Ocean Power Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Acquired 3Dent Technology to add offshore engineering and consulting services to the Company's portfolio of offerings

Contracted with Adams Communication & Engineering Technology, Inc. ("ACET") for U.S. Navy Naval Postgraduate School's Sea, Land, Air, Military Research ("SLAMR") Initiative study

Completed DeepStar study of utilizing OPT's PB3 PowerBuoy for deepwater subsea oil production applications

Deployed a PB3 PowerBuoy in Chile

Achieved PB3 PowerBuoy operational milestone in the Adriatic Sea

Launched two new products: Hybrid PowerBuoy and Subsea Battery

Opened a Houston office to support energy sector business development



Management Commentary

"Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, during fiscal year 2021, OPT continued its business progression, including the successful acquisition and integration of 3Dent Technology, which will open up new avenues for consulting services, and we significantly improved our cash position," said Philipp Stratmann, OPT's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to say that our offices have reopened, and we continue to operate with attention to safety as the pandemic subsides."

Stratmann continued, "I'm excited to be leading OPT at this juncture, and believe the Company is well-positioned for success in terms of products, solutions, and customer developments. Our growth strategy, including a particular focus on Maritime Domain Awareness and expansion in the ocean protection and ocean data markets, will help solidify our position as a leader in maritime power and data solutions." Stratmann concluded, "We are energized and excited for the year ahead and our plans to grow our business to benefit our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Review

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.6 million, essentially flat compared to the prior-year period, while revenue for the full fiscal year 2021 was $1.2 million, reflecting a 28% decrease from fiscal 2020. The decline in revenue for the full year was mainly attributable to COVID-19 pandemic-related project delays. The net loss for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 was $5.2 million, and $14.8 million, respectively, representing increases over the prior year comparable periods primarily attributable to higher costs incurred due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays, higher engineering, product development, and general and administrative costs, and the impact of an arbitration settlement.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $83.6 million as of April 30, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities increased by $1.1 million during the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, to $11.7 million. The use of cash reflects the timing of the receipt of proceeds on the sale of net operating losses, which occurred subsequent to yearend for fiscal 2021, and within the fiscal year 2020.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative, and cost-effective marine energy, data, and service solutions. Its PowerBuoy solutions platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and offshore wind. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,028 $ 10,002 Restricted cash, short-term 384 707 Accounts receivable 350 105 Contract assets 190 251 Other current assets 487 588 Total current assets 84,439 11,653 Property and equipment, net 406 499 Intangibles, net 274 - Right-of-use asset, net 1,036 1,165 Restricted cash, long-term 222 221 Total assets $ 86,377 $ 13,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 687 $ 220 Accrued expenses 1,881 1,353 Contract liabilities, current portion - 100 Right-of-use liability, current portion 495 229 Litigation payable 1,224 - Liability classified stock awards 60 - Warrant liabilities - - Paycheck protection program loan- current 347 - Total current liabilities 4,694 1,902 Paycheck protection program loan, less current portion 396 - Right-of-use liability, less current portion 819 1,078 Contract liabilities, less current portion - 65 Total liabilities 5,909 3,045 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 52,458,011 and 12,939,420 shares, respectively 52 13 Treasury stock, at cost; 21,040 and 4,251 shares, respectively (338 ) (302 ) Additional paid-in capital 315,821 231,101 Accumulated deficit (234,896 ) (220,136 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (171 ) (183 ) Total stockholders' equity 80,468 10,493 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 86,377 $ 13,538





Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30, Twelve months ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 601 $ 551 $ 1,206 $ 1,682 Cost of revenues 1,031 452 2,279 1,787 Gross loss (430 ) 99 (1,073 ) (105 ) Operating expenses: Engineering and product development costs 1,413 941 4,747 4,344 Selling, general and administrative costs 2,179 1,288 7,772 6,916 Total operating expenses 3,592 2,229 12,519 11,260 Operating loss (4,022 ) (2,130 ) (13,592 ) (11,365 ) Gain due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - 6 Litigation settlement (1,224 ) - (1,224 ) - Interest income, net 79 23 124 124 Other expense, net (34 ) - (83 ) - Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 1 (7 ) 15 (12 ) Loss before income taxes (5,200 ) (2,114 ) (14,760 ) (11,247 ) Income tax benefit - 895 - 895 Net loss $ (5,200 ) $ (1,219 ) $ (14,760 ) $ (10,352 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.44 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 51,286,196 9,679,968 30,018,838 7,209,732





Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended April 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,760 ) $ (10,352 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (15 ) 12 Depreciation of fixed assets 143 158 Amortization of intangibles 6 - Amortization of right of use asset 223 197 Compensation expense related to equity compensation 721 340 Gain due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (6 ) Performance obligation shares compensation 60 - Net effect from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (245 ) (42 ) Contract assets 61 (236 ) Other assets 106 251 Accounts payable 441 (92 ) Accrued expenses 761 (585 ) Litigation payable 1,224 - Change in lease liability (237 ) (201 ) Contract liabilities (165 ) (23 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,674 ) (10,579 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash acquired in acquisition 100 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26 ) (65 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 74 (65 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 890 - Proceeds from loan payable 467 - Payment of loan payable (467 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercises 184 - Payment of payroll taxes related to stock option exercises (245 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock- Aspire financing net of issuance costs 14,393 1,021 Proceeds from issuance of common stock- AGP At The Market offering, net of issuance costs 66,166 3,443 Proceeds associated with exercise of common stock warrants 2,818 - Proceeds (costs) associated with exercise of pre-funded warrants - (16 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (36 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 84,170 4,447 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 134 (32 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 72,704 (6,229 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 10,930 17,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 83,634 $ 10,930

