The Flowr Corporation Announces Closing of Offering of Securities

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce that today it has closed its previously announced private placement offering for 33,400,000 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.21 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $7,014,000 (the “Offering”). ATB Capital Markets Inc. (“ATB”) acted as placement agent for the Offering pursuant to a placement agency agreement dated July 15, 2021 between the Company and ATB.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.26 per Warrant Share at any time until January 19, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for: (i) partial repayment of outstanding indebtedness; and (ii) general corporate and working capital purposes.  

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid to ATB a placement fee equal to $490,000 and granted ATB 2,004,000 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles ATB to purchase one Unit at the Issue Price for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws and OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside of Canada.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities referenced herein have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority.

