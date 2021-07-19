checkAd

The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021   

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: “AZEK”) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking and Versatex and AZEK Trim, announced today the appointment of Peter Clifford as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to be effective August 16, 2021, in conjunction with Ralph Nicoletti’s planned retirement from the Company. To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Clifford will work closely with Mr. Nicoletti, who will continue working with the Company in a consulting capacity through September 30, 2021.

Prior to joining AZEK, Mr. Clifford was most recently President and Chief Operating Officer of Cantel Medical Corp., a leading provider of infection-prevention products and services in the healthcare market, which had over $1 billion in net sales in its fiscal year 2020 and was publicly traded until its acquisition by STERIS plc in June 2021. Mr. Clifford also spent over four years as Cantel Medical’s Chief Financial Officer before his promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Cantel Medical, Mr. Clifford served as Chief Financial Officer – Health & Science Technologies & Fluid Metering Technology Divisions, two of the three reporting segments of IDEX Corporation, a publicly-traded company with over $2.3 billion in net sales and $375 million of net income in its fiscal year 2020. Mr. Clifford also worked in various financial leadership roles at General Electric Company before joining IDEX Corporation.

“After an extensive search, I am thrilled to announce that Peter will be joining The AZEK Company. With over 25 years in the manufacturing and industrial industries, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to AZEK,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. “In addition to his significant background in finance and accounting, Peter’s operations, M&A, and executive management expertise were also important factors to us in filling this role as we continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued margin expansion. Peter’s impressive background and leadership experience make him especially well-suited to succeed Ralph, who has played such an integral role here these past several years.”

