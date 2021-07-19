checkAd

Publication relating to a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to a transparency notification

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 19, 2021, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On July 16, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management SA following the passive downward crossing of the lowest threshold on July 7, 2021. As of such date, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (through its affiliate BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS) held 696,562 shares, representing 2.79% of the total number of voting rights on July 7, 2021 (25,002,609).

The notification dated July 16, 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold; downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (with address at SA 47000-75318 Parias cedex 09-France)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 7, 2021
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 25,002,609
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities 		Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities
BNP Paribas Asset Management SA 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS 134,907 696,562 0 2.79% 0.00%
BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd 529,473 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Subtotal 664,380 696,562   2.79%  
  TOTAL 696,562   2.79%  
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA, which in turn is controlled by BNP Paribas SA which benefits from the exemption to aggregate its participations with the participations of its subsidiaries that are investment companies, in accordance with article 21 paragraph 2 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008 on the disclosure of large shareholdings.
  • Additional information: BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS is an investment company that exercises voting rights in a discretionary way.

Contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55

