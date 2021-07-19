Evergy to Host Virtual Investor Day September 21, 2021
Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will host a Virtual Investor Day on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Senior management will provide an update on Evergy’s business strategy, operational highlights, sustainability profile and financial outlook.
Investors, analysts, and media may access a webcast of the event, which will be posted on the company’s website at investors.evergy.com. A replay will also be available on the website for those unable to listen live.
About Evergy, Inc.
Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. We were formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. We are a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power we provide to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. We support our local communities where we live and work and strive to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.
For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005760/en/
