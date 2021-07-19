Equity Bancshares, Inc. Second Quarter Results Include Strong Organic Loan Growth, Company to Acquire St. Joseph Bank Locations, Expanding Missouri Network

“Our Equity Bank team had an excellent quarter serving our customers, expanding our delivery channels and adding shareholder value. Exclusive of the Paycheck Protection Program, we organically grew gross loans by $81.8 million, an annualized rate of 14.75%, through the focused efforts of our sales and operational teams,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “A key component of our results is growth in our core deposit customer base, with new banking products contributing to a $1.1 million increase in service fee revenue, as well as the continued addition of trust and wealth management customer relationships.”

Equity customers successfully had $99.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans forgiven during the quarter, resulting in the recognition of fee income totaling $5.7 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the total unrecognized fee income associated with PPP loans was $10.7 million. Through two rounds of PPP, Equity originated more than $610.0 million in PPP loans.

Further driving results this quarter was customer and relationship growth within Equity Trust and Wealth Management and Equity’s consumer deposit base, expansion of non-interest income with Equity’s debit card platform and increased transaction activity within our deposit customer base.

The Company has announced its expansion into St. Joseph, Missouri, with a definitive branch purchase and assumption agreement to acquire the assets and assume the deposits of three bank locations from Security Bank of Kansas City (“Security”), a subsidiary of Valley View Financial Co. (“Valley”) of Overland Park, Kansas. Equity anticipates closing the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to offer Equity Bank products and services to customers in Northwest Missouri, and St. Joseph is a great fit within our network,” said Mr. Elliott. “We have been able to grow loans, fee income and our core deposit base effectively in Western Missouri with a focus on local community banking and we believe this approach will serve customers well in our new St. Joseph region.”

“Our recent merger announcement with American State Bancshares, Inc. is a great cultural fit for us as well as an expansion of our Kansas market, and our teams have worked diligently alongside one another. We remain on target for a closing and conversion of data systems in early October,” said Mr. Elliott. “I thank everyone on both the Equity and American State Bancshares, Inc. teams for their collaboration and hard work to make sure we continue to deliver excellent customer service while increasing shareholder value.”

Notable Items:

Quarter over quarter, service fee revenue, including deposit services, mortgage banking, trust and wealth and insurance services increased to $6.4 million from $5.3 million, or 20.77%.

The Company authorized a second stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2020 totaling 800,000 shares. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 73,070 shares at a weighted average cost of $28.94 per share, totaling $2.1 million. At the end of the quarter, capacity of 180,687 shares remained under the current repurchase program.

Additional information attained on the assets purchased through the Almena State Bank (“Almena”) transaction indicated a more positive outcome than originally expected, resulting in a net reduction in reserves on the balance sheet and an increase in gain on acquisition of $663 thousand during the quarter.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, there was a release of allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million as compared to a release of $5.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The release in the second quarter was driven primarily by improvement in assets specifically assessed for impairment as asset quality improved quarter over quarter.

Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total loans held for investment of $2.82 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.80 billion at March 31, 2021. The periodic change included organic loan production of $81.8 million, or 14.75%.

Total deposits of $3.69 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.63 billion at March 31, 2021. Checking, savings and money market accounts were $3.03 billion at June 30, 2021, relative to $3.05 billion at March 31, 2021. Included in the periodic change was a $20.2 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. As compared to December 31, 2020, the Bank has increased non-interest-bearing deposits by $200.9 million, or 25.38%.

The allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2021, was $51.8 million, or 1.84% of total loans and 2.04% of total loans excluding PPP assets.



Acquisition of Three Bank Locations in St. Joseph, Missouri

Equity will operate each of the three Security locations in St. Joseph as Equity Bank locations following completion of the acquisition, expected in December of 2021. Joshua J. Means, President of Western Missouri, will oversee the St. Joseph community bank locations. Equity will operate a total of 16 locations in Missouri, including the three Security locations, eight bank locations in legacy Western Missouri communities and five bank locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

In Equity’s Western Missouri region, notable for communities like Warrensburg, Sedalia and Higginsville, deposits as of June 30, 2018, were $478.4 million, compared to $614.8 million as of June 30, 2021. Total loans in Equity’s Western Missouri region were $147.0 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $218.3 million as of June 30, 2021, growing by 48.5% during the three-year period.

“Each of our Missouri locations delivers outstanding service to our consumer, mortgage and business customers and we expect St. Joseph to serve as a key market for us in Northwest Missouri. Josh Means and his regional leadership team have helped our local banks grow in loans, fee income and deposits, one relationship at a time,” said Mr. Elliott. “We are pleased to welcome talented community bankers to our Equity team and to offer St. Joseph-area consumers enhanced commercial and business banking solutions.”

Equity announced in May its merger with American State Bancshares, Inc. (“ASBI”), the holding company of American State Bank, a $779 million bank with headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, and 17 locations in its Kansas footprint. Equity expects to complete the merger with ASBI in October 2021. Pro forma Equity Bank, including ASBI and Security deposits and locations, will comprise more than 70 locations throughout our four-state footprint and hold more than $5 billion in assets.

Pursuant to the terms of the Branch Purchase and Assumption Agreement, between Equity Bank and Security, Equity will acquire certain loans and other branch-related assets and assume certain deposits and other liabilities associated with the Security branches.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $15.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $15.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $91 thousand. This second quarter increase was attributable to a net interest income increase of $2.9 million and a non-interest income increase of $2.4 million, partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in reversal of provision for credit losses, a $925 thousand increase in non-interest expense and a $144 thousand increase in provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $31.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million, or 9.0%. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by a 15-basis point increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 3.73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In addition, there was a 6-basis point decrease in average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, to 0.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 0.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by 5 basis points to 0.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.36% in the previous quarter primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of time deposits, that slipped 19 basis points between the quarters.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, there was a net release of $1.7 million in the allowance for credit losses recognized through the provision for credit losses as compared to a net release of $5.8 million provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we had net charge-offs of $567 thousand as compared to $65 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The release in the second quarter was driven primarily by improvement in assets individually evaluated for impairment as asset quality improved quarter over quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, or $8.4 million excluding the $663 thousand net gain on the purchase and assumption of Almena State Bank. Other non-interest income was $2.1 million, an increase of $774 thousand, or 60.0%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily due to income of $917 thousand related to the reversal of potential repurchase obligation on acquired assets as Equity was able to improve our position on those assets during the quarter.

During the quarter, service fee revenue, including deposit services, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management, credit cards and insurance increased to $6.4 million from $5.3 million during the first quarter. The growth was driven by increasing balances, transaction activity and relationship development within our trust and wealth management business line.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $25.8 million as compared to $24.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The $925 thousand change is primarily attributed to an increase of $811 thousand in data processing expense, as deposit accounts and activity have increased so too has the associated expense. The periodic increase also included $308 thousand in merger expense.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2021, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.84%, as compared to 1.99% at March 31, 2021. Exclusive of PPP assets, the reserve to total loans was 2.04% as of June 30, 2021 as compared to 2.33% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $66.7 million as of June 30, 2021, or 1.56% of total assets, compared to $70.1 million at March 31, 2021, or 1.67% of total assets. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $103.1 million, or 23.11% of regulatory capital, down from $112.6 million, or 26.45% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2021.

Regulatory Capital

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.4%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.7% and the total leverage ratio was 8.9% at June 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 17.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.3%. The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.4%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.6% and a total leverage ratio of 9.9% at June 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.5%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 8 in the following press release tables.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 33,810 $ 32,627 $ 64,811 $ 67,003 Securities, taxable 3,523 4,017 7,322 8,637 Securities, nontaxable 717 880 1,441 1,846 Federal funds sold and other 268 409 556 1,004 Total interest and dividend income 38,318 37,933 74,130 78,490 Interest expense Deposits 2,025 3,899 4,435 10,763 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 26 24 48 55 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80 552 145 1,727 Federal Reserve Bank discount window — 6 — 6 Bank stock loan — 306 — 415 Subordinated debt 1,557 255 3,113 538 Total interest expense 3,688 5,042 7,741 13,504 Net interest income 34,630 32,891 66,389 64,986 Provision (reversal) for credit losses (1,657 ) 12,500 (7,413 ) 22,440 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 36,287 20,391 73,802 42,546 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,169 1,365 3,765 3,391 Debit card income 2,679 2,201 5,029 4,244 Mortgage banking 848 831 1,783 1,421 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 676 481 1,277 963 Net gain on acquisition 663 — 585 — Net gains (losses) from securities transactions — 4 17 12 Other 2,065 850 3,356 1,007 Total non-interest income 9,100 5,732 15,812 11,038 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,769 12,695 25,491 26,199 Net occupancy and equipment 2,327 2,119 4,695 4,354 Data processing 3,474 2,763 6,137 5,426 Professional fees 999 943 2,072 2,310 Advertising and business development 799 403 1,481 1,099 Telecommunications 512 390 1,092 877 FDIC insurance 425 414 840 931 Courier and postage 327 353 696 737 Free nationwide ATM cost 513 327 985 747 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,030 974 2,064 1,776 Loan expense 181 287 419 521 Other real estate owned (468 ) 269 (463 ) 577 Merger expenses 460 — 612 — Other 2,458 2,000 4,566 4,141 Total non-interest expense 25,806 23,937 50,687 49,695 Income (loss) before income tax 19,581 2,186 38,927 3,889 Provision for income taxes 4,415 497 8,686 942 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 15,166 $ 1,689 $ 30,241 $ 2,947 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.06 $ 0.11 $ 2.10 $ 0.19 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.03 $ 0.11 $ 2.06 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares 14,356,958 15,209,483 14,410,328 15,298,590 Weighted average diluted common shares 14,674,838 15,304,009 14,704,240 15,449,517

TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 33,810 $ 31,001 $ 35,383 $ 32,278 $ 32,627 Securities, taxable 3,523 3,799 3,408 3,476 4,017 Securities, nontaxable 717 724 913 923 880 Federal funds sold and other 268 288 285 405 409 Total interest and dividend income 38,318 35,812 39,989 37,082 37,933 Interest expense Deposits 2,025 2,410 2,755 3,064 3,899 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 26 22 25 25 24 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80 65 94 471 552 Federal Reserve Bank discount window — — — — 6 Bank stock loan — — — — 306 Subordinated debt 1,557 1,556 1,556 1,415 255 Total interest expense 3,688 4,053 4,430 4,975 5,042 Net interest income 34,630 31,759 35,559 32,107 32,891 Provision (reversal) for credit losses (1,657 ) (5,756 ) 1,000 815 12,500 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 36,287 37,515 34,559 31,292 20,391 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,169 1,596 1,759 1,706 1,365 Debit card income 2,679 2,350 2,401 2,491 2,201 Mortgage banking 848 935 855 877 831 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 676 601 489 489 481 Net gain on acquisition 663 (78 ) 2,145 — — Net gains (losses) from securities transactions — 17 (1 ) — 4 Other 2,065 1,291 852 922 850 Total non-interest income 9,100 6,712 8,500 6,485 5,732 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,769 12,722 14,053 13,877 12,695 Net occupancy and equipment 2,327 2,368 2,206 2,224 2,119 Data processing 3,474 2,663 2,748 2,817 2,763 Professional fees 999 1,073 1,095 877 943 Advertising and business development 799 682 801 598 403 Telecommunications 512 580 510 486 390 FDIC insurance 425 415 797 360 414 Courier and postage 327 369 338 366 353 Free nationwide ATM cost 513 472 423 439 327 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,030 1,034 1,044 1,030 974 Loan expense 181 238 161 107 287 Other real estate owned (468 ) 5 1,600 133 269 Merger expenses 460 152 299 — — Goodwill impairment — — — 104,831 — Other 2,458 2,108 2,385 2,690 2,000 Total non-interest expense 25,806 24,881 28,460 130,835 23,937 Income (loss) before income tax 19,581 19,346 14,599 (93,058 ) 2,186 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 4,415 4,271 2,111 (2,653 ) 497 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 15,166 $ 15,075 $ 12,488 $ (90,405 ) $ 1,689 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.06 $ 1.04 $ 0.85 $ (6.01 ) $ 0.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.03 $ 1.02 $ 0.84 $ (6.01 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares 14,356,958 14,464,291 14,760,810 15,040,407 15,209,483 Weighted average diluted common shares 14,674,838 14,734,083 14,934,058 15,040,407 15,304,009

TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 138,869 $ 136,190 $ 280,150 $ 65,534 $ 178,045 Federal funds sold 452 498 548 305 245 Cash and cash equivalents 139,321 136,688 280,698 65,839 178,290 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks — 249 249 499 2,248 Available-for-sale securities 1,041,614 998,100 871,827 798,576 177,228 Held-to-maturity securities(1) — — — — 662,522 Loans held for sale 6,183 8,609 12,394 9,053 4,802 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(2) 2,763,227 2,740,215 2,557,987 2,691,626 2,772,256 Other real estate owned, net 10,861 10,559 11,733 8,727 7,374 Premises and equipment, net 90,876 90,322 89,412 86,087 87,055 Bank-owned life insurance 103,321 102,645 77,044 76,555 76,066 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 18,454 15,174 16,415 32,545 31,832 Interest receivable 15,064 16,655 15,831 18,110 19,598 Goodwill 31,601 31,601 31,601 31,601 136,432 Core deposit intangibles, net 13,993 15,023 16,057 17,101 18,131 Other 33,701 30,344 32,108 29,252 31,435 Total assets $ 4,268,216 $ 4,196,184 $ 4,013,356 $ 3,865,571 $ 4,205,269 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 992,565 $ 972,364 $ 791,639 $ 693,967 $ 756,613 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 992,565 972,364 791,639 693,967 756,613 Savings, NOW and money market 2,035,496 2,074,261 2,029,097 1,816,307 1,800,132 Time 659,494 587,905 626,854 623,344 690,522 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,694,990 2,662,166 2,655,951 2,439,651 2,490,654 Total deposits 3,687,555 3,634,530 3,447,590 3,133,618 3,247,267 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 47,184 40,339 36,029 46,295 51,557 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,208 9,926 10,144 167,862 344,900 Subordinated debt 87,908 87,788 87,684 87,537 55,575 Contractual obligations 4,469 4,856 5,189 5,478 5,571 Interest payable and other liabilities 18,897 20,930 19,071 22,609 20,633 Total liabilities 3,855,221 3,798,369 3,605,707 3,463,399 3,725,503 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Common stock 176 175 174 174 174 Additional paid-in capital 389,394 387,939 386,820 386,017 384,955 Retained earnings 68,625 53,459 50,787 38,299 128,704 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 13,450 12,019 19,781 21,074 3,390 Employee stock loans — — (43 ) (43 ) (43 ) Treasury stock (58,650 ) (55,777 ) (49,870 ) (43,349 ) (37,414 ) Total stockholders’ equity 412,995 397,815 407,649 402,172 479,766 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,268,216 $ 4,196,184 $ 4,013,356 $ 3,865,571 $ 4,205,269 (1) Fair market value of held-to-maturity securities $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 689,206 (2) Allowance for credit losses 51,834 55,525 33,709 34,087 34,078

TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Loans Held-For-Investment by Type Commercial real estate $ 1,261,214 $ 1,218,537 $ 1,188,696 $ 1,188,329 $ 1,191,336 Commercial and industrial 732,126 820,736 734,495 857,244 883,355 Residential real estate 503,110 438,503 381,958 402,242 442,486 Agricultural real estate 129,020 134,944 133,693 127,349 129,080 Agricultural 97,912 93,764 94,322 83,084 89,040 Consumer 91,679 89,256 58,532 67,465 71,037 Total loans held-for-investment 2,815,061 2,795,740 2,591,696 2,725,713 2,806,334 Allowance for credit losses (51,834 ) (55,525 ) (33,709 ) (34,087 ) (34,078 ) Net loans held-for-investment $ 2,763,227 $ 2,740,215 $ 2,557,987 $ 2,691,626 $ 2,772,256 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.84 % 1.99 % 1.30 % 1.25 % 1.21 % Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans 2.09 % 2.30 % 1.99 % 2.12 % 1.88 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.56 % 1.67 % 1.36 % 1.55 % 1.37 % Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned 2.36 % 2.50 % 2.10 % 2.19 % 2.05 % Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital 23.11 % 26.45 % 25.50 % 18.35 % 20.81 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average) Investment securities $ 986,986 $ 947,453 $ 814,114 $ 802,525 $ 877,308 Total gross loans receivable 2,853,145 2,736,918 2,692,223 2,758,680 2,806,865 Interest-earning assets 3,964,633 3,891,140 3,647,730 3,679,168 3,786,629 Total assets 4,231,439 4,143,752 3,910,628 4,041,187 4,159,336 Interest-bearing deposits 2,656,052 2,690,159 2,551,219 2,430,407 2,487,187 Borrowings 171,658 139,360 172,730 377,158 384,727 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,827,710 2,829,519 2,723,949 2,807,565 2,871,914 Total deposits 3,624,950 3,577,625 2,960,791 3,145,810 3,257,631 Total liabilities 3,827,400 3,748,114 3,501,056 3,558,099 3,675,731 Total stockholders' equity 404,039 395,638 409,572 483,088 483,605 Tangible common equity* 356,705 347,262 355,025 329,039 327,411 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.27 % (8.90 )% 0.16 % Return on average assets before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment* 1.70 % 1.33 % 1.59 % 1.24 % 1.42 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 15.06 % 15.45 % 12.13 % (74.45 )% 1.40 % Return on average equity before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment* 17.79 % 13.93 % 15.15 % 10.37 % 12.21 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized* 17.98 % 18.57 % 14.93 % (108.31 )% 3.03 % Return on average tangible common equity adjusted for goodwill impairment* 17.98 % 18.57 % 14.93 % 12.01 % 3.03 % Yield on loans annualized 4.75 % 4.59 % 5.23 % 4.65 % 4.68 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.43 % 0.50 % 0.63 % Cost of total deposits annualized 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.48 % Net interest margin annualized 3.50 % 3.31 % 3.88 % 3.47 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio* 58.85 % 64.18 % 67.19 % 67.38 % 61.98 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.86 % 0.66 % 0.86 % 0.64 % 0.55 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.45 % 2.44 % 2.90 % 12.88 % 2.31 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.88 % 8.73 % 9.30 % 8.76 % 8.52 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.41 % 12.53 % 12.82 % 12.76 % 12.02 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.93 % 13.08 % 13.37 % 13.32 % 12.57 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 16.73 % 17.02 % 17.35 % 17.35 % 15.33 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.68 % 9.48 % 10.16 % 10.40 % 11.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.68 % 8.44 % 9.05 % 9.23 % 8.00 % Book value per common share $ 28.76 $ 27.66 $ 28.04 $ 27.08 $ 31.53 Tangible book value per common share* $ 25.51 $ 24.34 $ 24.68 $ 23.72 $ 21.29 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 24.98 $ 23.87 $ 24.32 $ 23.57 $ 21.13

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures



TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 814,895 $ 20,962 5.19 % $ 712,115 $ 16,258 4.59 % Commercial real estate 981,482 22,873 4.70 % 923,625 25,134 5.47 % Real estate construction 254,807 4,531 3.59 % 260,530 6,413 4.95 % Residential real estate 430,123 9,093 4.26 % 481,716 10,156 4.24 % Agricultural real estate 136,366 3,384 5.00 % 134,098 4,046 6.07 % Agricultural 94,596 2,062 4.40 % 87,892 2,576 5.89 % Consumer 83,083 1,906 4.63 % 66,128 2,420 7.36 % Total loans 2,795,352 64,811 4.68 % 2,666,104 67,003 5.05 % Securities Taxable securities 863,801 7,322 1.71 % 763,992 8,637 2.27 % Nontaxable securities 103,529 1,441 2.81 % 128,616 1,846 2.89 % Total securities 967,330 8,763 1.83 % 892,608 10,483 2.36 % Federal funds sold and other 165,408 556 0.68 % 94,234 1,004 2.14 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,928,090 74,130 3.81 % $ 3,652,946 78,490 4.32 % Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,073,658 1,865 0.18 % $ 1,739,527 4,048 0.47 % Time deposits 599,353 2,570 0.86 % 769,820 6,715 1.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,673,011 4,435 0.33 % 2,509,347 10,763 0.86 % FHLB advances 23,911 145 1.22 % 283,231 1,727 1.23 % Other borrowings 131,687 3,161 4.84 % 86,784 1,014 2.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,828,609 7,741 0.55 % $ 2,879,362 13,504 0.94 % Net interest income $ 66,389 $ 64,986 Interest rate spread 3.26 % 3.38 % Net interest margin (2) 3.41 % 3.58 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 826,647 $ 11,729 5.69 % $ 868,302 $ 8,378 3.88 % Commercial real estate 991,033 11,433 4.63 % 934,186 12,192 5.25 % Real estate construction 253,947 2,352 3.71 % 253,672 2,837 4.50 % Residential real estate 465,525 4,642 4.00 % 467,246 4,854 4.18 % Agricultural real estate 131,906 1,687 5.13 % 130,533 1,955 6.02 % Agricultural 94,407 1,024 4.35 % 87,830 1,266 5.80 % Consumer 89,680 943 4.22 % 65,096 1,145 7.07 % Total loans 2,853,145 33,810 4.75 % 2,806,865 32,627 4.68 % Securities Taxable securities 887,983 3,523 1.59 % 753,332 4,017 2.14 % Nontaxable securities 99,003 717 2.90 % 123,976 880 2.86 % Total securities 986,986 4,240 1.72 % 877,308 4,897 2.25 % Federal funds sold and other 124,502 268 0.86 % 102,456 409 1.61 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,964,633 38,318 3.88 % $ 3,786,629 37,933 4.03 % Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,068,319 895 0.17 % $ 1,754,280 923 0.21 % Time deposits 587,733 1,130 0.77 % 732,907 2,976 1.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,656,052 2,025 0.31 % 2,487,187 3,899 0.63 % FHLB advances 37,656 80 0.86 % 270,785 552 0.82 % Other borrowings 134,002 1,583 4.74 % 113,942 591 2.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,827,710 3,688 0.52 % $ 2,871,914 5,042 0.71 % Net interest income $ 34,630 $ 32,891 Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (2) 3.50 % 3.49 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 826,647 $ 11,729 5.69 % $ 803,012 $ 9,234 4.66 % Commercial real estate 991,033 11,433 4.63 % 971,825 11,441 4.77 % Real estate construction 253,947 2,352 3.71 % 255,677 2,178 3.45 % Residential real estate 465,525 4,642 4.00 % 394,329 4,452 4.58 % Agricultural real estate 131,906 1,687 5.13 % 140,875 1,696 4.88 % Agricultural 94,407 1,024 4.35 % 94,787 1,037 4.44 % Consumer 89,680 943 4.22 % 76,413 963 5.11 % Total loans 2,853,145 33,810 4.75 % 2,736,918 31,001 4.59 % Securities Taxable securities 887,983 3,523 1.59 % 839,349 3,799 1.84 % Nontaxable securities 99,003 717 2.90 % 108,104 724 2.72 % Total securities 986,986 4,240 1.72 % 947,453 4,523 1.94 % Federal funds sold and other 124,502 268 0.86 % 206,769 288 0.56 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,964,633 38,318 3.88 % $ 3,891,140 35,812 3.73 % Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,068,319 895 0.17 % $ 2,079,057 971 0.19 % Time deposits 587,733 1,130 0.77 % 611,102 1,439 0.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,656,052 2,025 0.31 % 2,690,159 2,410 0.36 % FHLB advances 37,656 80 0.86 % 10,013 65 2.63 % Other borrowings 134,002 1,583 4.74 % 129,347 1,578 4.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,827,710 3,688 0.52 % $ 2,829,519 4,053 0.58 % Net interest income $ 34,630 $ 31,759 Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.15 % Net interest margin (2) 3.50 % 3.31 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)