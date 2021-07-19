checkAd

PLx Pharma Inc.’s VAZALORE to Launch in over 8,000 Walgreens Stores Nationwide in August

-- Shelf space for all three SKUs of VAZALORE is being reserved with ‘Coming Soon’ shelf placeholders --

SPARTA, N.J., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE 325 mg and VAZALORE 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today announced that three stock-keeping units (“SKUs”) of VAZALORE, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, will be available in over 8,000 Walgreens stores nationwide later in August. Walgreens is a global leader in retail pharmacy.

Walgreens has already inserted placeholders to reserve space on shelves for all three SKUs: VAZALORE 81 mg, 12 count; VAZALORE 81 mg, 30 count; and VAZALORE 325 mg, 30 count.

“As we continue to execute on our commercial launch plans, we are delighted that Walgreens has committed to carrying all three SKUs of VAZALORE in over 8,000 of its stores throughout the country. Walgreens’ focus on health and wellbeing aligns closely with our mission to bring VAZALORE to the millions of people who can benefit from our unique aspirin therapy,” stated Natasha Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of PLx.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc. 

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a91fca5-c90b-4bb9 ...

 





