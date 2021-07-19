The Flowr Corporation Announces Closing of Offering of Securities

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“ Flowr ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce that today it has closed its previously announced private placement offering for 33,400,000 units (“ Units ”) of the Company at a price of $0.21 per Unit (the “ Issue Price ”) for gross proceeds of $7,014,000 (the “ Offering ”). ATB Capital Markets Inc. (“ ATB ”) acted as placement agent for the Offering pursuant to a placement agency agreement dated July 15, 2021 between the Company and ATB.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.26 per Warrant Share at any time until January 19, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for: (i) partial repayment of outstanding indebtedness; and (ii) general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid to ATB a placement fee equal to $490,000 and granted ATB 2,004,000 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles ATB to purchase one Unit at the Issue Price for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering.

