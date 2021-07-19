DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.