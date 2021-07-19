checkAd

Bright Horizons Joins OneTen Coalition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 22:30  |  14   |   |   

Bright Horizons today announces that it has joined the OneTen initiative, a coalition committed to upskilling, hiring and promoting one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs and to be accountable for their ongoing retention, development, and advancement.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black Americans have a 50% higher unemployment rate than all Americans, and 74% of Black Americans are without a 4-year degree, compared to 61% of white Americans. By becoming a member of the OneTen coalition, Bright Horizons brings a deep understanding of creating pathways to help upskill the American workforce. As such, in addition to serving as a member of the coalition, Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions has also been endorsed by OneTen as a talent developer to help employers build career pathways for diverse talent.

“A year ago, we at Bright Horizons recommitted ourselves to a journey we had been on for quite some time, to be part of the solution to end institutional racism and social injustice,” says Felicia Robinson, Chief People and Inclusion Officer. “We are dedicated to achieving a number of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with the view that our work toward being a fully inclusive organization is not a sprint, but a marathon. We are honored to join the OneTen coalition as an essential step in achieving this goal.”

In order to upskill our own employees, Bright Horizons launched the Horizons Teacher Degree Program, a no-cost degree program for all employees in the company’s early education centers and preschools. The first-of-its-kind in the early education field, the program removes barriers for employees to earn an associate and bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. The program has seen widespread adoption among employees over the last three years as employees see a path to continuing their education and advancing their role within the company. To date, most participants of the Horizons Teacher Degree Program have been with the company 5 years or less (70%), are of Black/African American or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity (50%) and are between 20-29 years old (41%).

“As an education benefits company, we firmly believe there is a skills-first shift happening in the talent marketplace, something we have put into practice in our own business as we seek to upskill our own employees in the field of early childhood education,” says Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Horizons. “Bright Horizons is committed to the upskilling, hiring and advancing of Black individuals into careers with opportunities for advancement, and are thrilled to join this remarkable group of employers in this mission.”

Bright Horizons has been recognized for its work in promoting inclusion in diversity, including being included in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” Fortune’s “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which has recognized the company for 17 consecutive years.

About Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. We operate approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world’s leading organizations. Bright Horizons’ child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bright Horizons Joins OneTen Coalition Bright Horizons today announces that it has joined the OneTen initiative, a coalition committed to upskilling, hiring and promoting one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs and to be accountable for their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Bright Horizons Teams With White House and Extends Free Child Care for Vaccines Through Labor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten