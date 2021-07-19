Integra LifeSciences Announces Positive Clinical Outcomes for PriMatrix Dermal Repair Scaffold for the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Data Shows a Single Application of PriMatrix Closed More Wounds Than Standard of Care Alone

PRINCETON, N.J., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced positive clinical outcomes for PriMatrix Dermal Repair Scaffold for the management of hard to heal diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This study is one of the largest DFU randomized controlled trials (RCTs) ever completed with more than 100 patients per treatment group and demonstrated that in most cases, one application of PriMatrix plus standard of care (SOC) healed 60% of DFUs in 12 weeks versus 35% of DFUs that healed in 12 weeks with SOC for the per protocol analysis.



This data was recently published by lead investigator, John Lantis, M.D., FACS, from Mount Sinai Health System in New York, in the Journal of Wound Care, the definitive wound-care journal and leading source of up-to-date research and clinical information on everything related to tissue viability.

Diabetic foot ulceration is a major health and economic problem that significantly impacts both patients and the health care system. According to the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 34.2 million Americans have diabetes.1 Estimates suggest that as high a number as 15% of patients with diabetes may develop a DFU in their lifetime.2,3 An estimated 40% of patients with DFUs experience a recurrence within one year and 65% within five years, with 15% of patients undergoing an amputation during a 10-year follow-up period.4

“The hallmark of this study, which was designed to prove the clinical efficacy and safety of PriMatrix in managing DFUs, shows that PriMatrix has demonstrated statistically and, most importantly, clinically significant results against standard of care,” said John Lantis, M.D., FACS, principal investigator, professor and site chief of surgery, Mount Sinai West Hospital, Icahn School of Medicine. “The differentiating result is that, in most cases, only one application of PriMatrix is needed, underscoring the potential cost-effectiveness of using PriMatrix in managing DFUs. This marks the second prospective PriMatrix DFU study, which represents Integra’s continued commitment to addressing the significant unmet needs associated with patients suffering from chronic wounds.”