KLDiscovery Appoints Danny Zambito as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
KLDiscovery, a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, has appointed Danny Zambito to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In this newly established role, Mr. Zambito will expand his responsibilities to include operations, client services, human resources, and supporting the execution of KLDiscovery’s strategic vision.

“Danny brings a wealth of industry and company experience to this position, and this change represents an exciting opportunity to align organizational functions as KLDiscovery looks ahead to the future,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. “As Chief Operating Officer, he will bring our internal teams closer together which will create efficiencies across the organization and ultimately enhance our client and employee experience.”

A veteran of KLDiscovery since 2008, Mr. Zambito most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Global Legal Technologies and Client Services where he oversaw all aspects of the client experience. He has also played a critical role in overseeing and implementing the successful integration of the company’s strategic acquisitions. Before joining KLDiscovery, Mr. Zambito was with ONSITE3 from 2002-2008 where he served in multiple capacities, including Director of Client Services.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has more than 33 locations, 9 data centers and 17 data recovery labs across 18 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

