last day of trading for the Trust Preferred Securities on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) will be August 11, 2021 and the Company is voluntarily delisting the Trust Preferred Securities from the NYSE.

About Hillman
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit https://www.hillmangroup.com/us/en.

