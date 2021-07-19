checkAd

Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $105.1 million and Year-To-Date Net Income of $258.3 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $105.1 million or $1.70 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 400% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2021 compared to net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2021

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis.
    • Core loans increased by $497 million and niche loans increased by $657 million primarily due to growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio. See Table 1 for more information.
  • PPP loans declined by $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments on PPP loan balances originated in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 81% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 12% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 7% of balances have not applied for forgiveness.
  • Total assets increased by $1.1 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $932 million, including a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.
  • Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion.
    • In the second quarter of 2021, average loans and average investment securities increased by $642 million and $827 million, respectively, as compared to first quarter of 2021.
    • The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin increased by nine basis points primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.62% as of March 31, 2021. See Table 12 for more information. The allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 367.6% at June 30, 2021 compared to 341.3% as of March 31, 2021.
  • Non-performing loans declined to $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $56.92 as compared to $55.42 as of March 31, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
  • Closed on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin including $77 million of deposits, resulting in a net gain of $4.0 million recorded in other non-interest income.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported net income of $105.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down from $153.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income totaled $258.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $84.5 million in the first six months of 2020, a 206% increase. Additionally, the Company continues to grow as total assets of $46.7 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 billion as compared to March 31, 2021 and increased by $3.2 billion as compared to June 30, 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong organic loan growth, increased net interest income, a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The loan growth was driven significantly by $563 million of growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio in part due to favorable market conditions for that portfolio. We are experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and believe that a reversion to normal levels, coupled with robust loan pipelines, will materialize in future loan growth. Total deposits increased by $932 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 including an increase in non-interest bearing deposits which now comprise 33% of total deposits. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin improved by nine basis points in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. We continue to maintain excess liquidity and believe that deploying such liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin. However, given the decline in long-term interest rates in the second quarter of 2021, we did not materially increase our investment portfolio due to the lack of adequate market returns."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Production margin in the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale margins and a decline in the mortgage originations pipeline. Additionally, the Company recorded a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the first quarter of 2021. We believe the third quarter of 2021 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking originations."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 related to both improving credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts. The level of non-performing loans decreased by $11.4 million primarily due to non-performing loan payments received during the quarter. Additionally, net charge-offs were limited totaling $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021 is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our second quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution. Finally, we evaluate our operating expense base on an ongoing basis to enhance future profitability."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, a $1.2 billion increase in total loans, excluding PPP loans, and an $86 million increase in investment securities. These increases were partially offset by a $1.4 billion decrease in PPP loans and a $275 million decrease in mortgage loans held-for-sale. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.2 billion primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $4.7 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2021 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities increased $970 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $932 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $607 million increase in money market deposits and a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. The Company’s loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $279.6 million, an increase of $17.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $16.5 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $17.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $42.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income, with approximately $24.0 million projected to be recognized in income in the second half of 2021. Such projection is based on current level yield assumptions primarily driven by the estimated timing of expected cash flow receipts related to forgiveness.

Net interest margin was 2.62% (2.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and down from 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin increase as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets partially offset by a two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in yield on liquidity management assets as a result of purchases of investment securities toward the end of the first quarter of 2021 and a three basis point increase in yield earned on loans.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $304.1 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.2 million as compared to $321.3 million as of March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecast in addition to improvement in portfolio characteristics throughout the quarter. Notably, there was a decrease in the allowance for credit losses in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio primarily driven by improvement in the forecasts of the Commercial Real Estate Price Index and Baa Corporate Credit Spreads. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes include, but are not limited to, decreases in COVID-19 related loan modifications and positive loan risk rating migrations.

A negative provision for credit losses totaling $15.3 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $45.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $135.1 million of expense for the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an $11.4 million decrease from $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $13.5 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021 and 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of June 30, 2021, $19.3 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $73.9 million, or 0.2%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2021, $28.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $151.7 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2021. Home equity loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.3% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report. 

The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $146 million or 0.5% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $254 million or 0.8% as of March 31, 2021. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% at March 31, 2021, and 0.46% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $103.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $114.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $198.5 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 is primarily due to payments throughout the quarter. OREO totaled $15.6 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $241,000 compared to $15.8 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $5.4 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million unfavorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Loans originated for sale were $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $498.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 73% in the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $17.5 million of servicing rights partially offset by a reduction in value of $8.5 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio and a fair value adjustment decrease of $5.5 million. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio during the first or second quarter of 2021.

Operating lease income decreased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a $1.5 million gain recognized on sale of lease assets in the first quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income increased by $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $4.0 million net gain recorded on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The $8.0 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $7.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $412,000 in employee benefits expense. Salaries expense was effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower commissions related to a decline in total mortgage originations for sale and investment.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to increased sponsorship activity for the summer months. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $55,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included a $1.4 million reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to a $937,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense in the first quarter of 2021. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023 and the final two years of the contract contemplate a lower ratio of contingent consideration relative to financial performance. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $53.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 27.08% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 25.97% in the first quarter of 2021 and 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020.

The slightly higher effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the recognition of excess tax benefits on stock compensation in the first quarter, and the higher effective rate in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the 2021 periods was primarily a result of a significantly reduced amount of pretax income in the period.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. In addition, the segment’s net interest margin increased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue was $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $62.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue resulting from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million favorable fair value adjustment in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the second quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $472.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios more than offset the related margin compression, attributed to lower market rates of interest, resulting in a $3.0 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing business remained effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $32.2 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2021.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or(1)
basis point (bp)
change from
1st Quarter
2021 		  % or
basis point 
(bp)
change from
2nd Quarter
2020
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Jun 30, 2020  
Net income   $ 105,109      $ 153,148     $ 21,659   (31 )   %   385     %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)   128,851      161,512     165,756   (20 )       (22 )    
Net income per common share – diluted   1.70      2.54     0.34   (33 )       400      
Net revenue (3)   408,963      448,401     425,124   (9 )       (4 )    
Net interest income   279,590      261,895     263,131   7         6      
Net interest margin   2.62  %   2.53 %   2.73 % 9     bps   (11 )   bps
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   2.63      2.54     2.74   9         (11 )    
Net overhead ratio (4)   1.32      0.90     0.93   42         39      
Return on average assets   0.92      1.38     0.21   (46 )       71      
Return on average common equity   10.24      15.80     2.17   (556 )       807      
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)   12.62      19.49     2.95   (687 )       967      
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 46,738,450   $ 45,682,202   $ 43,540,017 9     %   7     %
Total loans (5)   32,911,187   33,171,233   31,402,903 (3 )       5      
Total deposits   38,804,616   37,872,652   35,651,874 10         9      
Total shareholders’ equity   4,339,011   4,252,511   3,990,218 8         9      

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. 
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020 		Jun 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 46,738,450     $ 45,682,202     $ 45,080,768     $ 43,731,718   $ 43,540,017        
Total loans (1)     32,911,187       33,171,233       32,079,073     32,135,555     31,402,903        
Total deposits     38,804,616       37,872,652       37,092,651     35,844,422     35,651,874        
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566     253,566     253,566        
Total shareholders’ equity     4,339,011       4,252,511       4,115,995     4,074,089     3,990,218        
Selected Statements of Income Data:      
Net interest income   $ 279,590     $ 261,895     $ 259,397     $ 255,936     $ 263,131   $ 541,485     $ 524,574  
Net revenue (2)   408,963     448,401     417,758     426,529     425,124   857,364     799,809  
Net income   105,109     153,148     101,204     107,315     21,659   258,257     84,471  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)   128,851     161,512     135,891     162,310     165,756   290,363     305,800  
Net income per common share – Basic   1.72     2.57     1.64     1.68     0.34   4.29     1.40  
Net income per common share – Diluted   1.70     2.54     1.63     1.67     0.34   4.24     1.38  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:      
Performance Ratios:      
Net interest margin   2.62 %   2.53 %   2.53 %   2.56 %   2.73 % 2.58 %   2.91 %
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   2.63     2.54     2.54     2.57     2.74   2.59     2.93  
Non-interest income to average assets   1.13     1.68     1.44     1.58     1.55   1.40     1.41  
Non-interest expense to average assets   2.45     2.59     2.56     2.45     2.48   2.51     2.53  
Net overhead ratio (4)   1.32     0.90     1.12     0.87     0.93   1.11     1.12  
Return on average assets   0.92     1.38     0.92     0.99     0.21   1.15     0.43  
Return on average common equity   10.24     15.80     10.30     10.66     2.17   12.97     4.48  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   12.62     19.49     12.95     13.43     2.95   15.99     5.81  
Average total assets   $ 45,946,751     $ 44,988,733     $ 43,810,005     $ 42,962,844     $ 42,042,729   $ 45,470,389     $ 39,334,109  
Average total shareholders’ equity     4,256,778       4,164,890       4,050,286       4,034,902       3,908,846   4,211,088     3,809,508  
Average loans to average deposits ratio   86.7 %   87.1 %   87.9 %   89.6 %   87.8 % 86.9 %   88.9 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio   84.8     87.6     86.5     89.7     88.1        
Common Share Data at end of period:      
Market price per common share   $ 75.63     $ 75.80     $ 61.09     $ 40.05     $ 43.62        
Book value per common share   68.81     67.34     65.24     63.57     62.14        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)   56.92     55.42     53.23     51.70     50.23        
Common shares outstanding     57,066,677       57,023,273       56,769,625       57,601,991       57,573,672        
Other Data at end of period:      
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)   8.2 %   8.2 %   8.1 %   8.2 %   8.1 %      
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   10.1     10.2     10.0     10.2     10.1        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)   8.9     9.0     8.8     9.0     8.8        
Total capital ratio (5)   12.3     12.6     12.6     12.9     12.8        
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 304,121     $ 321,308     $ 379,969     $ 388,971     $ 373,174        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans   0.92 %   0.97 %   1.18 %   1.21 %   1.19 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries   15     15     15     15     15        
Banking offices   172     182     181     182     186        

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. 
(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income. 
(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. 
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. 
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 434,957       $ 426,325       $ 322,415       $ 308,639       $ 344,999    
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   52       52       59       56       58    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   4,707,415       3,348,794       4,802,527       3,825,823       4,015,072    
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2,188,608       2,430,749       3,055,839       2,946,459       3,194,961    
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   2,498,232       2,166,419       579,138       560,267       728,465    
Trading account securities   2,667       951       671       1,720       890    
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   86,316       90,338       90,862       54,398       52,460    
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   136,625       135,881       135,588       135,568       135,571    
Brokerage customer receivables   23,093       19,056       17,436       16,818       14,623    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   984,994       1,260,193       1,272,090       959,671       833,163    
Loans, net of unearned income   32,911,187       33,171,233       32,079,073       32,135,555       31,402,903    
Allowance for loan losses   (261,089 )     (277,709 )     (319,374 )     (325,959 )     (313,510 )  
Net loans   32,650,098       32,893,524       31,759,699       31,809,596       31,089,393    
Premises and equipment, net   752,375       760,522       768,808       774,288       769,909    
Lease investments, net   219,023       238,984       242,434       230,373       237,040    
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,185,811       1,230,362       1,351,455       1,424,728       1,437,832    
Trade date securities receivable   189,851                            
Goodwill   646,336       646,017       645,707       644,644       644,213    
Other intangible assets   31,997       34,035       36,040       38,670       41,368    
Total assets   $ 46,738,450       $ 45,682,202       $ 45,080,768       $ 43,731,718       $ 43,540,017    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 12,796,110       $ 12,297,337       $ 11,748,455       $ 10,409,747       $ 10,204,791    
Interest-bearing   26,008,506       25,575,315       25,344,196       25,434,675       25,447,083    
Total deposits   38,804,616       37,872,652       37,092,651       35,844,422       35,651,874    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,241,071       1,228,436       1,228,429       1,228,422       1,228,416    
Other borrowings   518,493       516,877       518,928       507,395       508,535    
Subordinated notes   436,719       436,595       436,506       436,385       436,298    
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566    
Trade date securities payable         995       200,907                
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,144,974       1,120,570       1,233,786       1,387,439       1,471,110    
Total liabilities   42,399,439       41,429,691       40,964,773       39,657,629       39,549,799    
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock   412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500    
Common stock   58,770       58,727       58,473       58,323       58,294    
Surplus   1,669,002       1,663,008       1,649,990       1,647,049       1,643,864    
Treasury stock   (100,363 )     (100,363 )     (100,363 )     (44,891 )     (44,891 )  
Retained earnings   2,288,969       2,208,535       2,080,013       2,001,949       1,921,048    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   10,133       10,104       15,382       (841 )     (597 )  
Total shareholders’ equity   4,339,011       4,252,511       4,115,995       4,074,089       3,990,218    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 46,738,450       $ 45,682,202       $ 45,080,768       $ 43,731,718       $ 43,540,017    


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020 		Jun 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 284,701       $ 274,100       $ 280,185       $ 280,479       $ 294,746     $ 558,801       $ 596,585    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 8,183       9,036       6,357       5,791       4,764     17,219       7,929    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,153       1,199       1,294       1,181       1,310     2,352       6,078    
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements                         16           102    
Investment securities 23,623       19,264       18,243       21,819       27,105     42,887       59,572    
Trading account securities 1       2       11       6       13     3       20    
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,769       1,745       1,775       1,774       1,765     3,514       3,342    
Brokerage customer receivables 149       123       116       106       97     272       255    
Total interest income 319,579       305,469       307,981       311,156       329,816     625,048       673,883    
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits 24,298       27,944       32,602       39,084       50,057     52,242       117,492    
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,887       4,840       4,952       4,947       4,934     9,727       8,294    
Interest on other borrowings 2,568       2,609       2,779       3,012       3,436     5,177       6,982    
Interest on subordinated notes 5,512       5,477       5,509       5,474       5,506     10,989       10,978    
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,724       2,704       2,742       2,703       2,752     5,428       5,563    
Total interest expense 39,989       43,574       48,584       55,220       66,685     83,563       149,309    
Net interest income 279,590       261,895       259,397       255,936       263,131     541,485       524,574    
Provision for credit losses (15,299 )     (45,347 )     1,180       25,026       135,053     (60,646 )     188,014    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 294,889       307,242       258,217       230,910       128,078     602,131       336,560    
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management 30,690       29,309       26,802       24,957       22,636     59,999       48,577    
Mortgage banking 50,584       113,494       86,819       108,544       102,324     164,078       150,650    
Service charges on deposit accounts 13,249       12,036       11,841       11,497       10,420     25,285       21,685    
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,285       1,154       1,214       411       808     2,439       (3,551 )  
Fees from covered call options 1,388                             1,388       2,292    
Trading (losses) gains, net (438 )     419       (102 )     183       (634 )   (19 )     (1,085 )  
Operating lease income, net 12,240       14,440       12,118       11,717       11,785     26,680       23,769    
Other 20,375       15,654       19,669       13,284       14,654     36,029       32,898    
Total non-interest income 129,373       186,506       158,361       170,593       161,993     315,879       275,235    
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits 172,817       180,809       171,116       164,042       154,156     353,626       290,918    
Equipment 20,866       20,912       20,565       17,251       15,846     41,778       30,680    
Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,949       10,771       9,938       9,425       9,292     20,720       18,552    
Occupancy, net 17,687       19,996       19,687       15,830       16,893     37,683       34,440    
Data processing 6,920       6,048       5,728       5,689       10,406     12,968       18,779    
Advertising and marketing 11,305       8,546       9,850       7,880       7,704     19,851       18,566    
Professional fees 7,304       7,587       6,530       6,488       7,687     14,891       14,408    
Amortization of other intangible assets 2,039       2,007       2,634       2,701       2,820     4,046       5,683    
FDIC insurance 6,405       6,558       7,016       6,772       7,081     12,963       11,216    
OREO expense, net 769       (251 )     (114 )     (168 )     237     518       (639 )  
Other 24,051       23,906       28,917       28,309       27,246     47,957       51,406    
Total non-interest expense 280,112       286,889       281,867       264,219       259,368     567,001       494,009    
Income before taxes 144,150       206,859       134,711       137,284       30,703     351,009       117,786    
Income tax expense 39,041       53,711       33,507       29,969       9,044     92,752       33,315    
Net income $ 105,109       $ 153,148       $ 101,204       $ 107,315       $ 21,659     $ 258,257       $ 84,471    
Preferred stock dividends 6,991       6,991       6,991       10,286       2,050     13,982       4,100    
Net income applicable to common shares $ 98,118       $ 146,157       $ 94,213       $ 97,029       $ 19,609     $ 244,275       $ 80,371    
Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.72       $ 2.57       $ 1.64       $ 1.68       $ 0.34     $ 4.29       $ 1.40    
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.70       $ 2.54       $ 1.63       $ 1.67       $ 0.34     $ 4.24       $ 1.38    
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.31       $ 0.31       $ 0.28       $ 0.28       $ 0.28     $ 0.62       $ 0.56    
Weighted average common shares outstanding   57,049         56,904         57,309         57,597         57,567       56,977         57,593    
Dilutive potential common shares 726       681       588       449       414     691       481    
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,775       57,585       57,897       58,046       57,981     57,668       58,074    



TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From (2)
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020 		Dec 31,
2020 (1) 		  Jun 30,
2020
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 633,006     $ 890,749     $ 927,307     $ 862,924     $ 814,667   (64 ) %   (22 ) %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 351,988     369,444     344,783     96,747     18,496   4       1803    
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 984,994     $ 1,260,193     $ 1,272,090     $ 959,671     $ 833,163   (46 ) %   18   %
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 4,650,607     $ 4,630,795     $ 4,675,594     $ 4,555,920     $ 4,292,032   (1 ) %   8   %
Asset-based lending 892,109     720,772     721,666     707,365     721,035   48       24    
Municipal 511,094     493,417     474,103     482,567     519,691   16       (2 )  
Leases 1,357,036     1,290,778     1,288,374     1,215,239     1,179,233   11       15    
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction 55,735     72,058     89,389     101,187     131,639   (76 )     (58 )  
Commercial construction 1,090,447     1,040,631     1,041,729     1,005,708     992,872   9       10    
Land 239,067     240,635     240,684     226,254     215,537   (1 )     11    
Office 1,098,386     1,131,472     1,136,844     1,163,790     1,124,643   (7 )     (2 )  
Industrial 1,263,614     1,152,522     1,129,433     1,117,702     1,062,218   24       19    
Retail 1,217,540     1,198,025     1,224,403     1,175,819     1,148,152   (1 )     6    
Multi-family 1,805,118     1,739,521     1,649,801     1,599,651     1,497,834   19       21    
Mixed use and other 1,908,462     1,969,915     1,981,849     2,033,031     2,027,850   (7 )     (6 )  
Home equity 369,806     390,253     425,263     446,274     466,596   (26 )     (21 )  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment 1,485,952     1,376,465     1,214,744     1,143,908     1,186,768   45       25    
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 44,333     45,508     44,854     240,902     240,661   (2 )     (82 )  
Total core loans $ 17,989,306     $ 17,492,767     $ 17,338,730     $ 17,215,317     $ 16,806,761   8   %   7   %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,060,468     $ 1,128,493     $ 1,023,027     $ 964,150     $ 963,531   7   %   10   %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 529,867     587,868     567,389     503,371     352,659   (13 )     50    
Community Advantage - homeowners association 287,689     272,222     267,374     254,963     240,634   15       20    
Insurance agency lending 273,999     290,880     222,519     214,411     255,049   47       7    
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. commercial insurance 3,805,504     3,342,730     3,438,087     3,494,155     3,439,987   22       11    
Canada commercial insurance 716,367     615,813     616,402     565,989     559,787   33       28    
Life insurance 6,359,556     6,111,495     5,857,436     5,488,832     5,400,802   17       18    
Consumer and other 9,024     35,983     32,188     55,354     48,325   (145 )     (81 )  
Total niche loans $ 13,042,474     $ 12,385,484     $ 12,024,422     $ 11,541,225     $ 11,260,774   17   %   16   %
                         
Commercial PPP loans:                        
Originated in 2020 $ 656,502     $ 2,049,342     $ 2,715,921     $ 3,379,013     $ 3,335,368   NM       (80 ) %
Originated in 2021 1,222,905     1,243,640               100       100    
Total commercial PPP loans $ 1,879,407     $ 3,292,982     $ 2,715,921     $ 3,379,013     $ 3,335,368   (62 ) %   (44 ) %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,911,187     $ 33,171,233     $ 32,079,073     $ 32,135,555     $ 31,402,903   5   %   5   %

(1) Annualized. 
(2) NM - Not meaningful.


TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                             % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2021 		    Mar 31,
2021 		    Dec 31,
2020 		    Sep 30,
2020 		    Jun 30,
2020 		Dec 31,
2020 (1) 		  Jun 30,
2020
Balance:                                
Non-interest-bearing $ 12,796,110     $ 12,297,337     $ 11,748,455     $ 10,409,747     $
 10,204,791   18   %   25   %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,625,538     3,562,312     3,349,021     3,294,071       3,440,348   17       5    
Wealth management deposits (2) 4,399,303     4,274,527     4,138,712     4,235,583       4,433,020   13       (1 )  
Money market 9,843,390     9,236,434     9,348,806     9,423,653       9,288,976   11       6    
Savings 3,776,400     3,690,892     3,531,029     3,415,073       3,447,352   14       10    
Time certificates of deposit 4,363,875     4,811,150     4,976,628     5,066,295       4,837,387   (25 )     (10 )  
Total deposits $ 38,804,616     $ 37,872,652     $ 37,092,651     $ 35,844,422     $
 35,651,874   9   %   9   %
Mix:                                  
Non-interest-bearing 33 %   32 %   32 %   29 %     29
 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9     9     9     9       10        
Wealth management deposits (2) 11
     11     11     12       12        
Money market 25
     25     25     26       25        
Savings 10
     10     10     10       10        
Time certificates of deposit 12
     13     13     14       14        
Total deposits 100
 %   100 %   100 %   100 %     100 %      

(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.


TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
1-3 months   $ 1,049,387     1.40 %
4-6 months   844,945     1.08  
7-9 months   726,341     0.60  
10-12 months   566,664     0.43  
13-18 months   601,524     0.59  
19-24 months   274,328     0.62  
24+ months   300,686     0.63  
Total   $ 4,363,875     0.87 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)   $ 3,844,355       $ 4,230,886       $ 4,381,040       $ 3,411,164       $ 3,240,167    
Investment securities (2)   4,771,403       3,944,676       3,534,594       3,789,422       4,309,471    
FHLB and FRB stock   136,324       135,758       135,569       135,567       135,360    
Liquidity management assets (3)   8,752,082       8,311,320       8,051,203       7,336,153       7,684,998    
Other earning assets (3)(4)   23,354       20,370       18,716       16,656       16,917    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   991,011       1,151,848       893,395       822,908       705,702    
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)   33,085,174       32,442,927       31,783,279       31,634,608       30,336,626    
Total earning assets (3)   42,851,621       41,926,465       40,746,593       39,810,325       38,744,243    
Allowance for loan and investment security losses   (285,686 )     (327,080 )     (336,139 )     (321,732 )     (222,485 )  
Cash and due from banks   470,566       366,413       344,536       345,438       352,423    
Other assets   2,910,250       3,022,935       3,055,015       3,128,813       3,168,548    
Total assets   $ 45,946,751       $ 44,988,733       $ 43,810,005       $ 42,962,844       $ 42,042,729    
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 3,626,424       $ 3,493,451       $ 3,320,527       $ 3,435,089       $ 3,323,124    
Wealth management deposits   4,369,998       4,156,398       4,066,948       4,239,300       4,380,996    
Money market accounts   9,547,167       9,335,920       9,435,344       9,332,668       8,727,966    
Savings accounts   3,728,271       3,587,566       3,413,388       3,419,586       3,394,480    
Time deposits   4,632,796       4,875,392       5,043,558       4,900,839       5,104,701    
Interest-bearing deposits   25,904,656       25,448,727       25,279,765       25,327,482       24,931,267    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,235,142       1,228,433       1,228,425       1,228,421       1,214,375    
Other borrowings   525,924       518,188       510,725       512,787       493,350    
Subordinated notes   436,644       436,532       436,433       436,323       436,226    
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   28,355,932       27,885,446       27,708,914       27,758,579       27,328,784    
Non-interest-bearing deposits   12,246,274       11,811,194       10,874,912       9,988,769       9,607,528    
Other liabilities   1,087,767       1,127,203       1,175,893       1,180,594       1,197,571    
Equity   4,256,778       4,164,890       4,050,286       4,034,902       3,908,846    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 45,946,751       $ 44,988,733       $ 43,810,005       $ 42,962,844       $ 42,042,729    
                     
Net free funds/contribution (6)   $ 14,495,689       $ 14,041,019       $ 13,037,679       $ 12,051,746       $ 11,415,459    

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. 
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. 
(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. 
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. 
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   $ 1,153       $ 1,199       $ 1,294       $ 1,181       $ 1,326    
Investment securities   24,117       19,764       18,773       22,365       27,643    
FHLB and FRB stock   1,769       1,745       1,775       1,774       1,765    
Liquidity management assets (1)   27,039       22,708       21,842       25,320       30,734    
Other earning assets (1)   150       125       130       113       113    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   8,183       9,036       6,357       5,791       4,764    
Loans, net of unearned income (1)   285,116       274,484       280,509       280,960       295,322    
Total interest income   $ 320,488       $ 306,353       $ 308,838       $ 312,184       $ 330,933    
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 736       $ 901       $ 1,074       $ 1,342       $ 1,561    
Wealth management deposits   7,686       7,351       7,436       7,662       7,244    
Money market accounts   2,795       2,865       3,740       7,245       13,140    
Savings accounts   402       430       773       2,104       3,840    
Time deposits   12,679       16,397       19,579       20,731       24,272    
Interest-bearing deposits   24,298       27,944       32,602       39,084       50,057    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,887       4,840       4,952       4,947       4,934    
Other borrowings   2,568       2,609       2,779       3,012       3,436    
Subordinated notes   5,512       5,477       5,509       5,474       5,506    
Junior subordinated debentures   2,724       2,704       2,742       2,703       2,752    
Total interest expense   $ 39,989       $ 43,574       $ 48,584       $ 55,220       $ 66,685    
                     
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (909 )     (884 )     (857 )     (1,028 )     (1,117 )  
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)   279,590       261,895       259,397       255,936       263,131    
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   909       884       857       1,028       1,117    
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 280,499       $ 262,779       $ 260,254       $ 256,964       $ 264,248    

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. 
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   0.12   %   0.11   %   0.12   %   0.14   %   0.16   %
Investment securities   2.03       2.03       2.11       2.35       2.58    
FHLB and FRB stock   5.20       5.21       5.21       5.21       5.24    
Liquidity management assets   1.24       1.11       1.08       1.37       1.61    
Other earning assets   2.59       2.50       2.79       2.71       2.71    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   3.31       3.18       2.83       2.80       2.72    
Loans, net of unearned income   3.46       3.43       3.51       3.53       3.92    
Total earning assets   3.00   %   2.96   %   3.02   %   3.12   %   3.44   %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   0.08   %   0.10   %   0.13   %   0.16   %   0.19   %
Wealth management deposits   0.71       0.72       0.73       0.72       0.67    
Money market accounts   0.12       0.12       0.16       0.31       0.61    
Savings accounts   0.04       0.05       0.09       0.24       0.45    
Time deposits   1.10       1.36       1.54       1.68       1.91    
Interest-bearing deposits   0.38       0.45       0.51       0.61       0.81    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.59       1.60       1.60       1.60       1.63    
Other borrowings   1.96       2.04       2.16       2.34       2.80    
Subordinated notes   5.05       5.02       5.05       5.02       5.05    
Junior subordinated debentures   4.25       4.27       4.23       4.17       4.29    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.56   %   0.63   %   0.70   %   0.79   %   0.98   %
                     
Interest rate spread  (1)(2)   2.44   %   2.33   %   2.32   %   2.33   %   2.46   %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Net free funds/contribution (3)   0.19       0.21       0.22       0.24       0.28    
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)   2.62   %   2.53   %   2.53   %   2.56   %   2.73   %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01    
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   2.63   %   2.54   %   2.54   %   2.57   %   2.74   %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
for six months ended, 		Interest
for six months ended, 		Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020 		Jun 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020 		Jun 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,036,553       $ 2,329,488     $ 2,352       $ 6,180     0.12   %   0.53   %
Investment securities (2) 4,360,323       4,545,090     43,881       60,661     2.03       2.68    
FHLB and FRB stock 136,043       125,094     3,514       3,342     5.21       5.37    
Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 8,532,919       $ 6,999,672     $ 49,747       $ 70,183     1.18   %   2.02   %
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 21,870       18,041     275       280     2.55       3.13    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,070,985       554,482     17,219       7,929     3.24       2.88    
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 32,765,825       28,636,678     559,600       598,021     3.44       4.20    
Total earning assets (4) $ 42,391,599       $ 36,208,873     $ 626,841       $ 676,413     2.98   %   3.76   %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (306,268 )     (199,388 )              
Cash and due from banks 418,777       337,202                
Other assets 2,966,281       2,987,422                
Total assets $ 45,470,389       $ 39,334,109                
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,560,305       $ 3,218,429     $ 1,637       $ 5,227     0.09   %   0.33   %
Wealth management deposits 4,263,788       3,609,857     15,037       14,179     0.71       0.79    
Money market accounts 9,442,127       8,359,370     5,660       35,503     0.12       0.85    
Savings accounts 3,658,307       3,292,158     832       9,630     0.05       0.59    
Time deposits 4,753,424       5,315,554     29,076       52,953     1.23       2.00    
Interest-bearing deposits $ 25,677,951       $ 23,795,368     $ 52,242       $ 117,492     0.41   %   0.99   %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,231,806       1,082,994     9,727       8,294     1.59       1.54    
Other borrowings 522,078       481,463     5,177       6,982     2.00       2.92    
Subordinated notes 436,588       436,173     10,989       10,978     5.03       5.03    
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566       253,566     5,428       5,563     4.26       4.34    
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 28,121,989       $ 26,049,564     $ 83,563       $ 149,309     0.60   %   1.15   %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,029,936       8,421,353                
Other liabilities 1,107,376       1,053,684                
Equity 4,211,088       3,809,508                
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,470,389       $ 39,334,109                
Interest rate spread (4)(7)             2.38   %   2.61   %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       (1,793 )     (2,530 )   (0.01 )     (0.02 )  
Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 14,269,610       $ 10,159,309           0.21       0.32    
Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (4)       $ 541,485       $ 524,574     2.58   %   2.91   %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       1,793         2,530     0.01       0.02    
Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)       $ 543,278       $ 527,104     2.59   %   2.93   %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. 
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200
Basis
Points 		  +100
 Basis
 Points 		  -100
Basis
 Points
Jun 30, 2021   24.6 %   11.7 %   (6.9 ) %
Mar 31, 2021   22.0     10.2     (7.2 )  
Dec 31, 2020   25.0     11.6     (7.9 )  
Sep 30, 2020   23.4     10.9     (8.1 )  
Jun 30, 2020   25.9     12.6     (8.3 )  


Ramp Scenario +200
Basis
Points 		  +100
Basis
Points 		  -100
Basis
Points
Jun 30, 2021 11.4 %   5.8 %   (3.3 ) %
Mar 31, 2021 10.7     5.4     (3.6 )  
Dec 31, 2020 11.4     5.7     (3.3 )  
Sep 30, 2020 10.7     5.2     (3.5 )  
Jun 30, 2020 13.0     6.7     (3.2 )  


TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period    
As of June 30, 2021 One year or less   From one to five years   Over five years    
(In thousands)       Total
Commercial              
Fixed rate $ 1,018,304     $ 1,378,744     $ 796,227     $ 3,193,275  
Fixed Rate - PPP     1,879,407         1,879,407  
Variable rate 6,365,838     3,694     62     6,369,594  
Total commercial $ 7,384,142     $ 3,261,845     $ 796,289     $ 11,442,276  
Commercial real estate              
Fixed rate 509,777     2,127,633     437,944     3,075,354  
Variable rate 5,578,790     24,225         5,603,015  
Total commercial real estate $ 6,088,567     $ 2,151,858     $ 437,944     $ 8,678,369  
Home equity              
Fixed rate 14,613     7,095     47     21,755  
Variable rate 348,051             348,051  
Total home equity $ 362,664     $ 7,095     $ 47     $ 369,806  
Residential real estate              
Fixed rate 20,305     10,381     777,239     807,925  
Variable rate 60,029     273,717     388,614     722,360  
Total residential real estate $ 80,334     $ 284,098     $ 1,165,853     $ 1,530,285  
Premium finance receivables - commercial              
Fixed rate 4,398,271     123,600         4,521,871  
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 4,398,271     $ 123,600     $     $ 4,521,871  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance              
Fixed rate 10,030     374,736     20,394     405,160  
Variable rate 5,954,396             5,954,396  
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,964,426     $ 374,736     $ 20,394     $ 6,359,556  
Consumer and other              
Fixed rate 2,269     1,748     388     4,405  
Variable rate 4,619             4,619  
Total consumer and other $ 6,888     $ 1,748     $ 388     $ 9,024  
               
Total per category              
Fixed rate 5,973,569     4,023,937     2,032,239     12,029,745  
Fixed rate - PPP     1,879,407         1,879,407  
Variable rate 18,311,723     301,636     388,676     19,002,035  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 24,285,292     $ 6,204,980     $ 2,420,915     $ 32,911,187  
               
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:              
Prime             $ 2,573,945  
One- month LIBOR             9,384,417  
Three- month LIBOR             374,067  
Twelve- month LIBOR             6,359,426  
Other             310,180  
Total variable rate             $ 19,002,035  

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    Prime   1-month
LIBOR 		  12-month
LIBOR 		 
Second Quarter 2021   0 bps -1 bps -3 bps
First Quarter 2021   0   -3   -6  
Fourth Quarter 2020   0   -1   -2  
Third Quarter 2020   0   -1   -19  
Second Quarter 2020   0   -83   -45  


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30, Jun 30,   Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020 2021   2020
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 321,308       $ 379,969       $ 388,971       $ 373,174       $ 253,482     $ 379,969        $ 158,461    
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13                               —        47,418    
Provision for credit losses   (15,299 )     (45,347 )     1,180       25,026       135,053     (60,646 )     188,014    
Other adjustments   34       31       155       55       42     65        (31 )  
Charge-offs:                          
Commercial   3,237       11,781       5,184       5,270       5,686     15,018        7,839    
Commercial real estate   1,412       980       6,637       1,529       7,224     2,392        7,794    
Home equity   142             683       138       239     142        1,240    
Residential real estate   3       2       114       83       293           694    
Premium finance receivables   2,077       3,239       4,214       4,640       3,434     5,316        6,618    
Consumer and other   104       114       198       103       99     218        227    
Total charge-offs   6,975       16,116       17,030       11,763       16,975     23,091        24,412    
Recoveries:                          
Commercial   902       452       4,168       428       112     1,354        496    
Commercial real estate   514       200       904       175       493     714        756    
Home equity   328       101       77       111       46     429        340    
Residential real estate   36       204       69       25       30     240        90    
Premium finance receivables   3,239       1,782       1,445       1,720       833     5,021        1,943    
Consumer and other   34       32       30       20       58     66        99    
Total recoveries   5,053       2,771       6,693       2,479       1,572     7,824        3,724    
Net charge-offs   (1,922 )     (13,345 )     (10,337 )     (9,284 )     (15,403 )   (15,267 )     (20,688 )  
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 304,121       $ 321,308       $ 379,969       $ 388,971       $ 373,174     $ 304,121        $ 373,174    
                           
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:      
Commercial   0.08   %   0.37   %   0.03   %   0.16   %   0.20   % 0.22    %   0.15   %
Commercial real estate   0.04       0.04       0.27       0.06       0.33     0.04        0.17    
Home equity   (0.20 )     (0.10 )     0.55       0.02       0.16     (0.15 )     0.37    
Residential real estate   (0.01 )     (0.06 )     0.02       0.02       0.09     (0.03 )     0.10    
Premium finance receivables   (0.04 )     0.06       0.11       0.12       0.12     0.01        0.11    
Consumer and other   0.69       0.57       0.78       0.49       0.25     0.62        0.39    
Total loans, net of unearned income   0.02   %   0.17   %   0.13   %   0.12   %   0.20   % 0.09    %   0.15   %
                           
Loans at period end   $ 32,911,187       $ 33,171,233       $ 32,079,073       $ 32,135,555       $ 31,402,903          
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end   0.79   %   0.84   %   1.00   %   1.01   %   1.00   %      
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end   0.92       0.97       1.18       1.21      