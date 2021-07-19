ROHM Introduces Hybrid IGBTs with Built-In SiC Diode

Achieving lower loss and power consumption while improving cost performance

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the RGWxx65C series of hybrid IGBTs with an integrated 650V SiC Schottky barrier diode. The devices, qualified under the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard, are ideal for automotive and industrial applications that handle high power, such as photovoltaic power conditioners, onboard chargers, and DC/DC converters used in electric and electrified vehicles (xEVs).

The RGWxx65C series (RGW60TS65CHR, RGW80TS65CHR, RGW00TS65CHR) utilizes ROHM’s low-loss SiC Schottky barrier diodes in the IGBT feedback block as a freewheeling diode that has almost no recovery energy, thus minimal diode switching loss. Additionally, since the recovery current does not have to be handled by the IGBT in turn-on mode, IGBT turn-on loss is significantly reduced. Both effects together result in up to 67% lower loss over conventional IGBTs and 24% lower loss compared with Super Junction MOSFETs (SJ MOSFETs) when used in vehicle chargers. This effect provides good cost performance while contributing to lower power consumption in automotive and industrial applications.