ROHM Introduces Hybrid IGBTs with Built-In SiC Diode

Achieving lower loss and power consumption while improving cost performance

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the RGWxx65C series of hybrid IGBTs with an integrated 650V SiC Schottky barrier diode. The devices, qualified under the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard, are ideal for automotive and industrial applications that handle high power, such as photovoltaic power conditioners, onboard chargers, and DC/DC converters used in electric and electrified vehicles (xEVs).

The RGWxx65C series (RGW60TS65CHR, RGW80TS65CHR, RGW00TS65CHR) utilizes ROHM’s low-loss SiC Schottky barrier diodes in the IGBT feedback block as a freewheeling diode that has almost no recovery energy, thus minimal diode switching loss. Additionally, since the recovery current does not have to be handled by the IGBT in turn-on mode, IGBT turn-on loss is significantly reduced. Both effects together result in up to 67% lower loss over conventional IGBTs and 24% lower loss compared with Super Junction MOSFETs (SJ MOSFETs) when used in vehicle chargers. This effect provides good cost performance while contributing to lower power consumption in automotive and industrial applications.

In recent years, global efforts to reduce environmental burden and achieve a carbon-neutral and decarbonized society have spurred the proliferation of xEVs. At the same time, the diversification of power semiconductors used in various vehicle inverter and converter circuits necessary to configure more efficient systems is currently underway, along with technological innovation of both ultra-low-loss SiC power devices (i.e., SiC MOSFETs, SiC SBDs) and conventional silicon power devices (e.g., IGBTs, Super Junction MOSFETs).

To provide effective power solutions for a wide range of applications, ROHM is focusing not only on product and technology development for industry leading SiC power devices, but also for silicon products and driver ICs.

Hybrid IGBT Product Lineup [RGWxx65C Series]

(NEW) RGW60TS65CHR

  • Withstand Voltage VCES (V): 650
  • Collector Current IC@100°C (A): 30
  • Conduction Loss VCE(sat) Typ (V): 1.5
  • Freewheeling Diode: SiC SBD
  • AEC-Q101 Qualified: Yes
  • Package: TO-247N

(NEW) RGW80TS65CHR

  • Withstand Voltage VCES (V): 650
  • Collector Current IC@100°C (A): 40
  • Conduction Loss VCE(sat) Typ (V): 1.5
  • Freewheeling Diode: SiC SBD
  • AEC-Q101 Qualified: Yes
  • Package: TO-247N

(NEW) RGW00TS65CHR

  • Withstand Voltage VCES (V): 650
  • Collector Current IC@100°C (A): 50
  • Conduction Loss VCE(sat) Typ (V): 1.5
  • Freewheeling Diode: SiC SBD
  • AEC-Q101 Qualified: Yes
  • Package: TO-247N

RGW40NL65CHRB*

  • Withstand Voltage VCES (V): 650
  • Collector Current IC@100°C (A): 20
  • Conduction Loss VCE(sat) Typ (V): 1.5
  • Freewheeling Diode: SiC SBD
  • AEC-Q101 Qualified: Yes
  • Package: TO-263L (LPDL)

RGW50NL65CHRB*

  • Withstand Voltage VCES (V): 650
  • Collector Current IC@100°C (A): 25
  • Conduction Loss VCE(sat) Typ (V): 1.5
  • Freewheeling Diode: SiC SBD
  • AEC-Q101 Qualified: Yes
  • Package: TO-263L (LPDL)

RGW60NL65CHRB*

  • Withstand Voltage VCES (V): 650
  • Collector Current IC@100°C (A): 30
  • Conduction Loss VCE(sat) Typ (V): 1.5
  • Freewheeling Diode: SiC SBD
  • AEC-Q101 Qualified: Yes
  • Package: TO-263L (LPDL)

 *In development; package indicates JEDEC code; (x) denotes ROHM package type.

In addition to these novel hybrid IGBTs, ROHM also offers products utilizing silicon FRDs as the freewheeling diode, as well as products without a freewheeling diode. Click here for more information.

Application Examples

  • Automotive chargers (onboard chargers)
  • Vehicle DC/DC converters
  • Solar power inverters (power conditioners)
  • Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)

 Availability

  • Samples: Available now
  • Mass Production: December 2021
  • Online distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell (scheduled for release by additional online distributors)

Design Support Materials

A broad range of design support material is available on ROHM’s website, including simulation (SPICE) models and application notes on drive circuit design. Click here to access ROHM’s design support information.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com




Disclaimer

