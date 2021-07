Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

HOUSTON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the markets close.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States’ web site at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode of 50199327. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Replay.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

713-652-0582