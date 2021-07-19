checkAd

Atreca Announces Appointment of Dr. Stacey Ma and Stephen R. Brady to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 22:30  |  25   |   |   

SAN CARLOS Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stacey Ma, Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations at Sana Biotechnology, and Stephen R. Brady, Chief Executive Officer of Tempest Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to be expanding our Board of Directors with the addition of two experienced and accomplished biopharmaceutical executives” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. "Together, Stacey and Steve bring over 40 years of industry experience across a variety of corporate functions, including research, technical operations, manufacturing, corporate development and finance. Their expertise will be invaluable to Atreca as we continue to advance ATRC-101 and build our preclinical pipeline.”

Dr. Stacey Ma
Dr. Ma is currently the Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations at Sana Biotechnology, a publicly listed biotechnology company, where she has served since March 2019. From 1996 to 2019, she served various roles at Genentech/Roche, a biotechnology company, including as their Global Head of Innovation, Manufacturing Science and Technology from March 2018 to March 2019, and as Vice President, Global Head of Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) Quality from May 2015 to February 2018. From July 1996 to May 2015, she held various other roles related to analytical development, pharmaceutical development, quality, technical product management and supply chain.

Stephen R. Brady
Mr. Brady is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Tempest Therapeutics, a publicly listed biotechnology company. Previously, he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Tempest from September 2019 to June 2021. Prior to joining Tempest, he served in various leadership roles at Immune Design Corp., including as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Finance from May 2015 until its sale to Merck in 2019, and as Chief Business Officer from September 2013 to May 2015. Prior to Immune Design, Mr. Brady served in various leadership roles at 3-V Biosciences, Inc. (now known as Sagimet Biosciences Inc.), including as Chief Business Officer from February 2011 to August 2013, and as Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy and Operations from February 2010 to February 2011. From April 2007 to March 2010, Mr. Brady held various roles at Proteolix, Inc., most recently serving as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atreca Announces Appointment of Dr. Stacey Ma and Stephen R. Brady to its Board of Directors SAN CARLOS Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board