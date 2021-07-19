Evergy to Host Virtual Investor Day September 21, 2021

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will host a Virtual Investor Day on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Senior management will provide an update on Evergy’s business strategy, operational highlights, sustainability profile and financial outlook.

Investors, analysts, and media may access a webcast of the event, which will be posted on the company’s website at investors.evergy.com. A replay will also be available on the website for those unable to listen live.