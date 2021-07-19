Atreca Announces Appointment of Dr. Stacey Ma and Stephen R. Brady to its Board of Directors

"We are pleased to be expanding our Board of Directors with the addition of two experienced and accomplished biopharmaceutical executives” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. "Together, Stacey and Steve bring over 40 years of industry experience across a variety of corporate functions, including research, technical operations, manufacturing, corporate development and finance. Their expertise will be invaluable to Atreca as we continue to advance ATRC-101 and build our preclinical pipeline.”

SAN CARLOS Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stacey Ma, Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations at Sana Biotechnology, and Stephen R. Brady, Chief Executive Officer of Tempest Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Stacey Ma

Dr. Ma is currently the Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations at Sana Biotechnology, a publicly listed biotechnology company, where she has served since March 2019. From 1996 to 2019, she served various roles at Genentech/Roche, a biotechnology company, including as their Global Head of Innovation, Manufacturing Science and Technology from March 2018 to March 2019, and as Vice President, Global Head of Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) Quality from May 2015 to February 2018. From July 1996 to May 2015, she held various other roles related to analytical development, pharmaceutical development, quality, technical product management and supply chain.

Stephen R. Brady

Mr. Brady is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Tempest Therapeutics, a publicly listed biotechnology company. Previously, he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Tempest from September 2019 to June 2021. Prior to joining Tempest, he served in various leadership roles at Immune Design Corp., including as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Finance from May 2015 until its sale to Merck in 2019, and as Chief Business Officer from September 2013 to May 2015. Prior to Immune Design, Mr. Brady served in various leadership roles at 3-V Biosciences, Inc. (now known as Sagimet Biosciences Inc.), including as Chief Business Officer from February 2011 to August 2013, and as Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy and Operations from February 2010 to February 2011. From April 2007 to March 2010, Mr. Brady held various roles at Proteolix, Inc., most recently serving as Vice President of Corporate Development.